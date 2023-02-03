Aberdein Considine sets its sights on sport after hiring employment law big hitter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdein Considine sets its sights on sport after hiring employment law big hitter

By Keith Findlay
February 3, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 3, 2023, 11:54 am
l-r Robert Holland, new head of employment law, and Ritchie Whyte, partner and head of corporate, at Aberdein Considine. Image: Aberdein Considine
l-r Robert Holland, new head of employment law, and Ritchie Whyte, partner and head of corporate, at Aberdein Considine. Image: Aberdein Considine

Aberdein Considine is eyeing a bigger slice of the sports legal services market after hiring an expert in that area to head up its employment law division.

Robert Holland was previously a partner and head of employment law at Balfour + Manson.

Aberdeen-based Aberdein Considine described him as “one of Scotland’s leading employment law specialists”.

He takes over his new role from Sally-Anne Anderson, who has moved to a different part of the business.

‘Key moment’

Jacqueline Law, managing partner, hailed his arrival as “a key moment” for the firm and its employment law practice.

She added: “Robert is undoubtedly one of Scotland’s most highly rated and experienced employment lawyers.

“His knowledge and experience will be vital for our clients as we look to support them, whether individuals or organisations, in what is an increasingly complex area of law.”

Jacqueline Law, managing partner, Aberdein Considine.. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

Mr Holland said: “Aberdein Considine has developed an impressive reputation and that is very much down to the hard work and commitment of my new partners and colleagues.

“My focus will be to ensure we use all the tools and resources at our disposal to make sure our clients get the very best support and advice, where and when they need it.”

New partner brings banking, fund management and sports expertise

Aberdein Considine’s new partner has developed a reputation in advising senior executives in complicated exits and settlement agreements in the financial sector.

He has experience of dealing with key players in the Scottish banking and fund management sector and his new role will allow him to continue to develop this specialised practice.

But he also has a keen interest in sports law, having represented numerous professionals across the worlds of football, rugby and athletics, among others.

Aberdein Considine already boasts a strong footballing link – former Aberdeen FC captain Russell Anderson is now an independent financial adviser with the firm.

A spokesman for the business, which launched in 1981, said: “Robert and his team will be providing a bespoke sports law service as part of the firm’s wider employment law offering.”

Mr Holland joined Balfour + Manson LLP in 2008 and was latterly part of its senior management team.

He is also an experienced litigation lawyer and has been involved in a number of high-profile cases over the years.

From politics to law

According to Aberdein Considine, he has litigated more than 50 tribunals, from redundancy to unfair dismissal as well as discrimination and whistleblowing cases.

He was also part of the first election law petition case in more than 100 years, the firm said, adding: “Among the other landmark cases Robert has been involved in, Johnstone v Glasgow City Council was the first case in the UK to award foster carers the status of employees.”

The Glasgow University and North Texas University politics graduate started his legal career with Tayside firm Miller Hendry. He now bears the title solicitor advocate (civil).

