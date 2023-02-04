Cruden Bay lands hole in one at Scottish Golf Tourism Awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cruden Bay Golf Club swung an award win at the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards 2023.

It was awarded Best Course £75-£150 at a glittering ceremony at the Fairmont Hotel in St Andrews.

The awards capped Scottish Golf Tourism Week which officially teed off on Tuesday 31 January.

Returning for its sixth year, the three-day event is a partnership between The Press and Journal publisher DC Thomson and VisitScotland.

The annual event allows buyers and suppliers to discuss customer needs and potential business opportunities for the 2024-25 season.

This year the event hosted 3,700 face-to-face appointments and organised familiarisation trips to six regions across Scotland, taking in golf facilities in Aberdeenshire, the Highlands, Dundee and Angus, Fife and the West and East coasts.

Over 80 inbound golf tour operators from 30 different countries and 90 golf businesses attended the event.

Around 480 people enjoyed the tenth Scottish Golf Tourism Awards which celebrated the best the industry has to offer from courses, clubhouses, shops and courses to tour operators and accommodation providers.

Carnoustie Golf Links was the big winner of the evening scooping up two awards for best course over £150 and best pro shop.

An economic impact report prepared for VisitScotland and Scottish Development International in April 2022 found that suppliers who attend Scottish Golf Tourism Week forecast an average increase in turnover of over £215,000 across the following three years as a direct result of the new connections they build at the event.

Craig Blue from Visit Scotland said: “Every year this event goes from strength to strength. There was a lot of buzz and excitement in the room with lots of positive meetings and networking opportunities taking place.”

Scottish Golf Tourism Awards 2023 winners

Best Hotel 20 Rooms & Under: Old Loans Inn, Troon

Best Hotel 21-50 Rooms: The Machrie Hotel & Golf Links, Islay

Best Hotel Over 50 Rooms: Rusacks St Andrews

Best 9-Hole Course: Kingsfield Golf & Leisure, Linlithgow

Best Course Under £75: Strathmore Golf Centre, Blairgowrie

Best Course £75-£150: Cruden Bay Golf Club

Best Course Over £150: Carnoustie Golf Links – Championship Course

Best Clubhouse: Dundonald Links, Troon

Best Pro Shop: Carnoustie Golf Links

Best Sustainability Project: Dundonald Links, Troon

Best Golf Tour Operator – UK Based: Connoisseur Golf

Best Golf Tour Operator – Overseas Based: Celtic Golf