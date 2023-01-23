23 businesses set for fast track on Inverness ‘pathfinder’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
23 businesses set for fast track on Inverness ‘pathfinder’

By Erikka Askeland
January 23, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 23, 2023, 8:19 am
Business owners at a course on Inverness campus
The twelfth group to start on the Pathfinder programme since it began in 2018 met at the launch day at An Lochran, Inverness Campus.

Twenty-three businesses from the Highlands and Islands have started the latest edition of a four-month programme aimed at putting them on the fast track to success.

The Pathfinder Accelerator programme provides fast-track training and mentoring for entrepreneurs looking to build a company or launch a new product.

The twelfth group to start on the programme since it began in 2018 met at the launch day at An Lochran, Inverness Campus on 12 January.

The programme, led by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), provides businesses at all stages in their development the opportunity to test a new product or process to ensure its fit for the market.

Delivered mostly online, it combines weekly workshops sessions, masterclasses and one-to-one coaching sessions.

The aim is to build a new company, or launch a new product, in a shorter space of time with substantially less money.

The programme forms part of the Northern Innovation Hub, which is led by HIE and funded by the Inverness and Highland City-Region Deal partnership, with £11m from UK Government.

Although originally targeted at SMEs in the Highland Council area, the Pathfinder has been extended for anyone interested across the whole of the Highlands and Islands area through additional funding from HIE.

The programme will be delivered online by training specialists Skillfluence who have developed and designed a new course structure including an e-learning platform to make the course more accessible.

Skillfluence will partner with Investing Women Angels to provide business advice and support to the participants. They will provide coaching and mentoring as well as help develop networking, sourcing, funding, and planning for future growth.

Applications open now for the next intake will be start March 2023.

UK Government Minister for Scotland Malcolm Offord said: “The Pathfinder Accelerator programme has already seen a number of businesses benefit from the training and mentorship it has provided.

“The expansion of the programme, within the Highlands and Islands, offers more people the opportunity to develop their business ideas and I encourage future entrepreneurs to take the first steps and apply.

“The UK Government is investing £11 million in the Northern Innovation Hub and levelling up communities across Scotland with more than £2 billion.”

Who is taking part?

AJ Ingenuity Ltd (Kingussie) – a unique sofa that has interchangeable fabrics and modules with functions to aid breastfeeding mothers and working from home.

Boxfluence (Inverness) – creates innovative combat equipment and aims to make an impact on people’s lives through boxing.

Code One Digital (Inverness) – Climate Tech Network is helping climate tech founders get funded.  The global network of entrepreneurs and investors working together to effect real change by expediting climate tech innovation.

C R C Accountancy (Orkney) – provides human-focused financial expertise and insights.

Croft 17 (Lochaber) – looking to commercialise apple-based products by embedding sustainable practices that span the agriculture and hospitality sectors.

Ecofit Homes (Inverness) – an end-to-end retrofit platform to scale the insulation and electrification of homes

Emergent Automata (Thurso) – offers robotics and AI consultancy in problem-solving and data processing in a range of practical and research applications.

Etana Cloud (Campbeltown) – helps small to medium sized businesses to achieve their IT and security goals.

Gaeltel (Fochabers)- ethically clean energy experts in providing renewable energy solutions for Scotland’s businesses.

Goya Adventures (Inverness) – offers unique guided or self-drive adventures in the Highlands and Islands in expedition-equipped 4×4 vehicles.

Holistic Health (Inverness) for the Highlands.

IDM Safety Solutions (Inverness) – a multi-disciplined health and safety services business that also offers full trade support across the Highlands and Islands.

Interior 35 (Inverness) – an interior design business based in the heart of the Highlands – timeless style for modern interiors.

Kennedy Accountancy (Kyle) – exists to help small business owners sleep better at night and give them time back to do more of what they enjoy doing.

Northern Lights Cakery (Argyll) – a bespoke wedding cake bakery and design studio based on the West Coast of Scotland with designs led by home grown edible flowers.

NoVatioN (Oban) – offers a solution for the aquaculture industry to convert waste into high value feed ingredients, creating a low carbon, circular economy for Scotland.

Rest Floatation Therapy CIC (Inverness) – offers users to float one hour at a time in a floatation pod helping decrease anxiety and depression up to 80% from first use.

Roslin Distillers / Fassfern Highlands Gin (Fort William) – a family spirits business.

Scribe and Grow (Isle of Skye) – sends eco-friendly greetings cards, candles and a sustainable skincare range.

Souter Hotels (Barra) – developing creative and enriching experiences in the hospitality sector

WBM Scotland Ltd t/a The View (Oban) – a large multi-use venue in Oban’s town centre that actively collaborates with others to create new products and services.

We Are Engines (Inverness) – a digital strategy consultancy that helps curious brands understand, attract, and convert more customers.

Woolly Lumpkin Felt Co (Ullapool) – makes felted products from the wool of a flock of cheviot sheep and is establishing an efficient processing unit serving small scale sheep owners in Highland.

