Union threatens yet more strikes at 11 Highlands and Islands airports

Passengers across all 11 Highlands and Islands Airports (HIAL) face having their travel plans thrown into disarray as members of the Unite union unveiled plans to walk out for three days later this month.

Unite, which represents members in the HIAL group, has confirmed unless a pay offer from management of 5% is improved, “inevitable” strike action will take place at Barra, Benbecula, Campbeltown, Inverness, Islay, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Sumburgh, Tiree and Wick airports on February 21, 22 and 23.

Any disruption at Inverness Airport could affect Loganair flights to the Highlands and Islands, while KLM operates a direct service to Amsterdam from the city.

Unite represents security staff, baggage handlers and ground crew along with those working in fire and rescue, security and administration at the airports.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Inflation is at a generational high yet the HIAL group believe a substantial real-terms pay cut is what our hard-working members deserve. This is completely unacceptable.

‘Entirely the fault of airport management and the Scottish government’

“Strike action is now inevitable at all 11 airports and this is entirely the fault of airport management and the Scottish Government. Unite will fully support our members in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions across the Highlands and Islands.”

Unite added HIAL claims it is bound by funding obligations set by the Scottish government, with the union previously calling on Holyrood to meet the labour body, staff and management to improve pay, terms and conditions.

In December, HIAL offered:

A 5% basic pay award to all staff earning less that £80k

A 4% basic pay award to all staff earning more that £80k

A 5% increase to fixed allowances, not automatically updated by the 5% increase in basic pay

Union calling for talks with Scottish government

Unite industrial officer Shauna Wright said: “Unite believes our members who keep the airports operating in isolated and rural communities across Scotland deserve far more than what is currently on the table.

“Unite is once again calling on the Scottish government to meet us, the workers and HIAL management to fund an improved pay offer and to deliver more investment in these communities.

“If they do not then Unite’s strike action will be down to their inflexibility despite the Scottish government showing flexibility in abundance in other areas of the public sector.”

Members of Unite voted in December 2022 by 73.5% in favour of taking strike action and by 92.8% in favour of taking action short of strike in a bid to improve pay for rural communities amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Strike action by Unite has also been called for Dundee Airport on February 17 and 20.

A spokesman for HIAL said: We are currently liaising closely with our local teams and airlines to determine the impact of this industrial action and the potential disruption for passengers and will post further updates and information on our website and airport social media channels.

“Meanwhile, we would advise passengers who intend to travel on these days to keep in touch with their airline.”

A Scottish government spokesman noted: “We absolutely respect the democratic right of union members to take industrial action – though it is disappointing passengers face the prospect of further disruption.

“We encourage HIAL and Unite to continue to engage in positive dialogue in order to resolve this dispute.”

Broader spending review by Scottish government

Threat of a walkout follows news from HIAL last September it would not proceed with parts of an air traffic modernisation plan following a cut in its budget from Transport Scotland.

The move came after a broader spending review by the Scottish government in May and will see HIAL “scale back” its project.