Cruden Bay lands hole in one at Scottish Golf Tourism Awards

By Erikka Askeland
February 4, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 4, 2023, 1:32 pm
Aerial view of Cruden Bay Golf Course
Cruden Bay Golf Club was awarded Best Course £75-£150 at the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards 2023. Image: DC Thomson

Cruden Bay Golf Club swung an award win at the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards 2023.

It was awarded Best Course £75-£150 at a glittering ceremony at the Fairmont Hotel in St Andrews.

The awards capped Scottish Golf Tourism Week which officially teed off on Tuesday 31 January.

Returning for its sixth year, the three-day event is a partnership between The Press and Journal publisher DC Thomson and VisitScotland.

A piper plays at the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards 2023, held at the Fairmont St Andrews. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

The annual event allows buyers and suppliers to discuss customer needs and potential business opportunities for the 2024-25 season.

This year the event hosted 3,700 face-to-face appointments and organised familiarisation trips to six regions across Scotland, taking in golf facilities in Aberdeenshire, the Highlands, Dundee and Angus, Fife and the West and East coasts.

Over 80 inbound golf tour operators from 30 different countries and 90 golf businesses attended the event.

Over 80 inbound golf tour operators from 30 different countries took part in 3,700 face-to-face appointments at Scottish Golf Tourism Week at the Fairmont St Andrews Image: Malcolm Cochrane

Around 480 people enjoyed the tenth Scottish Golf Tourism Awards which celebrated the best the industry has to offer from courses, clubhouses, shops and courses to tour operators and accommodation providers.

Carnoustie Golf Links was the big winner of the evening scooping up two awards for best course over £150 and best pro shop.

An economic impact report prepared for VisitScotland and Scottish Development International in April 2022 found that suppliers who attend Scottish Golf Tourism Week forecast an average increase in turnover of over £215,000 across the following three years as a direct result of the new connections they build at the event.

Craig Blue from Visit Scotland said: “Every year this event goes from strength to strength. There was a lot of buzz and excitement in the room with lots of positive meetings and networking opportunities taking place.”

Scottish Golf Tourism Awards 2023 winners

Best Hotel 20 Rooms & Under: Old Loans Inn, Troon
Best Hotel 21-50 Rooms: The Machrie Hotel & Golf Links, Islay
Best Hotel Over 50 Rooms: Rusacks St Andrews
Best 9-Hole Course: Kingsfield Golf & Leisure, Linlithgow
Best Course Under £75: Strathmore Golf Centre, Blairgowrie
Best Course £75-£150: Cruden Bay Golf Club
Best Course Over £150: Carnoustie Golf Links – Championship Course
Best Clubhouse: Dundonald Links, Troon
Best Pro Shop: Carnoustie Golf Links
Best Sustainability Project: Dundonald Links, Troon
Best Golf Tour Operator – UK Based: Connoisseur Golf
Best Golf Tour Operator – Overseas Based: Celtic Golf

