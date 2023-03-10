Inverness design firm staff numbers rise 25% since takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Inverness design firm staff numbers rise 25% since takeover

By Simon Warburton
March 10, 2023, 12:01 am Updated: March 10, 2023, 7:06 am
(L-R): Willie Park Building & Bus. Dev. Mgr_Key Facilities Management Kenny Shand_Planning & Design Group Director _Mabbett Derek J. McNab_MD_ Mabbett
From left: Willie Park building and business development manager, Key Facilities Management, Kenny Shand_planning and design group director, Mabbett, Derek McNab, managing director, Mabbett. Image: Ross Creative Communications.

Inverness-based planning and architectural design company GH Johnston Building Consultants (GHJ) has seen staff numbers rise by a quarter as work in the energy industry takes off.

GHJ’s workforce has increased by more than 25% and added to its client base, driven in part by the opening of a new office space in Forres and the imminent launch of a new Aberdeen centre.

The firm was acquired a year ago by Mabbett & Associates. Glasgow-based Mabbett is part of GEG Capital, led by Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor.

L-R: Derek J. McNab, Managing Director, Mabbett; Kenny Shand, Planning & Design Group Director, and James Forbes, Director – Engineering.
Mabbett managing director Derek McNab; Kenny Shand, planning & design group director and James Forbes, director engineering. Image: Ross Creative Communications.

Mabbett planning and design group director, Kenny Shand, who was previously senior planning consultant with GHJ, said: “Reflecting on the last 12 months from our roots in the Highland capital where we have serviced clients for more than 40 years, we have witnessed growth in our client base, welcomed new colleagues and been able to better service our existing client base.

“Furthermore we have grown our capabilities with the support of the wider group, working collaboratively on several complex planning and architectural projects.”

GHK also to deliver Nigg Energy Park planning services

One recent collaborative project is Acorn Bioenergy which has a planned investment of around £150 million in the Highland region which GHJ says will “contribute significantly” to the Scottish Government’s target of Net Zero.

Acorn is currently developing a number of anaerobic digestion sites, a process through which bacteria break down organic matter, across the region.

Another recent commitment has seen GHJ deliver planning services at Nigg Energy Park, part of the Opportunity Cromarty Firth green freeport bid, owned by Global Energy Group, which is also part of GEG Capital.

GHJ employees on staircase
Staff numbers have risen by a quarter after full integration. Image: Ross Creative Communications

Andy Lee, part of the Mabbett senior management team paid tribute to GHJ’s founder, Gary Johnston, 65, who is retiring from the business.

Mr Lee said Mr  Johnston played a “key role” in integrating GHJ into the Mabbett group in the last 12 months.

“Gary is hugely respected in the industry and we were honoured he chose Mabbett to help drive the next chapter in GHJ’s history,” he said.

“The acquisition of GHJ last year enhanced the combined group’s offering of planning and design services bringing together the depth and technical expertise of GHJ and Mabbett’s team of safety, environment, engineering and planning professionals, scientists and project managers.”

Following the purchase of GHJ, Mabbett & Associates added a new regional office in the Horizon Scotland Business and Innovation Centre in Forres to support expansion east into Moray and Aberdeenshire.

Mr Shand added: “Our presence in Speyside positions us to service our growing roster of clients in the distilling sector while there are opportunities for us in the region’s space sector too.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

(Nick Ansell/PA)
Lidl and Asda begin lifting restrictions on fresh produce as shortages ease
A view of the Central Criminal Court, also referred to as the Old Bailey (Nick Ansell/PA)
Fraud case against three ex-G4S executives collapses
Global recruiter Robert Walters has announced the retirement of its founder and namesake (Alamy/PA)
Robert Walters founder steps down as recruiter reports highest ever profit
From left: Willie Park building and business development manager, Key Facilities Management, Kenny Shand_planning and design group director, Mabbett, Derek McNab, managing director, Mabbett. Image: Ross Creative Communications.
More tickets available for RHS Hoolie
TransPennine Express is run by First Group (Danny Lawson/PA)
FirstGroup upgrades profit targets as bus and train travel rebounds
A Scottish farmer's field
CAP reform: what you need to know
A Berkeley property development in Marsh Wall, east London (Alamy/PA)
Berkeley Group to take ‘cautious’ approach as sales drop
The UK’s economy returned to growth in January, easing fears of an impending recession ahead of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s spring Budget, official figures have shown (James Manning/ PA)
UK’s economy returns to growth after rebound in entertainment and transport
From left: Willie Park building and business development manager, Key Facilities Management, Kenny Shand_planning and design group director, Mabbett, Derek McNab, managing director, Mabbett. Image: Ross Creative Communications.
Diversity is strength: Join us to explore great HR ideas at The cHeRries Conference
From left: Willie Park building and business development manager, Key Facilities Management, Kenny Shand_planning and design group director, Mabbett, Derek McNab, managing director, Mabbett. Image: Ross Creative Communications.
MPs call on Chancellor to back Peterhead's Acorn CCS in Spring Budget

