How the right knowledge can excel your business to new heights

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In Scotland and the United Kingdom, Knowledge Transfer Partnerships are available to businesses who are looking to level up their successes.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Knowledge Transfer Partnerships (KTPs) are available to firms who are looking to innovate and grow through collaboration.

KTPs are designed to help companies grow by matching them with Scotland’s world-leading academic experts who can provide solutions to specific company challenges, where the company does not have the current know-how or expertise to do so.

Scotland leads the way with Knowledge Transfer Partnerships

KTPs are the UK’s longest running Knowledge Transfer scheme, with a track-record dating back to 1975. Projects are part-funded by the UK government, managed by Innovate UK and designed to stimulate economic growth by using innovation to help companies grow their businesses.

By tapping into the cutting-edge expertise of a Knowledge Base (University), a business can bring in a dedicated researcher to help ‘transfer the knowledge’ that they do not currently have. This researcher, known as a KTP Associate, will work full-time for up to 3 years embedding new knowledge and capabilities in the company.

It’s a fantastic system and allows businesses to really focus on the things that need changing, all whilst growing stronger with the help of the University partners.

The scheme has allowed so many businesses to reach their fullest potential.

Knowledge is power

There are many businesses in the Tayside region who have benefitted from a KTP.

Mahi Chauhan, current KTP Associate with Abertay University and 2020 Business Insight, said: “my experience with KTP has been really positive so far. I find the facilitating approach to the management of both academic and company supervisors one of the best aspects of this programme. As a project, it’s a huge undertaking with lots of mini projects within the pillars of the programme.

It requires a whole new level of project management, cross-communication and teamwork skills, and applying these without the aforementioned support would be very difficult.”

Niall Skinner, Head of Systems Design at Intelligent Growth Solutions, which has undertaken multiple KTPs said “The KTP model is an excellent one for smaller companies as it develops in-house capabilities and procedures. The access to high quality associates, academics and the wider network provides opportunity to learn from the best.

“The training provided to the Associate through the programme provides the opportunity for them to showcase best practice in project planning and management to the company, alongside delivering real technical benefit.”

How can your business get involved?

The North of Scotland KTP Centre is a joint venture between the University of Aberdeen and Robert Gordon University, also providing support to the University of the Highlands and Islands, the James Hutton Institute, Abertay University, and the University of Dundee.

The centre provides a full KTP support service, from assistance and guidance in completing the KTP application forms, to secretarial and administration support once the project has been awarded. To date the centre has helped and managed around 250 KTP projects and has a 95% success rate in getting applications funded over its 25-year history.

The application process also requires a close interaction with the Knowledge Transfer Advisers from Innovate UK. This interaction is managed through the KTP Centre, and the process involves:

KTP fact finding form:

This short form can be sent to the North of Scotland KTP Centre at any time and sets the scene for a potential project. The Centre guides partnerships through the drafting of the form to ensure they meet the funding criteria. The form contains a number of questions which are expanded in a main application, to encourage the project team to adopt an innovation mindset. If your project is not suitable for KTP for any reason, we will endeavour to point partners towards a more appropriate funding mechanism.

KTP application:

Once the project is approved by a KT Adviser, the online KTP submission process is directly managed by the Centre. There are several submission deadlines every year and the results are known 8 to 10 weeks after each submission date. Good luck!

To learn more head to the North of Scotland KTP Centre’s website.