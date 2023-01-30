Fit for business for 2023? Supporting your employees with private medical insurance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Business

Fit for business for 2023? Supporting your employees with private medical insurance

Presented by Acumen
January 30, 2023, 9:00 am
mother and child see a doctor without worry thanks to private medical insurance

Andy Eason, Director at Acumen Employee Benefits, shares how providing private medical insurance to your employees helps ensure your success in business.

I think it is fair to say that it feels that winter has finally arrived across most parts of the country and regardless of the season, the service I’m highlighting will be just as relevant to your company and employees at any time of year.

As 2023 gets underway, it will be difficult for people not to be worrying about the rising cost of food, energy and fuel. However, what is this to do with employers and employee benefits you may ask?

The answer is a simple one really, in that indisputably healthy employees are more effective both in the home and at work, but one of the real ongoing challenges remaining from the Covid period is the restricted access to medical advice via GP’s and swift and effective medical treatment from  hospitals. Whilst this will of course improve, it is inevitable whether you live in rural or urban areas that a backlog with which the NHS understandably is finding difficult to resolve.

So how can employers help safeguard their employee’s health and thereby their business progress and prosperity as we go into 2023? Employee benefits are not just a nice to have addition to an employee remuneration package, they also offer really worthwhile support to the health of employees both physically and mentally. In particular, the services offered by private medical health insurance has widened into a comprehensive package to deliver an all-round medical pathway to help individuals and their families.

Private medical insurance services

The main service that medical insurance providers have incorporated is online access to GPs, allowing access to medical advice, and if required, a referral to the appropriate consultant and treatment plan.

Irrespective of the UK location, this user-friendly access to GP services has proved popular with no waiting rooms or travel, just a focused in-depth discussion about your concern with a GP conducted in the privacy of your living room.

Another service offered by many of the private medical providers is what is known as ‘second opinion’ and what this means is that if as an individual following diagnosis you are uncomfortable with the medical treatment being proposed by your current consultant, then you can request a review of the proposed treatment by a leading UK medical consultant applicable to the type of medical issue. Where this option is exercised and the outcome from the reviewing consultant is different and in the eyes of the individual more favourable, then that is the treatment that will be delivered.

So, you can see that as an employer, the benefits offered by private medical insurance deliver so much more than the core services of  expert medical advice coupled with swift and effective treatment – though arguably these factors alone make it very attractive.

Many companies have already benefited from these services, placing them in an advantageous market position due to the effective maintenance and health of their workforce.

The cost of private medical insurance

Acumen's Andy Eason says private medical insurance for employees helps businesses ensure their success.
Acumen’s Andy Eason says private medical insurance for employees helps businesses ensure their success.

Due to the expansion of the market following Covid, the cost of this service is proving much more competitive than you may think, and there are a range of providers who are able to tailor the costs and service provision to meet the pockets of medium size and even small companies, allowing all employees to have the value of this benefit.

As an employer, the cost of the provision can be offset against tax and there is a small tax implication for the employees, so we would always recommend that you seek advice from your employee benefit consultant.

For more information, visit Acumen’s website or email info@acumeneb.com.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Business

Baker Hughes' North of Scotland HQ in Stoneywood Park North, Dyce, Aberdeen
Baker Hughes admits shipping equipment to Russia following calls to ban exports
Train drivers in Aslef and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are embroiled in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Huge day of strikes looms in disputes over pay, jobs and conditions
Barclays plans to launch a string of banking pods after recently announcing more branch closures (Ian West/PA)
Barclays ‘banking pods’ to pop up in locations such as shopping centres
Taxpayers have until the end of Tuesday to submit their self-assessment returns (PA)
Taxpayers have until the end of Tuesday to submit self-assessment forms
Seven train operators are not using a system available for eight months to automatically notify passengers when services are cancelled or changed, a regulator said (James Manning/PA)
Seven train firms not using system to notify passengers of cancellations
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Oli Scaff/PA)
Sunak fights back saying he acted ‘decisively’ by sacking Zahawi over tax fiasco
The BBC’s economics reporting is sometimes too heavily influenced by political debate at Westminster, a report has suggested (Ian West/PA)
BBC economics reporting ‘not politically biased, but suffers from groupthink’
With the average worker having around 11 jobs over the course of their career, some may end up with multiple small pension pots and lose track of their savings (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Help for savers with multiple small pension pots under consideration by DWP
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Oli Scarff/PA)
PM can’t pay nurses more due to tax hikes and inflation ‘vicious cycle’ fears
Expensive energy concept. More expensive electric power increases people's expenditures.; Shutterstock ID 2223102257; purchase_order: ; job:
Could separate electricity and gas markets reduce your energy bills?

