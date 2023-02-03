Contract finally inked for Little Minch lifeline ferries

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work to build two new ferries for the Western Isles can now go ahead following the agreement of a financial guarantee with the Turkish shipyard where they will be built.

The government’s ferry owner, Caledonian Maritime Assets (CMAL) has confirmed the signing of a bank refund guarantee (BRG) with Cemre Marin Endustri for the vessels that will ply the Little Minch triangular routes between Uig, Lochmaddy and Tarbert.

Work to build the ferries – which for many islanders cannot come soon enough given the frequent issues with current services – will now start at the shipyard in Yalova, Turkey with an expected delivery date for both vessels in June and October 2025 respectively.

The financing news comes after the new £1.5 million Tarbert ferry terminal opened on 24 January, despite no boats calling at the port until March due to closure of the Uig pier for major upgrades.

The new ships will be built to the same specification as vessels ordered for Islay in April, and which are already under construction at Cemre.

CMal recently said using the same specification would speed up the replacement of the major vessel fleet which can also be used on a variety of different routes.

CMAL director of vessels Jim Anderson said: “Now the BRG has been signed, construction of the two new vessels can begin at Cemre.

“We have been encouraged by the timescales the yard is achieving with the Islay vessels, with the most recent milestones being reached three weeks ahead of schedule.

‘Increased resilience’

“These new ferries will deliver dedicated services during peak seasons to Lochmaddy and Tarbert, increasing capacity and resilience to the Outer Hebrides.”

News of the financial guarantee comes after considerable turmoil surrounding ferry cancellations with some island businesses reporting an impact on tourism and local trade.

Previous issues with ferries to Harris have included problems with onboard firefighting systems on board CalMac’s MV Hebrides which saw the boat taken out of service and triggering a temporary timetable to serve Uig, Lochmaddy and Tarbet.

Minister for Transport Jenny Gilruth however insisted the Scottish Government was “absolutely committed” to improving the ferry fleet and meeting the needs of island communities.

Ms Gilruth said: “I’m pleased the final details of the contract for these additional vessels are now in place to allow work to get underway in earnest.

“The update on delivery timescales falling within 2025 for these additional vessels is very welcome, along with the positive progress being made on first two vessels for the Islay routes.

Vessels for Little Minch routes

“Our intention is these additional vessels will be deployed on the Little Minch routes, delivering dedicated services to communities in the peak season rather than the shared vessel operation currently in place.

“This will create the opportunity for significantly increased capacity and resilience for the communities of the Western Isles.”

The transport minister also insisted action was being taken to address islander concerns including the purchase and deployment of an additional vessel, the MV Loch Frisa, chartering the MV Arrow to provide additional capacity and making “significant progress in the construction of vessels 801 and 802”.

The Glen Sannox and as-yet-unnamed hull 802 are due to be finished this year with the bill potentially reaching £350 million – three-and-a-half times the initial £97 million contract price.

Western Isles councillor Uisdean Robertson said: “It is extremely welcome to receive good news on the future of our lifeline ferry services to the Outer Hebrides following constrained capacity on Little Minch routes.

“We can look forward with confidence in the build timescale to a future where our economy is not held back by ferry services.”

CMAL owns 37 ferries with 32 leased to CalMac Ferries on routes to the islands and peninsulas of the west of Scotland.

Five vessels are leased to Serco NorthLink Ferries for Orkney and Shetland routes.