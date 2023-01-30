Baker Hughes admits shipping equipment to Russia following calls to ban exports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Baker Hughes admits shipping equipment to Russia following calls to ban exports

By Erikka Askeland
January 30, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 30, 2023, 5:09 pm
Baker Hughes' North of Scotland HQ in Stoneywood Park North, Dyce, Aberdeen
Baker Hughes said oil field equipment can take up to two years to manufacture and supply as it defended its shipment to Russia in June 2022,

Oilfield services giant Baker Hughes has admitted shipping equipment to Russia months after sanctions were announced in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

The US-headquartered business confirmed it had shipped oil and gas equipment from its operations in Montrose to a Russian customer on June 2022.

This was months after the UK Government ramped up sanctions against state in an effort to “starve Putin’s war machine”.

Investigative news websites the Ferret and the Herald also highlighted the shipment from Bakers’ Angus facilities to Russia’s largest independent gas producer Novatek for an Arctic LNG project came weeks after the Scottish Government had called on businesses to stop trading with Russia on 3 March 2022.

Baker Hughes site in Montrose. Image: Baker Hughes

Meanwhile, the writing was on the wall for many exporters, particularly in the energy sector.

BP had been among the first major companies to buckle to government pressure and announced plans to relinquish its investments in the region as early as February 2022.

UK government sanctions included a ban on goods to Russia from 1 March with an additional ban on the export of machinery from 9 May.

However extricating from Russian business entities has proven challenging for many global businesses, including TotalEnergies which only just announced in December it has “gradually started to withdraw” from its Russian investments such as its 20% stake in Novatek.

The revelation was condemned by Green party Ross Greer who called for an “urgent review” into exporters who receive cash in the form of grants.

Baker Hughes, which employs hundreds of people across two sites in Montrose and two in Aberdeen’s Altens and Bridge of Don, had received £4.9 million in grant funding from the government’s development agency Scottish Enterprise in 2019 for the expansion of its £31 million subsea manufacturing operation in Montrose.

Baker Hughes explained that the order shipped out in June was part of a deal struck in 2019 before Russia’s brutal assault on Ukraine was launched.

A spokesperson said: “As we first stated in March 2022, Baker Hughes condemns violence, and the war in Ukraine is of grave concern.

“The order that was shipped from Montrose was part of a wider contract that was booked in 2019 and covered many pieces of equipment over multiple phases.

“As is common with long-cycle oil field equipment, many of those pieces of equipment can take up to two years to design, procure, manufacture and supply.

“The £4.9 million of Scottish Enterprise funding in question was first provided to Baker Hughes in 2019 as part of the expansion of our Montrose facility.

“The funding has supported projects exported to multiple countries over multiple years, and it has not been allocated toward any specific project.”

In a statement, the firm added it had suspended any new investments in Russian operations from March 2022.

The statement added: “Our last shipment out of Montrose was in June 2022, and we halted all work supported by Scottish operations in July 2022.”

