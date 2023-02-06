Union threatens yet more strikes at 11 Highlands and Islands airports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Union threatens yet more strikes at 11 Highlands and Islands airports

By Simon Warburton
February 6, 2023, 4:19 pm Updated: February 6, 2023, 7:35 pm
Photo of the front of Inverness Airport at sunrise
Inverness Airport is one of 11 HIAL airports potentially affected by strike action. Image: Inverness Airport.

Passengers across all 11 Highlands and Islands Airports (HIAL) face having their travel plans thrown into disarray as members of the Unite union unveiled plans to walk out for three days later this month.

Unite, which represents members in the HIAL group, has confirmed unless a pay offer from management of 5% is improved, “inevitable” strike action will take place at Barra, Benbecula, Campbeltown, Inverness, Islay, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Sumburgh, Tiree and Wick airports on February 21, 22 and 23.

Any disruption at Inverness Airport could affect Loganair flights to the Highlands and Islands, while KLM operates a direct service to Amsterdam from the city.

Aircraft turning by control tower
Remote island communities could see flights disrupted. Image: Sandy McCook.

Unite represents security staff, baggage handlers and ground crew along with those working in fire and rescue, security and administration at the airports.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Inflation is at a generational high yet the HIAL group believe a substantial real-terms pay cut is what our hard-working members deserve. This is completely unacceptable.

‘Entirely the fault of airport management and the Scottish government’

“Strike action is now inevitable at all 11 airports and this is entirely the fault of airport management and the Scottish Government. Unite will fully support our members in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions across the Highlands and Islands.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham strike action is “now inevitable”: Image: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Unite added HIAL claims it is bound by funding obligations set by the Scottish government, with the union previously calling on Holyrood to meet the labour body, staff and management to improve pay, terms and conditions.

In December, HIAL offered:

  • A 5% basic pay award to all staff earning less that £80k
    A 4% basic pay award to all staff earning more that £80k
    A 5% increase to fixed allowances, not automatically updated by the 5% increase in basic pay

Union calling for talks with Scottish government

Unite industrial officer Shauna Wright said: “Unite believes our members who keep the airports operating in isolated and rural communities across Scotland deserve far more than what is currently on the table.

“Unite is once again calling on the Scottish government to meet us, the workers and HIAL management to fund an improved pay offer and to deliver more investment in these communities.

“If they do not then Unite’s strike action will be down to their inflexibility despite the Scottish government showing flexibility in abundance in other areas of the public sector.”

Aircraft landing on the beach at Barra Airport.
HIAL operates some of the most remote airports in the Highlands and Islands. Image: HIAL

Members of Unite voted in December 2022 by 73.5% in favour of taking strike action and by 92.8% in favour of taking action short of strike in a bid to improve pay for rural communities amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Strike action by Unite has also been called for Dundee Airport on February 17 and 20.

A spokesman for HIAL said: We are currently liaising closely with our local teams and airlines to determine the impact of this industrial action and the potential disruption for passengers and will post further updates and information on our website and airport social media channels.

“Meanwhile, we would advise passengers who intend to travel on these days to keep in touch with their airline.”

Two fire engines.
Airports cannot operate without adequate fire crews. Image: HIAL.

A Scottish government spokesman noted: “We absolutely respect the democratic right of union members to take industrial action – though it is disappointing passengers face the prospect of further disruption.

“We encourage HIAL and Unite to continue to engage in positive dialogue in order to resolve this dispute.”

Broader spending review by Scottish government

Threat of a walkout follows news from HIAL last September it would not proceed with parts of an air traffic modernisation plan following a cut in its budget from Transport Scotland.

The move came after a broader spending review by the Scottish government in May and will see HIAL “scale back” its project.

