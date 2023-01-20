Cost respite for islanders as Transport Scotland freezes NorthLink Ferries fares for six months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cost respite for islanders as Transport Scotland freezes NorthLink Ferries fares for six months

By Simon Warburton
January 20, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 20, 2023, 1:24 pm
Northlink ferry at sea
Relief for islanders as Northlink fares capped. Image: DCT Media.

Shipping passengers and businesses across the north and north-east will be breathing a huge sigh of relief today following the announcement Serco NorthLink Ferries is to freeze its fares for a further six months.

Transport Scotland has confirmed fares on the Northern Isles ferry networks will be held until September this year – with the news coming on top of a previous three-month freeze.

Northlink Ferries in Lerwick Harbour
Northlink ferries in Lerwick Harbour. Image: Weber Shandwick.

As the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite across so much of the transport network, those in remote rural and island communities will welcome the brief fares respite, which also applies to routes on the Clyde and Hebrides ferry networks.

Following the announcement, Serco NorthLink Ferries has opened its booking system for spring and summer – giving people the opportunity to book forward travel up to September 2023.

‘Committed to supporting’ tourism sector

Serco commercial director for NorthLink Ferries Jim Dow said: “We are pleased to be able to open our booking system up to September 2023, allowing people to book travel both to and from Shetland and Orkney.

“Last year’s passenger numbers show how popular the Northern Isles are with visitors and we are committed to supporting the tourism sector while continuing to provide the lifeline service for islanders.”

Northlink ferry at sea
Image: Weber Shandwick.

Serco has operated the Northern Isles service since July 2012, providing scheduled lifeline passenger and freight services to the Northern Isles.

Bookings can be made at www.northlinkferries.co.uk

Transport Scotland notes ticket prices will be held at current levels from April until the end of September.

The fare freeze will allow operators to release their timetables from April onwards.

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth said: “The Scottish Government is acutely aware of the particular challenges faced by our island communities, where the ongoing cost-of-living impacts are arguably more challenging than in any other part of the country.

Jenny Gilruth
Transport minister Jenny Gilruth. Image: Kamie Thomson/DC Thomson.

“Ministers are also mindful of the disruption on the ferry network in recent times – particularly in relation to the Clyde and Hebrides network.

“This fares freeze is the right thing for our island communities and I hope it will go some way to encouraging tourism this summer as island businesses continue to recover from the pandemic.

“We will consider fares policy in the longer term as part of both the Island connectivity plan and our wider ‘fair fares’ review, to ensure we continue to address the needs of Scotland’s islands.”

Residents of Orkney or Shetland receive a 30% discount on standard NorthLink Ferries fares when using an Islander ID to book.

CalMac spring and summer bookings now online

NorthLink’s news comes as bookings on CalMac sailings for spring and summer are finally online, one month later than normal.

CalMac said the delay was due to having the 2023 timetable ticket prices signed off by the Scottish Government.

Islanders say ferry prices have been frozen until at least September.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented