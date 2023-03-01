Majority of Highlands tourism businesses are three months away from running out of cash – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Majority of Highlands tourism businesses are three months away from running out of cash – survey

By Simon Warburton
March 1, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 1, 2023, 8:08 pm
Classic bar counter with bottles in blurred background
The contentious bottle deposit return scheme (DRS) is a major concern for cash-strapped hospitality businesses across the Highlands. Image: Shutterstock

Highland businesses are echoing findings released by the Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA) showing 60% said they had less than three months cash reserves.

The figures from the organisation’s Business Barometer Survey come on the first day of Scottish Tourism Month and to add to their bleakness, a quarter of respondents said they had no financial back up at all.

Stand-out challenges for owners of bars, restaurants and hotels in the survey were energy costs (93%) and cost-of-living (84%), while for tourism and hospitality businesses the Short Term Lets (STLs) Licensing Scheme (35%) and energy costs (25%) were the top difficulties.

Reverse vending machines
Reverse vending machines such as this will be a key part of the DRS. Image: Kami Thomson/DCT Media.

Among the most contentious issues facing small businesses in the Highlands is the Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) which is provoking the most anger.

Some 58% of STA respondents saw the DRS as a challenge and with the August implementation deadline looming large in the collective business consciousness, it is increasingly taking centre stage.

Last week the scheme came in for a roasting from Inverness SNP rebel Fergus Ewing, who branded his own party’s policy a “disaster.”

Meanwhile, the controversial scheme prompted the Green minister charged with introducing the initiative, Lorna Slater, to accuse the Scottish Secretary Alister Jack of trying to “sabotage” the scheme.

He had claimed the Scottish Government had not sought an exemption from Westminster from the Internal Market Act for the scheme, which the circular economy minister Ms Slater insisted was “nonsense” and “not true”.

Nevertheless, the same day STA raised the alarm about industry cost burdens, DRS administrator Circularity Scotland hailed a “key milestone” in the implementation of the scheme after producers responsible for more than 95% of the containers sold in Scotland registered for the recycling programme.

One One Two owners Gordon Kidd and Kirstin Hamilton with mother, Cathy Hamilton. Image: One One Two.

Family-run independent wine bar and deli One One Two on Nairn’s high street has also raised the alarm concerning the DRS noting one supplier in Wales for example was mulling not providing Scotland at all with produce should the idea go ahead.

Stocking local and Scottish artisanal deli produce and wines from all around the world, One One Two co-owner Kirsten Hamilton and Nairn BID (Business Improvement District) member said: “It seems as if everyone is blind to it (DRS).

“We are in the process of opening a wine shop, so the DRS has been a bit scary. We are a bit worried if it does go ahead it would make it unviable.

“I am quietly confident they (Government) will have to look at it, whether to postpone or align it to England at the same time.”

Hospitality industry ‘pessimistic’ about energy bills support

Ms Hamilton also addressed changes in the Energy Bills Discount Scheme (EBDS) after the UK government said it had to “limit taxpayers’ exposure to volatile energy markets” with a cap set at £5.5 billion based on estimated volumes.

The STA survey noted a whopping 96% of respondents were “not confident”, “pessimistic” or “extremely pessimistic” EBDS would protect the tourism and hospitality industry from energy prices during the next 12 months.

And 28% reported they were “extremely pessimistic” about energy bill protection beyond April 2023.

Ms Hamilton added: “We have gone from around £500 a month to £2,000 a month in electricity alone. We are lucky we are busy throughout winter but it is not a great time and there is only so much you can put your costs up by otherwise people just won’t pay it.

One One Two deli in Nairn
One One Two wine bar and deli in Nairn. Image: Kirstin Hamilton.

“We are more stable (than the 60% of respondents who had less than three-month cash reserve) and tend not to use our overdraft or spend more money than we can afford.

Loch Ness by Jacobite – which participated in the STA survey –  added it agreed with the caution expressed by the STA, noting polices such as the DRS and STLs, “although well-intentioned” are adding to cost and administration pressures.

The firm’s managing director Freda Newton said: “We would like to see more support from the Scottish government, by considering a pause to some of the forthcoming legislation and the implementation of more extensive rates relief.

“Increased financial burdens as a result of new legislation will impact our ability to continue to invest and improve. The Highlands relies on the visitor economy which creates jobs for local people and boosts a variety of businesses.

Calls for business rates to align with England

“We would urge the Scottish Government to recognise this economic value and support the tourism industry.”

The STA survey also threw up a powerful cocktail of issues swirling around the tourism community, with nearly half of respondents facing an increase in their business rateable values (45%), while 5% were experiencing a 75% increase and 9% facing a 50% increase.

A significant number of respondents also called for action on business rates with relief to be aligned with England, a move endorsed recently by head of Aberdeen office for property giant CBRE Derren McRae. 

Nairn Connects BID manager Lucy Harding
Nairn BID manager Lucy Harding. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Media.

Commenting on the STA survey, Nairn BID manager Lucy Harding said: “Nairn BID is supporting local businesses by joining its voice to the call for a delay to the start of the DRS or an exemption for small businesses at least at the start – as well as helping local businesses understand the implications of the legislation and what they will need to do in order to comply with it.

“Short-term let licensing is proving a challenge for many of our members but again we are supporting people to apply for licences – although some clarity about the deadline extension would be helpful.

“We do know of several self-catering properties which have been sold off, reducing choice for holidaymakers in this centre for tourism on the Moray Firth coast.”

Survival dependent on government policy direction change

Commenting on the survey STA CEO Marc Crothall said: “The intensity of feeling across the industry is tangible.

“This is a resilient sector that continues to strive for success. The stark reality facing our industry is the survival of many businesses will be entirely dependent on an immediate change in the direction of government policy.”

“Everyone across the country is facing intense pressures from inflation and energy costs and business is no different. Our industry is experiencing the double whammy from inflation and the policy pain that is adding costs which could put many out of business altogether.

“This is entirely the wrong time for the Scottish Government to be piloting policies that will do limited good and risk maximum harm.”

STA CEO Marc Crothall
STA chief executive Marc Crothall. Image: Simon Williams.

The survey represents views from 31 out of the 32 local authorities across Scotland, with 31% of responses coming from the Highland Council area.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish government is aware of the enormous pressures facing businesses in this cost-of-living crisis, and is taking decisive steps to offer support.

“The significant cut by the UK government in support for businesses with their energy costs beyond March is concerning and ministers have repeatedly joined businesses to call on the UK government to take action, including through a VAT reduction on energy bills and an expansion of shortage occupation lists.

Package of reliefs worth £744m

“The Scottish Budget 2023-24 delivers the lowest Non Domestic Rates poundage in the UK for the fifth year in a row, saving ratepayers an estimated £308 million compared to an inflationary increase.

“It also provides a package of reliefs worth an estimated £744m, including the UK’s most generous Small Business Bonus Scheme and a Revaluation Transitional Relief which will protect those seeing the most significant increases in their rateable values as a result of revaluation.”

The statement added that Deputy First Minister John Swinney had established a Regulatory Joint Taskforce, which the Scottish Tourism Alliance has twice attended.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented