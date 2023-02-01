Union Terrace Gardens will ‘knit together an enhanced visitor experience’ to Aberdeen, tourism boss says

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

VisitAberdeenshire boss Chris Foy believes the newly refurbished Union Terrace Gardens will “knit together an enhanced visitor experience in the city centre” as efforts continue to attract visitors to the north-east.

It comes as the tourism body sets out its agenda and what it plans to do in an effort to boost visitor numbers.

The opening of Union Terrace Gardens (UTG) and other recent investments from Aberdeen Art Gallery, Provost Skene’s House and His Majesty’s Theatre have all been been highlighted as contributing to supporting the wider economy.

But the warning is still there that tourism and hospitality businesses continue to face challenging trading conditions with some 20% of Scottish visitor attractions reported to be facing insolvency in 2023 due to cost escalation.

Supporting businesses

Pre-pandemic direct tourism expenditure in Aberdeen contributed more than £505 million to the local economy every year, supporting 11,000 jobs across nearly 700 businesses. In Aberdeenshire, the figure was more than £225 million, supporting 7,500 jobs.

No up to date figures were available post-pandemic.

Mr Foy said: “Significant momentum was gained before the pandemic to grow our tourism sector, and support has been maintained throughout to sustain Aberdeen’s position.

“This is at risk without strong destination management and marketing to support businesses and drive demand.”

The agenda, detailing what VisitAberdeenshire plans to do, will go out to all stakeholders next month.

Meet and greet team to be used

One of the actions highlighted is the formation of a new squad of well-drilled volunteers who will welcome the first cruise vessel passengers into the Port of Aberdeen’s new South Harbour.

The meet-and-greet team will be on hand when the 663ft AIDAaura arrives in the city, carrying 1,200 guests, on April 28.

Fifteen volunteers have been recruited for the task of helping people get to where they want to go after disembarking visiting ships.

Mr Foy said the ultimate aim was to keep people in the area as long as possible and have them leave with good impressions and a wish to return.

More than 25 cruise ships booked to berth at the £400 million South Harbour during 2023.

‘Enhanced visitor experience’

Other plans include publishing a refreshed three-year business plan, linking directly to the “Framework for Growth” which aims to make Aberdeen city and shire into “Scotland’s leading visitor destination” in the next eight years.

Mr Foy said: “We have wonderful reasons to visit and offer great value for money. This includes good connectivity from across the UK and from overseas and a wide range of high-quality accommodation and facilities for leisure and conference visitors alike.

“The opening of Union Terrace Gardens will knit together an enhanced visitor experience in the city centre that includes other recent investments from Aberdeen Art Gallery, Provost Skene’s House and His Majesty’s Theatre.

“All of this supports the wider visitor economy, but we need to get the message out to our potential visitors.”