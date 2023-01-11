Aberdeenshire engineering company hoists Queen’s Award trophy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North-east engineering firm Maritime Developments is proudly displaying its Queen’s Award trophy at last.

The company, based in Westhill, near Aberdeen, was announced among winners of the prestigous award last April.

But logistical delays during the pandemic led to a long wait before it could receive the trophy.

The firm won its Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the international trade category, recognising outstanding continuous growth in overseas sales over the past six years.

Maritime Developments has seen its exports grow 192% over the period, thanks to growing sales in countries including Norway, China, Angola, India and the Netherlands.

‘Hard-work and dedication’

The Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, Sandy Manson, turned up at the company’s headquarters to present the award to chief executive Derek Smith.

Mr Smith had travelled to a reception at Buckingham Palace in July, where he was introduced to the then Prince of Wales, now King Charles, and the Princess Royal.

The CEO said: “It is quite an honour, being one of the recipients of a Queen’s Award while her majesty was still with us, and also it coinciding with her diamond jubilee, celebrating her long leadership over the UK and the Commonwealth.

“Our mission is to solve challenges faced by our customers, and this award is down to the hard work and dedication of the team in continuing to deliver on that mission.”

Employees from the firm’s Westhill and Peterhead operations gathered at Maritime House to raise a toast to the collective achievement.

Founded in 1999, the company specialises in consultancy, equipment and staffing support for the global energy industry.

It was one of six companies from the north and north-east which celebrated Queen’s Award success last year.

Mr Manson said: “From its bases in Westhill and Peterhead, MDL is a great example of the progressive and ambitious businesses we are fortunate to have in Aberdeenshire, and who make such a valuable contribution to building a sustainable and successful economy.”