BrewDog boss’ north-east CBD start-up lands sales deal with online giant Amazon

A north-east company producing oil derived from cannabis and backed by BrewDog multi-millionaire Martin Dickie has landed a sales deal with online retail giant, Amazon.

Ellon-headquartered HBHM – short for “Healthy Body Healthy Mind” – has won contracts with both Amazon as well as online marketplace Not on the High Street to sell its CBD oils.

The company, founded by BrewDog co-founder Martin Dickie and Bryan Kinghorn, said the deals will “bolster company growth” and create new jobs.

The company did not clarify how many jobs or where they would be based.

Both retail platforms will be stocking HBHM’s range of plant-based “carbon neutral” CBD oils, as well as further health and wellness products to be launched throughout the year.

The firm currently produces CBD oils, using cannabidiol (CBD) isolate, extracted from organically-grown hemp plants from the US.

The CBD isolate crystals are added to ethically-sourced fats from coconut oil, known medium-chain triglyceride (MCT), and flavoured with a sugar and sweetener-free fruit extract.

The oil and packaging is then processed and produced just north of London.

Grow the business

Mr Dickie said: “As consumers ourselves, we are absolutely committed to ensuring the quality and authenticity of our ingredients, as well as working with an ethically-minded supply chain.

“Securing listings on major online retailers gives us the opportunity to introduce our carbon-neutral and naturally-flavoured products to a new, wider marketplace, and grow the business significantly over the coming year.”

HBHM made it’s debut on Not On The High Street in November last year, and on Amazon this month.

Mr Kinghorn and Mr Dickie launched HBHM at the end of 2020.

Partners for the brand include Olympic athlete Eilish McColgan and Icelandic CrossFit athlete Sara Sigmundsdóttir.

What is CBD?

CBD is a cannabinoid – a chemical compound that acts throughout the body, including on certain parts of the brain, and is becoming increasingly popular in the health world.

It comes from the cannabis plant; however, unlike its counterpart, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is responsible for the “high” from marijuana, CBD, derived from the hemp plant, is non-intoxicating.

Supporters of CBD oil believe it may help a number of clinical conditions, including refractory epilepsy, chronic pain, depression, anxiety and acne.

Positive step for HBHM

Chief executive and and co-founder Mr Kinghorn said the firm had to meet “strict vetting criteria” to make it onto Amazon’s platform.

He added: “2023 is shaping up to be a huge year for the business as we implement our ambitious strategy for growth.

“As one of the latest CBD brands to hit the market, this is a really exciting and positive step for HBHM, which will open up a wider market for our high-quality, natural-based products.

“Our CBD oils have been developed and produced to rigorous ethical and qualitative standards, with the aim of benefitting both our customers and our planet, so it is particularly gratifying for us to have satisfied Amazon’s strict vetting criteria around the testing process, quality of the products as well as the commercial viability of the brand.”