Most Read

1
From left: Willie Park building and business development manager, Key Facilities Management, Kenny Shand_planning and design group director, Mabbett, Derek McNab, managing director, Mabbett. Image: Ross Creative Communications.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
2
From left: Willie Park building and business development manager, Key Facilities Management, Kenny Shand_planning and design group director, Mabbett, Derek McNab, managing director, Mabbett. Image: Ross Creative Communications.
Shetland farmer captures rare ‘snow devil’ while out feeding his sheep
3
From left: Willie Park building and business development manager, Key Facilities Management, Kenny Shand_planning and design group director, Mabbett, Derek McNab, managing director, Mabbett. Image: Ross Creative Communications.
Chinese restaurant boss and former asylum seeker ‘exploited’ illegal workers for cheap labour
4
English comedian Stewart Lee will visit Aberdeen and Inverness in March.
Stewart Lee on Aberdeen, Inverness, rowdy fans and being called ‘comedian’s comedian’
5
From left: Willie Park building and business development manager, Key Facilities Management, Kenny Shand_planning and design group director, Mabbett, Derek McNab, managing director, Mabbett. Image: Ross Creative Communications.
Fire crews tackle blaze in Invergordon town centre
6
From left: Willie Park building and business development manager, Key Facilities Management, Kenny Shand_planning and design group director, Mabbett, Derek McNab, managing director, Mabbett. Image: Ross Creative Communications.
Ex-husband of Brenda Page guilty of her murder
7
From left: Willie Park building and business development manager, Key Facilities Management, Kenny Shand_planning and design group director, Mabbett, Derek McNab, managing director, Mabbett. Image: Ross Creative Communications.
Meet the kilted window cleaner turning heads across Aberdeen
8
From left: Willie Park building and business development manager, Key Facilities Management, Kenny Shand_planning and design group director, Mabbett, Derek McNab, managing director, Mabbett. Image: Ross Creative Communications.
Man who threatened to kill brother-in-law in online video cleared of committing a crime
9
A new owner is needed for an Aberdeen graffiti shop recently started by an Edinburgh couple.
‘We started dream of turning old Spar into Aberdeen graffiti art shop… Now we…
10
From left: Willie Park building and business development manager, Key Facilities Management, Kenny Shand_planning and design group director, Mabbett, Derek McNab, managing director, Mabbett. Image: Ross Creative Communications.
39% say slower car journeys worth it for Aberdeen Rapid Transit
6

More from Press and Journal

From left: Willie Park building and business development manager, Key Facilities Management, Kenny Shand_planning and design group director, Mabbett, Derek McNab, managing director, Mabbett. Image: Ross Creative Communications.
TV presenter Kate Garraway chuffed after Aberdeen City Council names gritter after her
From left: Willie Park building and business development manager, Key Facilities Management, Kenny Shand_planning and design group director, Mabbett, Derek McNab, managing director, Mabbett. Image: Ross Creative Communications.
Man taken to hospital following crash on A90 near Blackdog
From left: Willie Park building and business development manager, Key Facilities Management, Kenny Shand_planning and design group director, Mabbett, Derek McNab, managing director, Mabbett. Image: Ross Creative Communications.
Review: Roll up, roll up! Cirque solidifies itself as The Greatest Show with musical…
Snow in Whalsay
In full: The list of schools closed on Friday March 10
From left: Willie Park building and business development manager, Key Facilities Management, Kenny Shand_planning and design group director, Mabbett, Derek McNab, managing director, Mabbett. Image: Ross Creative Communications.
Highland Council agrees to debate carbon land tax proposals
From left: Willie Park building and business development manager, Key Facilities Management, Kenny Shand_planning and design group director, Mabbett, Derek McNab, managing director, Mabbett. Image: Ross Creative Communications.
Trucker who lost control on A82 admits careless driving
From left: Willie Park building and business development manager, Key Facilities Management, Kenny Shand_planning and design group director, Mabbett, Derek McNab, managing director, Mabbett. Image: Ross Creative Communications.
Stuart Young: Big doesn't mean bad when it comes to land ownership
2
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley seeks to replicate full-time environment
From left: Willie Park building and business development manager, Key Facilities Management, Kenny Shand_planning and design group director, Mabbett, Derek McNab, managing director, Mabbett. Image: Ross Creative Communications.
Wallace Duffy says Kilmarnock's travel troubles don't matter to focused Caley Thistle
From left: Willie Park building and business development manager, Key Facilities Management, Kenny Shand_planning and design group director, Mabbett, Derek McNab, managing director, Mabbett. Image: Ross Creative Communications.
Junior football: Dyce head to East End while leaders Culter take on Colony Park

Editor's Picks

Most Commented