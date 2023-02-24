Wick firm Sinclair Bay Subsea under new ownership after MacGregor family takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wick firm Sinclair Bay Subsea under new ownership after MacGregor family takeover

By Keith Findlay
February 24, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 24, 2023, 8:44 am
l-r Clan Partner director John MacGregor, Sinclair Bay Subsea (SBS) general manager Louise Sinclair , SBS technical director Peter Sinclair and : Clan Partner director Steven Dunbar. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
l-r Clan Partner director John MacGregor, Sinclair Bay Subsea (SBS) general manager Louise Sinclair , SBS technical director Peter Sinclair and : Clan Partner director Steven Dunbar. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Sinclair Bay Subsea (SBS), of Wick, has a new owner and additional premises in Aberdeen following its sale to a son of Highland businessman Roy MacGregor.

John MacGregor’s investment firm, Clan Partners, now owns a controlling interest. The acquisition value was undisclosed.

The Sinclair family has retained a minority shareholding.

Sinclairs staying with the business

Husband-and-wife management team Peter and Louise Sinclair are staying on in operations and business development/technical roles respectively.

They teamed up with Aberdeen-based Clan Partners to in order to “scale and mature” the business, Mr MacGregor said.

Being part of a bigger group is expected to create new jobs at the subsea services firm.

We are proud of where we have taken the business thus far, and feel this investment will enhance our capability to service our current customers and open doors to new ones.”

Peter Sinclair, Sinclair Bay Subsea

SBS currently has a four strong team across its headquarters in Wick and the new facility at Clan Partners’ HQ in Dyce, where it can easily tap into other group resources.

Mr MacGregor said SBS would, with the support of its new owner, be able to “capitalise on its vast growth potential”.

He added: “With some further investment in the business alongside access to our network geographically, we are confident we can support Peter and Louise to significantly progress the business over the coming years.”

Growth potential

Mr Sinclair said: “We are proud of where we have taken the business thus far, and feel this investment will enhance our capability to service our current customers and open doors to new ones.”

SBS has been supplying subsea engineers for offshore drilling projects around the world for more than 10 years, with the company having been incorporated in December 2011.

Global Energy Group owner and Ross County FC chairman Roy MacGregor, whose entrepreneurial talents have passed down to the next generation.

The firm’s new owner has its roots in Roy MacGregor’s Inverness-based Global Energy Group (GEG).

Clan Partners split off from Envoy & Partners – controlled by Iain MacGregor, one of Roy’s three sons – which itself demerged from GEG just over two and a half-years ago.

Younger brother John MacGregor, who remains a director of Envoy, took ownership of recruitment-focused Aberdeen firms Global Resources Network, Maris Subsea and Granite Recruitment (formerly Expertec).

Mr MacGregor’s company has more than doubled in size since launch

The three businesses combined were then turning over £15 million and employing 25 people.

Have since divested, acquired and organically grown, Clan Partners now boasts eight specialist recruitment businesses with total turnover of £35m and 85 full-time staff.

It’s 36-year-old owner added: “We have expanded territory from a solely north-east Scotland base to Edinburgh, three regions in England and two ventures in Dubai.

Aberdeen businessman John MacGregor

“In addition to growing our energy platform with a fast-expanding renewables venture (Ventus International), the group has branched out to healthcare, property, IT and finance sectors to diversify the portfolio.”

“We have plans to grow each of the current platforms with our talented business partners, while also investing in further acquisitions to enhance the diversity of the group.”

Clan Partners is targeting a further three acquisitions and three new “organic plays” in the coming two years, he said.

