Female plumbers from Aberdeen and Elgin beating ‘outdated and sexist stereotypes’ to succeed

By Kelly Wilson
March 7, 2023, 12:01 am
Nina Hamilton
Nina Hamilton is one of a number of growing female plumbers. Image: Blueprint Media

Female plumbers from the north and north-east are helping to break “outdated and sexist stereotypes” within the industry.

The trade body for the plumbing industry, Scottish and Northern Ireland Plumbing Employers’ Federation (SNIPEF), says it is encouraged by the small but increasing number of women apprentices who are changing the face of plumbing but more still needs to be done.

A recent survey found that 2% of its apprentices are now women, an increase of 50% since 2020.

First female apprentice

Nina Hamilton, 24, is the first female apprentice at Elgin-based Simpson Plumbers.

The Moray College student, who is in the second-year of her apprenticeship, said: “I am the first female apprentice in the company and, although it can seem a bit daunting at first, I would definitely recommend it to other women.

“Once you get into the swing of it, it’s good fun and you learn a lot of good skills.

“In the past, I never would have thought about getting into a trade but, when I was told about an apprenticeship opportunity coming up, I thought why not go for it?

“I like how every day is different and there is a wide variety of types of work. You learn something new every day and can pick up little tips and tricks from the different journeymen on the jobs, which always comes in handy.

“My employer is very supportive.”

Career advice poor

The poll of 674 people, found 39% of respondents believed sexist and outdated stereotypes were the main barrier to women entering the UK plumbing industry, with 21% stating poor career advice.

Naomi Watson from Aberdeen is about to enter he second year of her apprenticeship with EJ Parker Technical Services.

The 17-year-old, who is currently studying at Dundee and Angus College, said: “I absolutely adore my job, and I couldn’t imagine doing anything else.

“I couldn’t ask for a more supportive team. I love every single one of the boys I work with and get on so well with my journeyman. He has taught me so many things to get me started.

Naomi Watson from Aberdeen is about to enter he second year of her apprenticeship with EJ Parker Technical Services.
Naomi Watson from Aberdeen said she ‘couldn’t imagine doing anything else’ but experts believe more needs done to encourage women in to the plumbing industry. Image: Blueprint Media

“This job has made me incredibly confident. I feel now that there isn’t anything I can’t achieve if I put my mind to it.”

Not a men-only profession

The findings also revealed 28% of people thought there was no barrier to entering the profession, with 12% citing a lack of respect for women.

SNIPEF chief executive Fiona Hodgson said: “It is unbelievable that in 2023 outdated and sexist stereotypes continue to be made about what women can and cannot do, often reinforced by misguided career advice that the trades are men-only professions.

Scottish and Northern Ireland Plumbing Employers’ Federation (SNIPEF) CEO Fiona Hodgson said it is ‘unbelievable that in 2023 outdated and sexist stereotypes continue to be made’ . Image: Blueprint Media

“Thankfully, SNIPEF is finding a small but growing number of women who are challenging these misconceptions and entering the plumbing industry, finding it an attractive and lucrative career option.

“We need to encourage greater diversity into our industry, helping us address the current skills shortage and meet the demand from 30% of customers who have stated their preference for a women plumber.”

‘Enthusiam, skill and dedication’

Dale Thomson, apprentice training manager for SNIPEF, said: “The talent and energy apprentices, such as Naomi, bring to their journey towards the status of a qualified plumber is remarkable.

“The young women who sign up to learn about plumbing bring a fresh element of enthusiasm, skill and dedication to the profession, and it is good for the industry that we are seeing more and more of them.”

In the Autumn, SNIPEF will unveil its new equality, equity, diversity and inclusion action plan, aimed at confronting industry misconceptions, to encourage more girls and women to consider training as a plumber and setting its ambition to have women making up 10% of all apprentices by the end of the decade.

