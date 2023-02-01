Thurso-based bakery secures new route to success for its shortbread with six-figure Virgin Atlantic deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thurso-based bakery secures new route to success for its shortbread with six-figure Virgin Atlantic deal

By Kelly Wilson
February 1, 2023, 5:00 pm
Reids Bakery has signed a six-figure deal with Virgin Atlantic for its shortbread. Left to right Tracey & Gary Reid, owners of Reids Bakery. Image: 3x1 Group
Reids Bakery has signed a six-figure deal with Virgin Atlantic for its shortbread. Left to right Tracey & Gary Reid, owners of Reids Bakery. Image: 3x1 Group

Shortbread from award-winning Thurso-based Reids Bakery is to be offered to passengers flying with airline Virgin Atlantic.

The six-figure sum contract will see four types of shortbread given out onboard aircraft heading to destinations all over the world.

Managed by husband and wife duo Gary and Tracy Reid, the family-run bakery was originally founded in 1966 in Castletown as a small craft bakery.

It bakes a staggering 15 million biscuits every year which equates to three pieces of shortbread for every Scot.

Business development director Ms Reid said: “This is a fabulous opportunity to showcase our products all over the world.

“Virgin Atlantic is a well-respected and recognised brand, and it is great to be associated with them.

Reids Bakery shortbread. Image: 3X1 Group Date

“None of this would be possible without the great team we have, who ensure our products are all made to the highest possible standards often to very tight deadlines.”

The deal comes as the business, which has a headcount of 40, celebrates 10 years in its state-of-the-art factory.

Reids previously supplied shortcake to The Queen Mother during her annual holiday at the Castle of Mey in Caithness.

Global sales

They currently count United Airlines, American Airlines, LNER and private aviation company NetJets as customers.

Last year, new export destinations for Reids shortbread included Costa Rica, France, Iceland, Kuwait,  Saudi Arabia, South Africa and South Korea.

Ms Reid added: “It is remarkable to think our products go all around the world from here in Thurso.

“Like others in the food and drink sector, we’ve faced a string of challenges in recent times, including sharp rises in the cost of both ingredients and the energy needed for production, but we’ve continued to work away and push the business forward.

“We are focused on the future, exploring other potential markets, and continuing to make delicious products for our customers.

Reids Bakery Shortbread. Image: 3X1 Group

“For us to get to this stage, including the deal with Virgin Atlantic, demonstrates the trust in our brand, and we look forward to continued success.”

The business moved to larger bakery/cafe in Thurso before, in 2013, continuing its development by basing itself at a modern plant designed by Mr Reid.

They were named Wholesale Baker of the Year in 2016 and Scottish Baker of the Year 12 months later.

Still privately owned after 55 years, Mr and Mrs Reid are the second generation now running the bakery.

