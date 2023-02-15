Inverness commercial property breaks £500,000 sale barrier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverness commercial property breaks £500,000 sale barrier

By Simon Warburton
February 15, 2023, 5:00 pm
10 Ardross St Inverness commercial property
The two and a half storey B-listed office building brings in annual rent of just over £40,000 per year. Image: Allied Surveyors

A B-listed office building in Inverness has been sold to new owners for £505,000.

The two and a half storey building on Ardross Street is let to accountancy firm Azets.

Neither the identity of the private investor who bought the building nor the buyer has been disclosed.

However Allied Surveyors Scotland who marketed the building said the landlord had owned the property since 2013 and decided to bring the property to market “due to other new business commitments”.

The sale price achieved is a little higher than the offers over £495,000 tag set for the freehold purchase of the property with sitting tenants.

ASG Commercial acted as joint agent in the sale with Allied Surveyors.

Ardross St sign on wall
Viewing platform is proposed to be set besides Ardross Street, for views of the castle

The building is among a row of villas in Ardross Street built between 1878 and 1889 by the celebrated Inverness architect and former city Lord Provost, Alexander Ross.

The 4,195 sq ft a traditional, stone-built Victorian building is fully let until 2025.

Rental is currently set at £40,800 a year for the main tenant and £3,000 per annum for each of the tenants on the second floor.

The sale reflects a net initial yield (rental yield taking into account costs of buying the property) of 7.73%.

Allied Surveyors director Andy Gray said: “Due to the attractive nature of the income from an established professional business coupled with the lease term remaining, we received good levels of interest.”

Allied Surveyors employs 160 people

Allied Surveyors Scotland is one of the country’s largest independent firms of chartered surveyors with 32 offices including five commercial centres in Aberdeen, Dumfries, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Inverness.

In November its Edinburgh commercial agency department relocated to larger premises in the city’s West Maitland Street.

The firm currently employs around 160 people handling residential and commercial valuation, building surveying, home reports, energy reports and project management.

