Inverness design firm staff numbers rise 25% since takeover

Inverness-based planning and architectural design company GH Johnston Building Consultants (GHJ) has seen staff numbers rise by a quarter as work in the energy industry takes off.

GHJ’s workforce has increased by more than 25% and added to its client base, driven in part by the opening of a new office space in Forres and the imminent launch of a new Aberdeen centre.

The firm was acquired a year ago by Mabbett & Associates. Glasgow-based Mabbett is part of GEG Capital, led by Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor.

Mabbett planning and design group director, Kenny Shand, who was previously senior planning consultant with GHJ, said: “Reflecting on the last 12 months from our roots in the Highland capital where we have serviced clients for more than 40 years, we have witnessed growth in our client base, welcomed new colleagues and been able to better service our existing client base.

“Furthermore we have grown our capabilities with the support of the wider group, working collaboratively on several complex planning and architectural projects.”

GHK also to deliver Nigg Energy Park planning services

One recent collaborative project is Acorn Bioenergy which has a planned investment of around £150 million in the Highland region which GHJ says will “contribute significantly” to the Scottish Government’s target of Net Zero.

Acorn is currently developing a number of anaerobic digestion sites, a process through which bacteria break down organic matter, across the region.

Another recent commitment has seen GHJ deliver planning services at Nigg Energy Park, part of the Opportunity Cromarty Firth green freeport bid, owned by Global Energy Group, which is also part of GEG Capital.

Andy Lee, part of the Mabbett senior management team paid tribute to GHJ’s founder, Gary Johnston, 65, who is retiring from the business.

Mr Lee said Mr Johnston played a “key role” in integrating GHJ into the Mabbett group in the last 12 months.

“Gary is hugely respected in the industry and we were honoured he chose Mabbett to help drive the next chapter in GHJ’s history,” he said.

“The acquisition of GHJ last year enhanced the combined group’s offering of planning and design services bringing together the depth and technical expertise of GHJ and Mabbett’s team of safety, environment, engineering and planning professionals, scientists and project managers.”

Following the purchase of GHJ, Mabbett & Associates added a new regional office in the Horizon Scotland Business and Innovation Centre in Forres to support expansion east into Moray and Aberdeenshire.

Mr Shand added: “Our presence in Speyside positions us to service our growing roster of clients in the distilling sector while there are opportunities for us in the region’s space sector too.”