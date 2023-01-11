Flybe says Aberdeen-Birmingham route back on

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Reborn airline Flybe plans to take off from Aberdeen for Birmingham again this spring after axing the route from its schedule last summer.

The service will restart on June 2, up to twice daily, as part of Flybe’s 2023 summer schedule.

Flybe also unveiled new flights between Birmingham and France and better connectivity to and from Belfast City Airport.

Fares start in the summer schedule, which runs from Sunday March 26 until Saturday October 28, start at £29.99 one-way.

We plan to not only provide great everyday value-for-money, but also better-than-ever flight options across the UK.” Dave Pflieger, chief executive, Flybe.

Christopher Tibbett, group head of airline relations and marketing for Aberdeen International Airport, said: “Birmingham is one of Aberdeen’s most popular destinations.

“This up-to-double-daily service will deliver even greater choice and convenience for our passengers.”

Flybe chief executive Dave Pflieger said: “Our entire team is thrilled to be starting our second year of operations with this greatly enhanced summer schedule.

“We plan to not only provide great everyday value-for-money, but also better-than-ever flight options across the UK, over to Amsterdam, and south to popular holiday spots in France.”

Flight options, fares and route start dates can be found at flybe.com

Last year’s cuts

Flybe announced new flights from Aberdeen to Belfast City and Birmingham last spring.

But they were axed just a few months after launch, with the airline blaming a delay in the delivery of aircraft from two leasing companies.

Other routes affected by the sudden cuts included Newcastle-Belfast City.

Flybe was also forced to slash its schedule of flights to and from both Belfast City and Birmingham.

The airline, which is now headquartered in Birmingham, was resurrected in 2021.

A previous Exeter-based carrier that operated under the same name collapsed in March 2020, with the Covid-19 outbreak proving to be the final straw after a sustained period of heavy losses

Administrators of the old, failed business sold the brand and other assets to a new company affiliated to investment adviser Cyrus Capital.

The new Flybe employs in excess of 240 people and operates more than 900 flights per month throughout the UK and European Union.