Your Money: Russell Anderson’s guide to inheritance tax planning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Your Money: Russell Anderson’s guide to inheritance tax planning

By Russell Anderson
February 27, 2023, 12:00 am Updated: February 27, 2023, 7:00 am
Former Aberdeen FC club captain Russell Anderson is now an expert in personal finance at Aberdein Considine. Image: Jim Irvine /DC Thomson
Former Aberdeen FC club captain Russell Anderson is now an expert in personal finance at Aberdein Considine. Image: Jim Irvine /DC Thomson

The only things in life that are certain are death and taxes, or so they say.

And when these two issues coincide it can be a very complicated, if not costly matter.

One very important but little understood area of taxation is inheritance tax, or IHT.

Growth in property values and a subsequent rise in the value of estates means an increasing number of people are now potentially falling within its grasp.

Great care must be taken not to breach any annual or lifetime allowances.”

HM Revenue and Customs reported an increase of £4.8 billion in IHT receipts between April and November 2022.

IHT is complex, and without the appropriate planning it can be an expensive business.

It is vital, therefore, to both understand the tax and how you can mitigate any liability.

Private bank Brown Shipley recently revealed more than half (54%) of survey respondents had not spoken with loved ones about their inheritance tax plans.

And more than two-fifths (42%) had yet to make a will.

Image: Shutterstock

IHT is heavily punitive at 40% but there are important allowances in place that can ensure any tax liability can be reduced significantly, or even removed completely.

The current IHT threshold in the UK is £325,000, meaning estates worth up to this amount are not subject to the tax.

There is also a residence nil rate band of £175,000 on top of this, which means married couples can have about £1 million in their estates before they are taxed on them. The thresholds have been frozen until 2028.

So, how to plan for IHT?

Firstly, pensions can be an ideal way to quickly remove cash from any estate calculations.

You could contribute up to £40,000 per year to these, and even carry forward any unused allowances from the previous three tax years and pay in up to £160,000.

But great care must be taken not to breach any annual or lifetime allowances.

The use of trusts has become more common as a means of passing on assets in recent years.

This is because they allow people to retain an element of control after making their gifts.

Importantly, these gifts will be treated as such for up to seven years but they may fall back into the estate if you die within that time.

Niche investments

Niche investments which offer business property relief, such as Alternative Investment Market (Aim) portfolios are also an option.

They are not suitable for everyone and with Aim shares carrying more risk, it is definitely an area where professional advice is a must.

You can also make use of the annual gift allowance, which allows you to give up to £3,000 a year without incurring IHT.

Furthermore, you can make use of your annual exemption – which allows you to make gifts of £250 per person without them being subject to IHT.

Image: Shutterstock

Last but certainly not least, anything donated to a charity from your will reduces your estate immediately by that amount.  And if you designate 10% or more of your estate to charity in your will, then any IHT that falls due on the remainder will be taxed at 36%, instead of 40%.

There are many considerations when it comes to IHT.

The best option is to get independent financial advice as early as possible if you want to make sure the assets and wealth you worked hard to build over your lifetime are, as far as possible, yours to pass on.

Russell Anderson is an independent financial adviser at Aberdeen-based law firm Aberdein Considine.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Artist’s impression issued by Britishvolt showing a £2.6 billion electric vehicle battery ‘gigaplant’ planned for construction in Blyth, Northumberland (Handout/PA)
Failed Britishvolt project bought by Australian start-up
Half of people in the UK have reported buying less food when shopping in recent weeks (Aaron Chown/PA)
British households buying less food or skipping meals as cost pressures bite
Indigo Sun outlet
Popular tanning bed chain Indigo Sun to add 10 locations a year to meet…
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer delivers a speech at the offices of UK Finance in central London, outlining further detail on the Party’s growth mission (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Starmer: Migration is not the answer to all our problems
Asco operative with jetting pressure washer
Asco to invest more than £10 million in its UK business
Former Aberdeen FC club captain Russell Anderson is now an expert in personal finance at Aberdein Considine. Image: Jim Irvine /DC Thomson
What is patient capital? Why entrepreneurs need a little patience
Former Aberdeen FC club captain Russell Anderson is now an expert in personal finance at Aberdein Considine. Image: Jim Irvine /DC Thomson
Celebrating Aberdeen's famous Mugiemoss paper mill
Food minister Mark Spencer has summoned supermarket chiefs to explain “what they are doing to get shelves stocked again” amid shortages of fresh fruit and vegetables (PA)
Supermarket bosses meeting food minister over fruit and veg shortage
Aldi store on Loco Works Road, Inverurie.
Inverurie Aldi store to reopen this week after refurbishment
Regulator Ofgem has cut the amount suppliers can charge households for energy – but bills are still set to rise by an average £500 from April (PA)
What does Ofgem’s price cap mean for me and my energy bill?

