RGU expert shares five key ways businesses can improve their leadership skills and generate growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

RGU expert shares five key ways businesses can improve their leadership skills and generate growth

By David Gibbons-Wood
January 10, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 10, 2023, 7:29 am
"It’s now a lot easier to extract useful data to see what your customers are doing when they come onto your website" - David Gibbons-Wood. Image: DCT Media /Shutterstock
"It’s now a lot easier to extract useful data to see what your customers are doing when they come onto your website" - David Gibbons-Wood. Image: DCT Media /Shutterstock

Robert Gordon University (RGU) in Aberdeen is getting ready to welcome another intake for its Help To Grow: Management course.

Programme leader David Gibbons-Wood, senior lecturer at RGU’s Aberdeen Business School, shares five key ways firms can improve their leadership skills and generate growth.

1. Digital adoption

If becoming more digital is still something that daunts you as a business owner or manager, fear not.

Few people realise how easy it can be, thanks to a variety of reasons – most notably the advancement of technology and amount of resource out there to help.

Businesses of all sizes and from all sectors need to be exploring how effectively they can adopt digitalisation and build it into their strategies.

This can be something as simple as some paid advertising on social media or selling more products online on an existing platform.

Small things that take less time than you’d expect may reach new customers and add to your revenue at the end of the year.

Is your company’s mission statement fit for purpose in conveying what the business can do for its customers? Image: Shutterstock

2. Understand your mission and use it to build your brand

Many firms have a section on their website with their mission statement.

But these often fail to explain how it makes a positive difference for consumers.

They often include something vague, such as “be more inspiring”, but why? Do you know how your values can link you to customers?

You can use your mission statement to not only build your brand and identify your values, but also to gain a competitive edge.

Resourcing locally and using local products can be part of the mission, allowing you to meet consumer needs and give you a competitive advantage. Rivals may not have the same local knowledge or flexible supply chain.

3. Empower your team

Start-ups often find it easier to have real focus but the need for common purpose applies to all firms.

Early motivation can be restored by delegating a small team the autonomy to pursue a new driver of growth, leaving you with more time to focus on rejuvenating the business.

Make whatever the target is a clear objective for people across the organisation to deliver on.

Unlocking workforce creativity can spark a new phase of growth. Image: Shutterstock

Handing over responsibility and entrusting employees to take charge can have a hugely positive role in the organisation. It can also make business fun, which is, of course, hugely important.

In addition, it should allow managers to have more time to do what’s more important than anything – leading.

4. Look at the data

It’s so important to regularly look at who your product users are, while continually improving their experience as well as the efficiency of your production process.

It’s now a lot easier to extract useful data to see what your customers are doing when they come onto your website.

Are they spending time there and adding something to their basket before stalling and failing to purchase? Or entering the website and leaving very soon after?

Both scenarios tell a different story and subtle changes can make hugely positive impacts.

Explore the data, map it out and improve your bottom line as a direct result.

Heaps of useful information about your customers is only a mouse-click away. Image: Shutterstock

5. Understand key metrics

RGU’s Help to Grow: Management course takes you through key six metrics that help you to understand whether your firm is efficient and successful.

One of these is gross profit margin (GPM) – gross profits divided by sales – which is particularly useful for businesses selling goods but not services.

Another interesting but rarely used metric is sales per employee, which is useful for service-based firms and tells you how efficient your people are at driving revenue.

Next cohort starts soon

So, those are my five key takeaways from the 12 modules of Help To Grow: Management and what I would prioritise to improve both leadership and growth.

The course is 90% funded by the UK Government, so participants pay only £750. The next cohort starts on January 25, with sign-up available via RGU’s website until the end of this month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Companies will get significantly less support under the Energy Bills Discount Scheme (Yui Mok/PA)
‘Scaling back already-insufficient energy support will hit small businesses’
Watson Fuels has faced scores of customer complaints online detailing experiences without heating or hot water during December (Yui Mok/PA)
Oil delivery delays leave elderly and families without heating and hot water
It was a similar picture globally, with the number of IPOs dropping by 45% and the total value declining by 61% compared to 2021 – although it reveals that the UK saw greater declines than on a global scale (Kirsty O’Connor/ PA)
London stock market proceeds plummet £15bn in 2022 amid ‘very difficult year’
"It’s now a lot easier to extract useful data to see what your customers are doing when they come onto your website" - David Gibbons-Wood. Image: DCT Media /Shutterstock
Social group encouraging Aberdeenshire women in farming to have a blether
"It’s now a lot easier to extract useful data to see what your customers are doing when they come onto your website" - David Gibbons-Wood. Image: DCT Media /Shutterstock
Strong trade for Bluefaced Leicester females
"It’s now a lot easier to extract useful data to see what your customers are doing when they come onto your website" - David Gibbons-Wood. Image: DCT Media /Shutterstock
Major north-east food firms face struggle with inflation despite strong recovery after the pandemic
Just over a fifth (22%) of parents said they would be disappointed if their inheritance intentions were not carried out (Yui Mok/PA)
53% of parents ‘hope to influence children’s life choices when gifting money’
Amazon has revealed plans to shut three UK warehouses in a move which will affect 1,200 jobs (Niall Carson/PA)
1,200 jobs at risk as Amazon proposes closure of three warehouses
"It’s now a lot easier to extract useful data to see what your customers are doing when they come onto your website" - David Gibbons-Wood. Image: DCT Media /Shutterstock
Isle of Barra Distillers sign six-figure Waitrose deal which sees products stocked in 120…
Business Secretary Grant Shapps has claimed new legislation requiring minimum levels of service in certain sectors during strike action is a ‘common-sense’ response to the wave of industrial unrest (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
New anti-strikes law will ‘poison’ industrial relations, ministers warned

