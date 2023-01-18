BrewDog boss’ north-east CBD start-up lands sales deal with online giant Amazon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

BrewDog boss’ north-east CBD start-up lands sales deal with online giant Amazon

By Kelly Wilson
January 18, 2023, 11:45 am
HBDM co founder Bryan Kinghorn is celebrating securing contracts with online retailers for his company products. Image: Bold St Media
HBDM co founder Bryan Kinghorn is celebrating securing contracts with online retailers for his company products. Image: Bold St Media

A north-east company producing oil derived from cannabis and backed by BrewDog multi-millionaire Martin Dickie has landed a sales deal with online retail giant, Amazon.

Ellon-headquartered HBHM – short for “Healthy Body Healthy Mind” – has won contracts with both Amazon as well as online marketplace Not on the High Street to sell its CBD oils.

The company, founded by BrewDog co-founder Martin Dickie and Bryan Kinghorn, said the deals will “bolster company growth” and create new jobs.

The company did not clarify how many jobs or where they would be based.

Both retail platforms will be stocking HBHM’s range of plant-based “carbon neutral” CBD oils, as well as further health and wellness products to be launched throughout the year.

The firm currently produces CBD oils, using cannabidiol (CBD) isolate, extracted from organically-grown hemp plants from the US.

The CBD isolate crystals are added to ethically-sourced fats from coconut oil, known medium-chain triglyceride (MCT), and flavoured with a sugar and sweetener-free fruit extract.

The oil and packaging is then processed and produced just north of London.

Grow the business

Mr Dickie said: “As consumers ourselves, we are absolutely committed to ensuring the quality and authenticity of our ingredients, as well as working with an ethically-minded supply chain.

HBHM and Brewdog co-founder Martin Dickie speaking at the BrewDog AGM held at the AECC in 2018. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson

“Securing listings on major online retailers gives us the opportunity to introduce our carbon-neutral and naturally-flavoured products to a new, wider marketplace, and grow the business significantly over the coming year.”

HBHM made it’s debut on Not On The High Street in November last year, and on Amazon this month.

Mr Kinghorn and Mr Dickie launched HBHM at the end of 2020.

Partners for the brand include Olympic athlete Eilish McColgan and Icelandic CrossFit athlete Sara Sigmundsdóttir.

What is CBD?

CBD is a cannabinoid – a chemical compound that acts throughout the body, including on certain parts of the brain, and is becoming increasingly popular in the health world.

It comes from the cannabis plant; however, unlike its counterpart, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is responsible for the “high” from marijuana, CBD, derived from the hemp plant, is non-intoxicating.

Supporters of CBD oil believe it may help a number of clinical conditions, including refractory epilepsy, chronic pain, depression, anxiety and acne.

Positive step for HBHM

Chief executive and and co-founder Mr Kinghorn said the firm had to meet “strict vetting criteria” to make it onto Amazon’s platform.

He added: “2023 is shaping up to be a huge year for the business as we implement our ambitious strategy for growth.

“As one of the latest CBD brands to hit the market, this is a really exciting and positive step for HBHM, which will open up a wider market for our high-quality, natural-based products.

“Our CBD oils have been developed and produced to rigorous ethical and qualitative standards, with the aim of benefitting both our customers and our planet, so it is particularly gratifying for us to have satisfied Amazon’s strict vetting criteria around the testing process, quality of the products as well as the commercial viability of the brand.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Mary Bousted spoke to the media after the talks in London (PA)
‘No progress’ made in talks to avert teacher strikes, union leaders say
Ambulance workers on the picket line outside Birkenhead Fire and Ambulance Station (Eleanor Barlow/PA)
Fresh strikes by thousands of ambulance workers announced
An electric car being charged (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Oxfordshire battery plant to open next year with around 300 new jobs
Aldi is giving thousands of warehouse workers a pay rise from the start of next month (David Warren/Alamy/PA)
Aldi to give thousands of warehouse workers another pay rise
ON THE RISE: One farmer who finishes thousands of store lambs every season says his feed bill was £1,100 per day. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia
Feed costs and NZ lamb imports soar
Years of frequent lockdown restrictions across China have weighed on sales for luxury fashion brand Burberry, despite enjoying a boost in shoppers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (Yui Mok/ PA)
Burberry’s boosted sales dragged down by Covid lockdowns in China
The Government has lost more money due to the impact of rail strikes than it would have cost to settle the disputes months ago, a minister has admitted (PA)
Minister admits resolving rail disputes would have been cheaper than strikes
The rate of inflation dipped for the second month running in December, offering more evidence that the peak of the cost of living crisis has passed.
What does the latest dip in inflation mean and where are price pressures easing?
A member of the Royal College of Nursing holds a dog on the picket line outside King’s College Hospital (PA)
Intensive care nurse describes how she can ‘barely make ends meet’
Ambulance workers are set to stage more strikes (James Manning/PA)
Unite set to announce more ambulance strikes in row over pay and staffing

