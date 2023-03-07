New buyers found for north-east care homes after company plunged into administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

New buyers found for north-east care homes after company plunged into administration

By Kelly Wilson
March 7, 2023, 12:25 pm Updated: March 7, 2023, 12:56 pm
Riverside Care Home in Aberdeen is one of three homes saved from closure after new buyers were found
Riverside Care Home in Aberdeen is one of three homes saved from closure after new buyers were found

New buyers have been found for three north-east care homes saving 165 jobs.

It comes after Aboyne-headquartered owners Craigard Care was placed into administration due to “very high operating and agency costs leading to unsustainable cash flow problems”.

Administrators, FRP Advisory, have now agreed to sell Weston View Care Home in Keith and Wakefield House Care Home in Cullen to to Parklands Care, which operates a further 10 care homes across Moray and the Highlands.

Riverside House in Aberdeen will be sold to Renaissance Care Limited, which operates a further four care homes across the city.

All 165 members of staff are also expected to transfer to new owners.

In the interim, the proposed purchasers will manage the care homes on behalf of the administrators.

FRP Advisory director and joint administrator Graham Smith said: “The planned sale of the three homes is excellent news for residents, staff, suppliers and the local communities that depend on these important facilities.

“We are also delighted that 165 jobs are set to continue when the proposed deals complete and wish Parklands Care and Renaissance Care every success with their plans.”

Weston View Care Home.

Weston View Care Home was issued with a letter of serious concern by the Care Inspectorate during an unannounced visit last August.

Inspectors discovered a mattress wet with urine and leadership was described as “weak”.

‘Ongoing challenges facing the care sector’

Speaking about the takeover Parklands Care Homes managing director Ron Taylor said: “We understand that this will be a worrying time for residents, their relatives and staff.

“Working with the administrator, our focus is on ensuring that residents in both homes receive high quality care and that staff are supported through this challenging period.

“The administration of Craigard Care Limited will come as a shock to many in the community and highlights the ongoing challenges facing the care sector.

“However, given our experience as a care provider in the north-east over 30 years, and the fact that all of our Moray homes have a five star rating, we believe we are well placed to ensure that these homes can deliver the highest standards of care.”

Riverside care home

Seamless transition for all involved

Renaissance Care executive chairman and founder Robert Kilgour said: “Upkeeping the high standard of care and ensuring stability in the day-to-day routines for residents at Riverside Care Home is our key priority as we endeavour to create a seamless transition for all involved.

“We know this may be a worrying time for staff, residents and relatives of Riverside care home, however, it is our commitment, as a people-centred organisation, to ensure we offer the support and stability for all our people to ensure the ongoing and continued care of all residents.”

Three staff at Craigard Care headquarters, which was founded in 1996, will be retained to assist the joint administrators in the short-term. Then, however, all four head office staff will ultimately be made redundant.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

National Grid is tasked with keeping the lights on (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Emergency coal plants come online for first time as electricity margins tight
The new KitKat Cereal. (Nestle/PA)
KitKat Cereal to launch in the UK next month
Man crosses bridge on Cygnus platform
Aberdeen business group launches survey to gauge sentiment at ‘seminal moment’ for energy industry
Oil rig at sea in sunset
Drillers warn politicians that North Sea rigs could be ‘lost for good’
The BBC Symphony Orchestra during the First Night of the Proms 2020 at the Royal Albert Hall in London (BBC/PA)
BBC cuts to classical performing jobs criticised as ‘utterly devastating’
SGL Muir of Ord sign
Muir of Ord company says green freeport status will 'entice people' to Highlands
Foxtons cautioned over a more challenging year ahead as higher interest rates are set to rein in housing sales (John Stillwell/PA)
London rent prices surge by 20% but house sales losing steam, Foxtons says
The Government has confirmed an extension to July 31 (PA)
People given more time to plug national insurance gaps and boost their pension
Lego said it also benefited from the opening of 155 new Lego branded stores during the year (Alamy/PA)
Demand for bigger sets helps Lego sales jump in 2022
Scott Cormack, regional director, Mermaid Subsea Services UK. Image: Mermaid Subsea
Mermaid Subsea creating 12 jobs with major decommissioning contract

Most Read

1
Two children were taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Five-year-old boy in critical condition following three-vehicle crash near Inverness Airport
2
Two cars in heavy snow
Heavy snow causes travel disruption across north and north-east
3
Carol-Anne Scroggie leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Greedy petrol station cashier’s £75,000 scratchcard swindle
4
A four vehicle crash at Wester Kerrowgair, Dalcross, Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Three people – including a child – taken to hospital following serious three-car crash…
5
5
Many schools in the Highlands, Shetland and Aberdeenshire have been closed today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
In full: The list of schools closed on Tuesday March 7
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Jackson admitted two assaults to injury under provocation Picture shows; Joey Jackson - Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Teen kicked and punched two victims unconscious for ‘giving his sister cheek’
7
HM Coastguard helicopter Sikorsky S92 was involved in the rescue.
Coastguard helicopter carrying casualty unable to land at Raigmore Hospital due to poor weather
8
To go with story by Carol Ann Mackenzie Browne. To go with the Readers' Ombudsman piece on how we choose photos after accidents/deaths and report on tragic incidents. Picture shows; P&J website on laptop, camera and pics of police signs. N/A. Supplied by DCT design team Date; 20/04/2022
Readers’ Ombudsman: We carefully consider photographs used when reporting on tragic incidents
9
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041415 Story by Kathryn Wylie Aberdeen High Court Pictured is Gordon Macleod outside court. ID by Kathryn Wylie Friday 3rd March 2023 - 03/03/23 *PLEASE NO BYLINE* Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Drink-driver and ‘pillar of the community’ wrote off wife’s Range Rover
10
Chris Gair has travelled far and wide during his career but is now settled in his cafe in Foress. Image: Jason Hedge/DC Thomson
Christmas butteries and losing to Jimmy White: Forres baker crowns varied career as he…

More from Press and Journal

Moray Council is finding it difficult to return £80,000 to the estates of deceased health and social care clients.
Bioenergy plants proposed near Elgin and Buckie
missing Alex Ewing
Appeal to find missing Aberdeen man Alex Ewing
22-year-old MV Corran on Loch Linnhe will be getting replaced. Image: Allan Milligan/ DC Thomson.
'Ridiculous plan': Temporary weight restriction for Corran Ferry to come into force on March…
Oil rig at sea in sunset
Drillers warn politicians that North Sea rigs could be ‘lost for good’
Runners at the 2020 Inverness Half Marathon.
Inverness Half Marathon to host Scottish Half Marathon Championships for first time
SGL Muir of Ord sign
Muir of Ord company says green freeport status will 'entice people' to Highlands
Calum Morrison of Inverurie Golf Club. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Inverurie top dog Calum Morrison targets Evening Express Champion of Champions, as Aberdeen…
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Willie Miller: Aberdeen can still land third place Premiership finish to salvage season
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Erland Borwick Burnett. Peterhead. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Fisherman who slammed girlfriend through glass coffee table jailed for 16 months
To go with story by Carol Ann Mackenzie Browne. To go with Scott Begbie Opinion piece Picture shows; Big Noise Torry and Opinion logo. N/A. Supplied by DCT design team Date; 06/03/2023
Scott Begbie: Aberdeen City Council needs to change its tune after cack-handed and damaging…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented