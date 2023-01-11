Aberdeenshire engineering company hoists Queen’s Award trophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeenshire engineering company hoists Queen’s Award trophy

By Kelly Wilson
January 11, 2023
Derek Smith, chief executive, Maritime Developments, and Sandy Manson Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire. Image: Maritime Developments
Derek Smith, chief executive, Maritime Developments, and Sandy Manson Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire. Image: Maritime Developments

North-east engineering firm Maritime Developments is proudly displaying its Queen’s Award trophy at last.

The company, based in Westhill, near Aberdeen, was announced among winners of the prestigous award last April.

But logistical delays during the pandemic led to a long wait before it could receive the trophy.

The firm won its Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the international trade category, recognising outstanding continuous growth in overseas sales over the past six years.

Maritime Developments has seen its exports grow 192% over the period, thanks to growing sales in countries including Norway, China, Angola, India and the Netherlands.

‘Hard-work and dedication’

The Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, Sandy Manson, turned up at the company’s headquarters to present the award to chief executive Derek Smith.

Mr Smith had travelled to a reception at Buckingham Palace in July, where he was introduced to the then Prince of Wales, now King Charles, and the Princess Royal.

The CEO said: “It is quite an honour, being one of the recipients of a Queen’s Award while her majesty was still with us, and also it coinciding with her diamond jubilee, celebrating her long leadership over the UK and the Commonwealth.

“Our mission is to solve challenges faced by our customers, and this award is down to the hard work and dedication of the team in continuing to deliver on that mission.”

Employees from the firm’s Westhill and Peterhead operations gathered at Maritime House to raise a toast to the collective achievement.

Marine Developments’ headquarters in Westhill, Aberdeenshire.

Founded in 1999, the company specialises in consultancy, equipment and staffing support for the global energy industry.

It was one of six companies from the north and north-east which celebrated Queen’s Award success last year.

Mr Manson said: “From its bases in Westhill and Peterhead, MDL is a great example of the progressive and ambitious businesses we are fortunate to have in Aberdeenshire, and who make such a valuable contribution to building a sustainable and successful economy.”