Most Read

1
vandalism aberdeen
Scotland’s favourite park targeted in a weekend of vandalism mayhem in Aberdeen
2
2
Fishing crew standing at the end of the boat
From Croatia to Shetland: Meet the fishermen sailing 7,000 miles with two new vessels
3
Ivan Laverton changed his name to Ace McGrath. Image: Facebook
Man who doesn’t ‘recognise laws’ jailed over £35,000 heroin haul
4
North Sea assets are earning their owners bumper profits.
News Agenda: The Westminster windfall tax has fuelled a furious reaction across the north…
5
Liam Scales trudges off after being sent off for Aberdeen against Hibernian. Image: Vagelis Georgariou/Action Plus/Shutterstock (13744075bh)
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen players should be worried after Jim Goodwin sacking
6
Makiyah Gayle admitted to slashing two men in Aberdeen over a debt. Image: DC Thomson.
Victims slashed and stabbed multiple times in Aberdeen high-rise knife attack
7
Dess Falls glamping pods have been approved
Posh pods for luxury camping at Dess Falls and makeover to save rotting million-pound…
8
Former Labour council leader Jenny Laing cut the sod to begin work in Union Terrace Gardens in 2019. She came out of retirement for a photo opportunity in December - as the overbudget and late reopening of UTG took place. Image: DC Thomson.
Revealed: The cost of April’s abandoned Union Terrace Gardens opening
3
9
Bus on fire. A90 near Brechin. Imge: Fubar News/ Facebook.
Fire on an Aberdeen-bound bus closes A90 in both directions near Brechin
10
Brian Whitters of Barra, pictured with wife Joan, was unaware he was showing signs of prostate cancer. Image: Brian Whitters
Barra man’s prostate cancer warning: ‘It just wasn’t on my radar’

More from Press and Journal

Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
Delays are expected to the completion of Findrassie Primary as Moray Council suspends design work over costs. Image: EMA Architecture Design Limited
New Elgin school delayed by up to five years
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
CR0040844 Karla Sinclair, Aberdeen. For food and drink story on Nyomi Dixon and her business partner Grigor Smith opening a new cafe in Inverness - known as Pitch 15 - in March. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
All you need to know about Pitch 15 - the new Inverness coffee bar…
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…
Joyce Doyle - originally from Ireland - who spent her final years in Culloden.
From Ireland to Inverness, the caring life of Culloden's Joyce Doyle, 88
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 26th July '22 Cruise business returns to Invergordon and Inverness following the two years of Covid. Inverness city centre including the High Street, Bridge Street and the Ness Bridge all very busy with tourists, many taking photographs as they visit the city from their cruise ships in Invergordon.
Highland tourist tax back on the table as papers reveal it could be up…
DARVEL, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 23: Ryan Duncan goes close during a Scottish Cup Fourth Round match between Darvel and Aberdeen at Recreation Park, on January 23, 2023, in Darvel, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Readers' letters: 'Pathetic' Dons, teachers strikes and Sturgeon's popularity
The future of our town and city centres is currently a hot topic across the country (Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson)
Chris Deerin: More local power is the way to make our hometowns the best…
17 September 2022. Banff, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. This is from the Scottish Cup First Round Match between Deveronvale FC and East Kilbride FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Sean McIntosh, GK for Deveronvale makes a save
Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart hails Sean McIntosh after goalkeeper commits future to the club

Editor's Picks

Most Commented