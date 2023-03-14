Who’s the boss? Highlands bioeconomy boosted by new appointment, also Rovco and Axis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Our series in the business section is a round up of everything you need to know about the latest appointments in Aberdeen, Inverness and across the north of Scotland.

Highlands bioeconomy profile raised with new appointment

Scotland’s Industrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre (IBioIC) has appointed Annelie du Plessis as new senior business engagement manager to support the growth of the Highlands and Islands’ bioeconomy.

Ms du Plessis joins IBioIC from Ethicon, a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary specialising in surgical technologies, where she was responsible for managing sales and business development.

With a background in biochemistry and microbiology, Ms du Plessis also brings experience from previous roles with Medtronic UK and Nikon, where she focused on biological imaging systems for biotech companies, universities and the NHS.

In her new role, Ms du Plessis will help businesses in the Highlands and Islands to develop and adopt biotechnology processes and products across the food and drink, textiles and marine sectors.

She will work closely with Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) to support businesses with research and development and raise awareness of the funding opportunities available.

Specific projects Ms du Plessis will be working on include supporting growth of the seaweed sector and promoting the soon-to-be-launched seaweed fermentation capability at the IBioIC scale-up centres.

Rovco divides to conquer

Subsea robotics and integrated survey company Rovco has split into two separate business units each led by newly promoted directors.

Marc Coull, who joined the company last year as operations manager becomes director of inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM), which takes in the subsea robotics-based IRM work.

Craig Davis, formerly global account director at Rovco, takes up the new role of director of site characterisation and will be responsible for leading the development of the company’s new marine site characterisation business unit.

Mr Coull’s career spans 26 years in on and offshore roles supporting offshore operations.

Since 2005, he has held senior coordination and management roles in the oil and gas and renewables sectors. For the past 11 years, he has specialised in delivering diving support vessel (DSV) and ROV support vessel (ROVSV) IRM and light construction campaigns as primary contractor.

Mr Davis has more than 25 years offshore survey experience covering a wide suite of survey disciplines. His onshore career has included vessel and project management as well as senior roles in commercial and business acquisition.

Immediately prior to joining Rovco he was key account director for a Dutch contractor.

Rovco chief revenue officer Simon Miller the new set up with two specialist units will put the teams closer to their clients and support the delivery of a more bespoke solution.

Mr Miller added: “We are increasingly being asked by clients to provide new and diverse services, particularly those relating to the shortfall which currently exists with regard to the carrying out of consenting surveys prior to the construction of new offshore installations.

“That has seen us invest heavily in creating a dedicated marine site characterisation unit, which provides clients across the renewables, oil, gas and marine sectors with a range of survey requirements.”

Axis of power

Aberdeen group Axis Network has announced the appointment of new board leaders, as longstanding head Karen Blanc steps down.

Sarah Clark and Emma Behjat have taken up the positions of chairwoman and vice-chairwoman respectively at the Aberdeen X-Industry Support Network (Axis) which works to increase gender balance in the Aberdeen and north-east energy sector.

The leadership reshuffle comes as the non-profit group looks to make a return to pre-Covid levels of activity and add new members to its growing network.

Ms Clark, an executive business partner to the CEO at Wood, said: “I’ve been with the group for a number of years and have seen it go from strength-to-strength.”

Meanwhile Ms Behjat, business development manager at Intertek, recently had her second child and is taking a short maternity break from the group before starting her role.

Retiring chairwoman Ms Blanc, global director of inclusion, belonging and people development at Kent, will remain with the group, but will now move into a new role as industry liaison.