Most Read

1
"It’s now a lot easier to extract useful data to see what your customers are doing when they come onto your website" - David Gibbons-Wood. Image: DCT Media /Shutterstock
Woman was SIXTEEN times the cocaine limit while driving between Dundee and Aberdeen
2
"It’s now a lot easier to extract useful data to see what your customers are doing when they come onto your website" - David Gibbons-Wood. Image: DCT Media /Shutterstock
A9 cleared at Kingussie following collision
3
"It’s now a lot easier to extract useful data to see what your customers are doing when they come onto your website" - David Gibbons-Wood. Image: DCT Media /Shutterstock
Revealed: Areas of north and north-east where ambulances need police escort
4
"It’s now a lot easier to extract useful data to see what your customers are doing when they come onto your website" - David Gibbons-Wood. Image: DCT Media /Shutterstock
Armed robbers target Highland post office
5
"It’s now a lot easier to extract useful data to see what your customers are doing when they come onto your website" - David Gibbons-Wood. Image: DCT Media /Shutterstock
Elgin vandalism spree leaves eight cars with smashed windscreens
6
"It’s now a lot easier to extract useful data to see what your customers are doing when they come onto your website" - David Gibbons-Wood. Image: DCT Media /Shutterstock
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
7
"It’s now a lot easier to extract useful data to see what your customers are doing when they come onto your website" - David Gibbons-Wood. Image: DCT Media /Shutterstock
Man caught wheeling Aberdeen-bound suitcase packed with 7kg of cannabis is jailed
8
"It’s now a lot easier to extract useful data to see what your customers are doing when they come onto your website" - David Gibbons-Wood. Image: DCT Media /Shutterstock
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
9
"It’s now a lot easier to extract useful data to see what your customers are doing when they come onto your website" - David Gibbons-Wood. Image: DCT Media /Shutterstock
Council announces 40-mile diversion – for just 100 yards of roadworks in Mintlaw
10
"It’s now a lot easier to extract useful data to see what your customers are doing when they come onto your website" - David Gibbons-Wood. Image: DCT Media /Shutterstock
Thumping win for RGU as University Challenge journey continues

More from Press and Journal

"It’s now a lot easier to extract useful data to see what your customers are doing when they come onto your website" - David Gibbons-Wood. Image: DCT Media /Shutterstock
Pensioner goes on trial accused of abducting sheriff and threatening First Minister Nicola Sturgeon
"It’s now a lot easier to extract useful data to see what your customers are doing when they come onto your website" - David Gibbons-Wood. Image: DCT Media /Shutterstock
What a Whopper! Burger King to give away 1,000 burgers at Aberdeen restaurant tomorrow
"It’s now a lot easier to extract useful data to see what your customers are doing when they come onto your website" - David Gibbons-Wood. Image: DCT Media /Shutterstock
Man arrested following collision on the A9 near Aviemore
"It’s now a lot easier to extract useful data to see what your customers are doing when they come onto your website" - David Gibbons-Wood. Image: DCT Media /Shutterstock
Primary school teachers form picket lines across Scotland to begin month of strikes
"It’s now a lot easier to extract useful data to see what your customers are doing when they come onto your website" - David Gibbons-Wood. Image: DCT Media /Shutterstock
'Fortunate this is not a charge of murder': Man jailed for breaking partner's skull…
"It’s now a lot easier to extract useful data to see what your customers are doing when they come onto your website" - David Gibbons-Wood. Image: DCT Media /Shutterstock
Man slashed across face in unprovoked attack as he smoked outside flat
Torphins sprinter Alisha Rees in action at the Commonwealth Games for Team Scotland. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire
Athletics: Record-breaking start to 2023 for Torphins sprinter Alisha Rees
Granite Noir Aberdeen
Check out the stellar line-up for Aberdeen's Granite Noir - from Charlie Higson to…
"It’s now a lot easier to extract useful data to see what your customers are doing when they come onto your website" - David Gibbons-Wood. Image: DCT Media /Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Sticking with Anthony Stewart as Aberdeen captain, despite the return of Graeme…
Staff nurses working in the corridor in the Acute Dependency Unit at St George's Hospital in Tooting, south-west London, as NHS Grampian sets out how it will respond to nursing strikes and which services will be available.
More than 100% full: NHS Grampian exceeding beds capacity in some of its hospitals

Editor's Picks

Most Commented