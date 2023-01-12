Shetland spaceport and German partner in countdown for rocket launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shetland spaceport and German partner in countdown for rocket launch

By Simon Warburton
January 12, 2023, 12:01 am Updated: January 12, 2023, 6:58 am
SaxaVord Spaceport
SaxaVord Spaceport. Image: Shetland Space Centre

SaxaVord Spaceport in Shetland has announced a launch operations partnership with German company Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA).

RFA will have exclusive access to launch pad Fredo for orbital launches from Unst.

It means the company’s first launch of its One launch system, which is currently planned for the end of 2023, will take place from the northernmost point in the UK.

SaxaVord will be extra keen to make the launch a success after this week’s failure of Virgin Orbit’s rocket .

Despite technically reaching space, Virgin’s rocket encountered “an anomaly” which ended the mission.

RFA chief commercial officer Jorn Spurmann, left, and SaxaVord Spaceport CEO Frank Strang, right. Image: Shetland Space Centre

RFA said the Shetland Spaceport was “ideally located” for it to launch payloads into “polar, sun-synchronous” (fixed to the sun) orbits.

It cited the Unst facility’s logistics, infrastructure and launch readiness as key factors for the partnership.

The deal includes investments in the double-digit million-pound spaceport and is slated to last several years.

The launch pad was completed during 2022.

It will be the first for vertical orbital rocket launches in the UK and mainland Europe.

The facility will be used for orbital launches, as well as for testing and qualification of One core stages.

Tests are expected to get underway in mid-2023, with a first launch into a 310-mile orbit.

We firmly believe in the UK’s space vision.”

Jörn Spurmann, chief commercial officer, RFA.

RFA chief commercial officer Jorn Spurmann, who visited SaxaVord Spaceport on Monday, said: “This partnership of privately-financed companies enables the spirit and speed we need to be on top of the commercial small launch competition.

“The SaxaVord team was determined to build our launch pad and get the operations up and running.

“We are proud to be part of this historic event for the UK. We firmly believe in the UK’s space vision and are absolutely convinced the double-digit million investment in the site is well placed.”

SaxaVord Spaceport chief executive Frank Strang said: “We will support RFA across the entire lifecycle of a launch, from facilitating testing, inspections, fuelling and safety, to supplying Met (Office) weather data and access to our ground station network for data capture and distribution.”

SaxaVord UK Spaceport. Image: PA Wire

The partnership will allow RFA to launch satellites aimed mostly at earth observation and communications.

But the data collected can benefit any industry.

Examples of applications include the optimisation of logistics routes, early detection of forest fires; the Internet of Things and analysis of ground conditions.

The data could also prove useful for the maintenance of infrastructure; collection of health data; self-driving cars; and climate and environmental protection.

Paul Bate, CEO of the UK Space Agency and Zaria Serfontein, co-founder of Frontier Space Technologies .
UK Space Agency CEO Paul Bate and Frontier Space Technologies co-founder Zaria Serfontein. Image: Muckle Media

Meanwhile, applications open today for the near £1.5 million UK Space Agency Accelerator programme.

Featuring three levels of support, it is managed and delivered by Entrepreneurial Spark and Exotopic following a successful pilot in 2021.

The two-year rolling programme is expected to see 180 entrepreneurs’ ideas given a business boost by specialist coaching, network opportunities and support.

It is not only traditional space businesses which are encouraged to apply.

UK Space Agency chief executive Paul Bate said: “The UK Space Agency Accelerator will help entrepreneurs across the country start and grow their businesses, joining the UK’s thriving space sector, which already employs 47,000 people.”

Editor's Picks