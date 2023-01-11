Flybe says Aberdeen-Birmingham route back on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Flybe says Aberdeen-Birmingham route back on

By Keith Findlay
January 11, 2023, 3:41 pm Updated: January 11, 2023, 4:46 pm
Flybe's flights to Birmingham will take off on June 2. Image: Flybe
Flybe's flights to Birmingham will take off on June 2. Image: Flybe

Reborn airline Flybe plans to take off from Aberdeen for Birmingham again this spring after axing the route from its schedule last summer.

The service will restart on June 2, up to twice daily, as part of Flybe’s 2023 summer schedule.

Flybe also unveiled new flights between Birmingham and France and better connectivity to and from Belfast City Airport.

Fares start in the summer schedule, which runs from Sunday March 26 until Saturday October 28, start at £29.99 one-way.

We plan to not only provide great everyday value-for-money, but also better-than-ever flight options across the UK.”

Dave Pflieger, chief executive, Flybe.

Christopher Tibbett, group head of airline relations and marketing for Aberdeen International Airport, said: “Birmingham is one of Aberdeen’s most popular destinations.

“This up-to-double-daily service will deliver even greater choice and convenience for our passengers.”

Aberdeen International Airport. Image: Kami Thomson / DCT Media

Flybe chief executive Dave Pflieger said: “Our entire team is thrilled to be starting our second year of operations with this greatly enhanced summer schedule.

“We plan to not only provide great everyday value-for-money, but also better-than-ever flight options across the UK, over to Amsterdam, and south to popular holiday spots in France.”

Flight options, fares and route start dates can be found at flybe.com

Last year’s cuts

Flybe announced new flights from Aberdeen to Belfast City and Birmingham last spring.

But they were axed just a few months after launch, with the airline blaming a delay in the delivery of aircraft from two leasing companies.

Other routes affected by the sudden cuts included Newcastle-Belfast City.

Flybe was also forced to slash its schedule of flights to and from both Belfast City and Birmingham.

Image: Shutterstock

The airline, which is now headquartered in Birmingham, was resurrected in 2021.

A previous Exeter-based carrier that operated under the same name collapsed in March 2020, with the Covid-19 outbreak proving to be the final straw after a sustained period of heavy losses

Administrators of the old, failed business sold the brand and other assets to a new company affiliated to investment adviser Cyrus Capital.

The new Flybe employs in excess of 240 people and operates more than 900 flights per month throughout the UK and European Union.

