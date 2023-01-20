Cost respite for islanders as Transport Scotland freezes NorthLink Ferries fares for six months

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shipping passengers and businesses across the north and north-east will be breathing a huge sigh of relief today following the announcement Serco NorthLink Ferries is to freeze its fares for a further six months.

Transport Scotland has confirmed fares on the Northern Isles ferry networks will be held until September this year – with the news coming on top of a previous three-month freeze.

As the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite across so much of the transport network, those in remote rural and island communities will welcome the brief fares respite, which also applies to routes on the Clyde and Hebrides ferry networks.

Following the announcement, Serco NorthLink Ferries has opened its booking system for spring and summer – giving people the opportunity to book forward travel up to September 2023.

‘Committed to supporting’ tourism sector

Serco commercial director for NorthLink Ferries Jim Dow said: “We are pleased to be able to open our booking system up to September 2023, allowing people to book travel both to and from Shetland and Orkney.

“Last year’s passenger numbers show how popular the Northern Isles are with visitors and we are committed to supporting the tourism sector while continuing to provide the lifeline service for islanders.”

Serco has operated the Northern Isles service since July 2012, providing scheduled lifeline passenger and freight services to the Northern Isles.

Bookings can be made at www.northlinkferries.co.uk

Transport Scotland notes ticket prices will be held at current levels from April until the end of September.

The fare freeze will allow operators to release their timetables from April onwards.

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth said: “The Scottish Government is acutely aware of the particular challenges faced by our island communities, where the ongoing cost-of-living impacts are arguably more challenging than in any other part of the country.

“Ministers are also mindful of the disruption on the ferry network in recent times – particularly in relation to the Clyde and Hebrides network.

“This fares freeze is the right thing for our island communities and I hope it will go some way to encouraging tourism this summer as island businesses continue to recover from the pandemic.

“We will consider fares policy in the longer term as part of both the Island connectivity plan and our wider ‘fair fares’ review, to ensure we continue to address the needs of Scotland’s islands.”

Residents of Orkney or Shetland receive a 30% discount on standard NorthLink Ferries fares when using an Islander ID to book.

CalMac spring and summer bookings now online

NorthLink’s news comes as bookings on CalMac sailings for spring and summer are finally online, one month later than normal.

CalMac said the delay was due to having the 2023 timetable ticket prices signed off by the Scottish Government.

Islanders say ferry prices have been frozen until at least September.