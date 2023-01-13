Former DC Thomson boss Ellis Watson to advise First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Former DC Thomson boss Ellis Watson to advise First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

By Gavin Harper
January 13, 2023, 5:47 pm Updated: January 13, 2023, 6:05 pm
Ellis Watson and Nicola Sturgeon with a statue of DC Thomson character Oor Wullie
Ellis Watson will work directly with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in an unpaid role. Image: Andrew Cawley/ DC Thomson.

A former publishing executive has been appointed chief business advisor to the First Minister.

Ellis Watson has held senior positions at a number of companies including John Menzies, First Group, News Corporation, Syco and DC Thomson.

He stepped down from his role with the company which publishes The Press and Journal in March 2021.

Ms Sturgeon said Mr Watson is an ‘outstanding business leader with a successful track record’ . Image: DC Thomson

Prior to joining DC Thomson, Mr Watson was global CEO of Syco Entertainment.

He managed Simon Cowell’s TV empire and record labels.

He described Cowell as “extremely sincere, high integrity and stupidly hard working”.

Now Mr Watson will work directly with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in an unpaid role.

He will assist in identifying the priorities of the business community and helping shape the government’s support and response.

The appointment comes less than a year since the publication of Scotland’s National Strategy for Economic Transformation.

It sets out how the Scottish Government will maximise Scotland’s economic potential over the next 10 years.

Ellis Watson an ‘outstanding business leader’

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Breaking down the barriers between businesses and government and sharing ideas about what works and what doesn’t will help the Scottish Government to continue to support growth and deliver long term economic success for Scotland.

“Businesses are currently contending with the ongoing impact of Brexit and Scotland’s removal from the European single market, the cost crisis, and the transition to net zero – all at the same time as we recover from the repercussions of the pandemic.”

Ms Sturgeon said the appointment of Mr Watson would open a “constant, direct dialogue between government and the private sector”.

That would allow the Scottish Government to listen to what matters to business people in Scotland, the First Minister said.

She added: “Ellis is an outstanding business leader with a successful track record in many high-profile companies with an international reach.

“His support will be invaluable in setting an agenda that listens to business and creates an environment in which they wish to invest and develop talent in Scotland.”

Focused on meeting challenges ahead

Mr Watson’s first break came as a young marketing director at The Sun and The News of the World.

He then went on to take charge of the new digital business and reporting to Rupert Murdoch.

After 10 years at News Corporation he became chief executive of Celador International, taking Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? to 105 countries and helping make it the most successful game show in history.

He said: “Scotland’s economic success has never been so dependent on the health of our businesses.

“The private sector sometimes feel government is disconnected from their needs.

“I’m determined to ensure we meet the challenges with a robust candour to reach our country’s commercial potential.”

He is the first of two business advisor roles to be appointed.