Most Read

1
George Street police
Aberdeen’s George Street sealed off due to disturbance involving ‘a number of people’
2
Former Aberdeen FC club captain Russell Anderson is now an expert in personal finance at Aberdein Considine. Image: Jim Irvine /DC Thomson
Serial thief stole Uber Eats delivery driver’s car and took it on 52-mile joyride
3
Former Aberdeen FC club captain Russell Anderson is now an expert in personal finance at Aberdein Considine. Image: Jim Irvine /DC Thomson
Northern Lights put on the ‘best show ever’ over much of Scotland, and you…
4
Former Aberdeen FC club captain Russell Anderson is now an expert in personal finance at Aberdein Considine. Image: Jim Irvine /DC Thomson
Paedophile messaged girls to brag about sexually abusing children
5
What are the Northern Lights and where can they be seen in Scotland?
6
Former Aberdeen FC club captain Russell Anderson is now an expert in personal finance at Aberdein Considine. Image: Jim Irvine /DC Thomson
Drone pictures: White gas billows into sky as Aberdeen incinerator fires up
2
7
Former Aberdeen FC club captain Russell Anderson is now an expert in personal finance at Aberdein Considine. Image: Jim Irvine /DC Thomson
Former Lossiemouth bar set for new lease of life as shops and flats, community…
8
Aldi store on Loco Works Road, Inverurie.
Inverurie Aldi store to reopen this week after refurbishment
9
Millbank Community Centre could become a large home with its own play room and bar
Community centre could be Donside dream home, Inverurie abattoir demolition and Aberdeen’s McNasty’s hotel…
10
Former Aberdeen FC club captain Russell Anderson is now an expert in personal finance at Aberdein Considine. Image: Jim Irvine /DC Thomson
Father phoned police on drink-driving son who drove to car wash

More from Press and Journal

Former Aberdeen FC club captain Russell Anderson is now an expert in personal finance at Aberdein Considine. Image: Jim Irvine /DC Thomson
Let battle commence! Lego challenge returns to UHI Outer Hebrides
Former Aberdeen FC club captain Russell Anderson is now an expert in personal finance at Aberdein Considine. Image: Jim Irvine /DC Thomson
Aberdeen's crime writing festival Granite Noir attracts biggest-ever audience
Former Aberdeen FC club captain Russell Anderson is now an expert in personal finance at Aberdein Considine. Image: Jim Irvine /DC Thomson
Warnings not to approach 'cute and cuddly' seals on Aberdeenshire beach for selfies
Former Aberdeen FC club captain Russell Anderson is now an expert in personal finance at Aberdein Considine. Image: Jim Irvine /DC Thomson
Firefighter directed sex attacks and rapes of young girls in Philippines from his home…
Former Aberdeen FC club captain Russell Anderson is now an expert in personal finance at Aberdein Considine. Image: Jim Irvine /DC Thomson
Hundreds of human skulls taken in colonial conquests found in Aberdeen University's collection
Former Aberdeen FC club captain Russell Anderson is now an expert in personal finance at Aberdein Considine. Image: Jim Irvine /DC Thomson
Blow to Oban and Lochgilphead high streets as Mary Meals shuts charity shops
Head teacher Craig Connon cuts the ribbon along with youngest pupil Alfie Finlay (3) and oldest pupil Shon Ahmed (11) at the Ness Castle Primary grand opening
'Well worth the wait': Opening day arrives for Ness Castle school
Former Aberdeen FC club captain Russell Anderson is now an expert in personal finance at Aberdein Considine. Image: Jim Irvine /DC Thomson
James Bond expert leaves HMT audience shaken not slurred as cocktails bring spy stories…
Former Aberdeen FC club captain Russell Anderson is now an expert in personal finance at Aberdein Considine. Image: Jim Irvine /DC Thomson
World Book Day: Send us your book-themed dress-up photos
Former Aberdeen FC club captain Russell Anderson is now an expert in personal finance at Aberdein Considine. Image: Jim Irvine /DC Thomson
Caley Thistle fan view: It is clear another season in the Championship beckons

Editor's Picks

Most Commented