Most Read

1
Police remain stationed outside a property on Sunnybank Road this evening. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Man arrested after woman’s body found in flat
2
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
3
Quiz has closed its doors in the Bon Accord/St Nicholas Centre. Image: Kelly Wilson/DC Thomson
Fashion retailer Quiz closes its store in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre and moves instead…
2
4
Snow remains heavy in Beauly. Image: Susy Macauley/DC Thomson
Heavy snow causing treacherous driving conditions across the north and north-east
5
Jordan Gall was sentenced to a prison after being caught with nearly 17 days worth of child sex videos. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Paedophile jailed after being found with 17 days’ worth of child abuse videos
6
Country living doesn't get much better than this stunning four-bedroom home near Barthol Chapel. Photo supplied by Raeburn, Christie, Clark and Wallace.
There’s no place like this £460,000 new build home in idyllic Inverurie
7
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez applauds the fans at full-time at Hampden. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin aims to sign striker in January transfer window to replace…
8
A9 Inverness
Inverness police motorcyclists taken to hospital during prime minister’s visit
9
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Five addresses linked with the sale of drugs and anti-social behaviour were raided and searched in Torry this morning. The intelligence led operation followed information received from members of the community and targeted the activities of low-level or street dealers. Four warrants for four addresses at Balnagask Circle, Morven Court, Farquhar Road, Oscar Road. Picture shows; Torry drugs raids. Torry, Aberdeen. Bryan Rutherford/DCT Media Date; 21/06/2022
Five men arrested in Aberdeen organised crime crackdown
10
Karen's Diner, the restaurant that takes bad service to a whole new level, will launch a pop-up in Aberdeen. Image: Richard Saker/Shutterstock
Karen’s Diner: The foul-mouthed restaurant with a chip on its shoulder set to hit…

More from Press and Journal

Jacqueline Kerr was named by police, as a woman found dead in Aberdeen. Image: Police Scotland.
Police name woman found dead in Aberdeen home - as man, 43, to appear…
The Queen Consort visited Aberdeen University where she had the opportunity to speak to staff, pupils and school children working in the labs of the new science hub. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Queen Consort celebrates 10 years as Aberdeen University chancellor with visit to new science…
Beasdale Bridge crash
Crash involving a lorry on the A90 near Kingswells
Traffic on the A95 near Dulnain Bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Road reopened after air ambulance called to A95 at Boat of Garten
Highland Council plans to start its inhouse bus service from January. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Plans for desperately-needed new north schools up in the air as crucial money meeting…
Scott Davidson of Nairn. Image: Jasperimage
Nairn County's Scott Davidson in goal hunt after injury comeback
Aberdeen's Matty Kennedy is fouled by Borna Barisic of Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: Shutterstock
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Scottish football let down by refereeing calls in League…
Photos of Wick Academy striker Jamie Flett, who scored his first goal for the club against Clachnacuddin on January 14 2023. Pictures by MB Roger Photography Clach 1 v Wick 3 - SHFL - Grant Street Park - 14/01/2023 Wick's Jamie Flett
Wick's Orkney-based striker Jamie Flett thrilled to get Highland League chance
Peeling paint due to excess moisture is the second costliest house repair. It could cost between £2,200 and £3,200 to fully repaint a damaged house. Image: Shutterstock
The costliest home repairs to avoid in a cost-of-living crisis
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Screengrab of text message sent by Inverness Sheriff Court prisoner Christopher Matthew Picture shows; Screengrab of text message sent by Inverness Sheriff Court prisoner Christopher Matthew. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
'Someone dies tonight': Man in court after sending threatening texts to ex-partner

Editor's Picks

Most Commented