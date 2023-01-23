Common takes managing director role at Aberdeenshire ice cream firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Common takes managing director role at Aberdeenshire ice cream firm

By Kelly Wilson
January 23, 2023, 5:00 pm
Stuart Common is new Mackie's managing director. Image: Holyrood PR
Stuart Common is new Mackie's managing director. Image: Holyrood PR

Family-owned ice cream firm Mackie’s of Scotland has appointed a new managing director as it eyes continued growth and development throughout the UK and abroad.

Stuart Common, 36, has secured the role after working at the Aberdeenshire firm for more than 16 years, most recently as its sales and marketing director.

He takes over from former managing director Mac Mackie, 56, who has chosen to take on a new position as executive chairman, to have more time to take a strategic overview of the business and its development.

Mac, who took on the MD role in 1998 to succeed his father and Mackie’s founder, Maitland Mackie, said: “Stuart has already become an integral part of our senior management team over the last decade and I’m confident that he’s the right person to step into our MD role.

New managing director Stuart Common ’embodies the culture that underpins everything’ the ice cream firm does, the company said. Image: Mackie’s 

“He embodies the culture that underpins everything we do, not to mention his close ties with our largest supermarket, wholesale and foodservice trade accounts, many of which he personally established and built up.

“We’re putting in place the foundations for the business to continue to flourish. Stuart is young enough to thrive in the role for many years to come and will drive our agenda of growth, development and change.”

Mackie’s remains a family business, with Mac’s sister Kirstin McNutt continuing in her role as head of new product development and the recent arrival of Mac’s nephew Angus Hayhow, marking the first of the fifth generation to join the business.

Mr Mackie said: “We’re proud to be a family business, and Stuart’s appointment will help ensure Mackie’s continues to thrive and grow for future generations.”

Mac Mackie has taken on a new role as executive chairman of the firm his late father, Maitland Mackie founded. Image: Mackie’s

Edinburgh born and raised, Mr Common started working at Mackie’s in 2006 on a year-long placement during his studies at Robert Gordon University business school. While there, he began to forge a career in sales before moving to Aberdeen Journals in 2011.

He returned to Mackie’s in 2012 as national account manager, taking responsibility for Mackie’s largest accounts, progressing to sales director in 2019.

Since 2019, Mackie’s has seen its turnover grow form £16.7m to £18.5m (FY 2021).

Mr Common is well known in the local business community, being actively involved in supporting and promoting the Scottish food and drink sector, including holding voluntary positions on the food, drink and agriculture board with Opportunity North East and serving on the board of Developing the Young Workforce North East for more than six years.

Mackie’s is now the sixth biggest food and drink brand in Scotland: Image: Mackie’s 

He said: “Mackie’s is a company that refuses to stand still, which is a huge source of motivation for me and my colleagues.

“I’ve enjoyed being part of a management team with such clear commitment to change, growth and internal investment to build and prepare for the future.

“It is a huge privilege to be entrusted with this role at what is one of Scotland – and the UK’s – best known family businesses.

“Mac has left a tremendous legacy, his hard work and determination has helped bring Mackie’s to the fore, and I am excited to develop the brand further and, with his continued guidance, continue pushing Mackie’s forward as one of Scotland’s best food companies, expanding sales around the world and furthering the sustainability goals at the heart of the company.”

Mackie’s, which still produces its ice cream using milk and cream from the dairy herd at its fifth-generation family farm, Westertown, near Inverurie in north-east Scotland. Mackie’s is the largest independently-owned ice cream manufacturer in the UK.

The moves follow a period of sustained growth for Mackie’s, which has climbed to become the sixth biggest food and drink brand in Scotland, according to Kantar Worldpanel.

It has also completed its largest ever internal investment programme with the installations of new ice cream filling capability and of one of Europe’s most efficient low-carbon refrigeration systems, establishing the farm-base as an ultra-efficient and sustainable operation that produces twice as much energy as it uses.

