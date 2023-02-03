Aberdein Considine sets its sights on sport after hiring employment law big hitter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdein Considine is eyeing a bigger slice of the sports legal services market after hiring an expert in that area to head up its employment law division.

Robert Holland was previously a partner and head of employment law at Balfour + Manson.

Aberdeen-based Aberdein Considine described him as “one of Scotland’s leading employment law specialists”.

He takes over his new role from Sally-Anne Anderson, who has moved to a different part of the business.

‘Key moment’

Jacqueline Law, managing partner, hailed his arrival as “a key moment” for the firm and its employment law practice.

She added: “Robert is undoubtedly one of Scotland’s most highly rated and experienced employment lawyers.

“His knowledge and experience will be vital for our clients as we look to support them, whether individuals or organisations, in what is an increasingly complex area of law.”

Mr Holland said: “Aberdein Considine has developed an impressive reputation and that is very much down to the hard work and commitment of my new partners and colleagues.

“My focus will be to ensure we use all the tools and resources at our disposal to make sure our clients get the very best support and advice, where and when they need it.”

New partner brings banking, fund management and sports expertise

Aberdein Considine’s new partner has developed a reputation in advising senior executives in complicated exits and settlement agreements in the financial sector.

He has experience of dealing with key players in the Scottish banking and fund management sector and his new role will allow him to continue to develop this specialised practice.

But he also has a keen interest in sports law, having represented numerous professionals across the worlds of football, rugby and athletics, among others.

A huge congratulations to our very own @Russell4nderson on his induction into the @AberdeenFC Hall of Fame! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/6cLkpNHmkv — Aberdein Considine (@AbdnConsidine) August 26, 2022

Aberdein Considine already boasts a strong footballing link – former Aberdeen FC captain Russell Anderson is now an independent financial adviser with the firm.

A spokesman for the business, which launched in 1981, said: “Robert and his team will be providing a bespoke sports law service as part of the firm’s wider employment law offering.”

Mr Holland joined Balfour + Manson LLP in 2008 and was latterly part of its senior management team.

He is also an experienced litigation lawyer and has been involved in a number of high-profile cases over the years.

From politics to law

According to Aberdein Considine, he has litigated more than 50 tribunals, from redundancy to unfair dismissal as well as discrimination and whistleblowing cases.

He was also part of the first election law petition case in more than 100 years, the firm said, adding: “Among the other landmark cases Robert has been involved in, Johnstone v Glasgow City Council was the first case in the UK to award foster carers the status of employees.”

The Glasgow University and North Texas University politics graduate started his legal career with Tayside firm Miller Hendry. He now bears the title solicitor advocate (civil).