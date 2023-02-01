Thurso-based bakery secures new route to success for its shortbread with six-figure Virgin Atlantic deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shortbread from award-winning Thurso-based Reids Bakery is to be offered to passengers flying with airline Virgin Atlantic.

The six-figure sum contract will see four types of shortbread given out onboard aircraft heading to destinations all over the world.

Managed by husband and wife duo Gary and Tracy Reid, the family-run bakery was originally founded in 1966 in Castletown as a small craft bakery.

It bakes a staggering 15 million biscuits every year which equates to three pieces of shortbread for every Scot.

Business development director Ms Reid said: “This is a fabulous opportunity to showcase our products all over the world.

“Virgin Atlantic is a well-respected and recognised brand, and it is great to be associated with them.

“None of this would be possible without the great team we have, who ensure our products are all made to the highest possible standards often to very tight deadlines.”

The deal comes as the business, which has a headcount of 40, celebrates 10 years in its state-of-the-art factory.

Reids previously supplied shortcake to The Queen Mother during her annual holiday at the Castle of Mey in Caithness.

Global sales

They currently count United Airlines, American Airlines, LNER and private aviation company NetJets as customers.

Last year, new export destinations for Reids shortbread included Costa Rica, France, Iceland, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and South Korea.

Ms Reid added: “It is remarkable to think our products go all around the world from here in Thurso.

“Like others in the food and drink sector, we’ve faced a string of challenges in recent times, including sharp rises in the cost of both ingredients and the energy needed for production, but we’ve continued to work away and push the business forward.

“We are focused on the future, exploring other potential markets, and continuing to make delicious products for our customers.

“For us to get to this stage, including the deal with Virgin Atlantic, demonstrates the trust in our brand, and we look forward to continued success.”

The business moved to larger bakery/cafe in Thurso before, in 2013, continuing its development by basing itself at a modern plant designed by Mr Reid.

They were named Wholesale Baker of the Year in 2016 and Scottish Baker of the Year 12 months later.

Still privately owned after 55 years, Mr and Mrs Reid are the second generation now running the bakery.