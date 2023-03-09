New commercial real estate business launches in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Business

New commercial real estate business launches in Scotland

In partnership with Hutcheon Mearns Real Estate
March 9, 2023, 9:00 am
: Left to right: Adam Maitland (co-owner of Hutcheon Mearns), Iain Landsman (founder of Hutcheon Mearns Real Estate), Craig Hutcheon (co-owner of Hutcheon Mearns).
: Left to right: Adam Maitland (co-owner of Hutcheon Mearns), Iain Landsman (founder of Hutcheon Mearns Real Estate), Craig Hutcheon (co-owner of Hutcheon Mearns).

Commercial real estate in Scotland won’t be the same, as Hutcheon Mearns Real Estate launches on the scene from today.

Hutcheon Mearns has carved a unique reputation in the field of finance, offering business finance advice and specialist finance recruitment services since its launch in 2015. Now, the business has evolved even further with the launch of Hutcheon Mearns Real Estate.

Exploring the synergy between commercial property and business deals

The commercial real estate company is a collaboration between Hutcheon Mearns owners Craig Hutcheon and Adam Maitland and commercial property specialist Iain Landsman.

Craig said: “It’s exciting, it’s another step in the evolution of the business and a big one. Hutcheon Mearns stuck to finance before but there’s such good synergy between real estate and the finance business, particularly in the deals area.”

For example, when selling or buying a property with a client, Iain will be able to tap into the finance expertise on offer at Hutcheon Mearns. Uniquely, Iain will be able to help his clients explore alternative sources of funding, besides traditional bank lending.

Both Iain and Craig are excited to explore all the synergies between property and finance, using their skillsets to solve problems and come up with creative ideas. Meanwhile, clients will be able to get the best of both worlds: expert and local property advice from a commercial real estate business based in Scotland, alongside expert funding advice.

Iain, founder of Hutcheon Mearns Real Estate, says: “It’s an exciting new synergy that we are creating and as trusted advisors in our respective fields. We will be able to offer a tailored service that’s bespoke to what a client needs, delivered from a personable local team that treat each project as if it was our own property.”

Forging a new path to offer honest commercial property advice

Iain Landsman, founder of Hutcheon Mearns Real Estate
Iain Landsman specialises in commercial real estate.

Iain has spent his career based in Aberdeen, specialising in advising energy sector companies on acquisitions, disposals and rent reviews on their commercial property portfolios. He also advises institutional and property company clients in regards to their property portfolios and single properties. Iain started his career at local niche practice, Paul Gee & Co in 2007, prior to the firm being acquired by CBRE in 2008. Over the past 15 years, he has worked his way up to director level at CBRE.

Both Iain and Craig’s paths have crossed professionally on several occasions with Craig appointing Iain to act on behalf of Reservoir Group (at the time, Craig was part of Reservoir Group). There have been several other crossovers between respective clients.

Now, they are launching Hutcheon Mearns Real Estate together. Iain says: “I’m moving from the comfort blanket of working for big corporate into something where I have the opportunity to forge my own path, do things the way I want them done and offer a more personable service.”

Personable service is clearly a priority for Iain. He adds: “I’m always thinking, what would I do if it was my own property? I treat things as if they were my own, so therefore, I’m giving open and honest advice. It’s not a case of what advice do they want to hear or what advice will get me a fee. It’s best advice.”

Although it’s a new commercial real estate business in Scotland, Iain will be supported behind-the scenes by the wider Hutcheon Mearns firm.

He explains: “I’m not really setting up a one-man business – I won’t be so bogged down by running a business that I won’t be able to do deals. The tie in with Hutcheon Mearns means I’m a standalone entity but part of a group. I get the group support to let me just get on with doing it!”

Challenging convention in the field of commercial real estate in Scotland

Ashley Base in Dyce, Aberdeeen commercial real estate property to let
Ashley Base in Dyce, Aberdeen, is available to let through Hutcheon Mearns Real Estate and joint agents Ryden.

As well as providing open, honest and trustworthy advice, innovation is a core focus for Hutcheon Mearns Real Estate.

Craig says: “Like any business Hutcheon Mearns is associated with, we’ll look to be innovative in the way we approach the market and challenge convention.”

Considering Craig’s prior business, it’s not surprising that innovation will be play an important role in this new commercial real estate business in Scotland. Iain explains: “Craig set up a financial consultancy and recruitment firm, which didn’t normally go together. Then they brought in Adam on the corporate deals side. The question then was, ‘how do we expand beyond that’, and property is the answer.

“If you speak to Adam about transactions, property is always the forgotten about bit, until the end of the deal when it becomes a problem.”

Solving people, finance and property problems for clients

Commercial real estate in Scotland, Unit 5 Kirkhill Commercial Park in Dyce
Unit 5 Kirkhill Commercial Park, Dyce. Enquiries welcome through Hutcheon Mearns Real Estate and joint agent Ryden.

Indeed, further market research reinforced that property is a common issue in deals – often, investors will pull out of deals because of property issues. Craig says: “We can address those issues upfront for all our clients and work together to present a solution that no one else can.

“In a nutshell, we’re solving the biggest problems of c-suites and business owners. It’s people solutions, it’s deal solutions and now it’s property solutions.

“So the biggest things businesses have issues with: they’ll have problems with people, so we’re addressing that in the finance field. Funding and if they need to buy or sell, that’s a huge deal for business owners. And what’s the biggest tangible asset a company has? It’s their property, aside from their actual business. We’re addressing those key things.

“At Hutcheon Mearns, we always want to be going into businesses asking what people’s challenges are. We’re not in there to sell, we want to come away from a meeting having helped or given some potential solutions. The aim is that we can help that company or business owner get to the other side of their problem.”

And while a collaboration between a commercial real estate company and finance and recruitment firm might be unusual, it’s an innovative choice that both Iain and Craig are confident in.

Craig adds: “Setting up a business that was recruitment and consultancy with no recruitment background, I was told by people I’d worked with before and people high up in finance, ‘this won’t work’- I was told that on numerous occasions. And I just thought, ‘ok, wait and see’.

“It’s all about challenging conventions, but we know this will work.”

Right time, right place: Hutcheon Mearns Real Estate in Aberdeen

While that confidence partly comes from the synergy between commercial property and deals, it’s also because now is the perfect time to launch Hutcheon Mearns Real Estate in Scotland.

Iain explains: “The wider UK is going through a challenging period. We’re based in Aberdeen which has a history of being counter-cyclical compared to where the market goes and last year, industrial-wise, Aberdeen had one of the best years in the last decade. There was a lot of volume of transactions.

“The challenge for Aberdeen is that there’s strong occupier demand but lack of quality product.

“Filling that gap with quality product has become exceptionally difficult because the cost of material means construction costs have gone up, and wider economic issues in terms of the cost of borrowing means funding these projects is challenging as well.”

This is precisely where Hutcheon Mearns Real Estate can step in. For now, the focus for Iain is on getting the business successfully launched.

Browse commercial real estate available now in Scotland or find out more about Hutcheon Mearns Real Estate.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Business

Campaigners want Jeremy Hunt to commit billions towards retrofitting homes (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Chancellor urged to invest billions in heat pumps and insulation
Shell revealed its former boss saw his pay package soar by more than 50% to £9.7 million last year (PA)
Shell’s former boss saw pay swell to £9.7m in 2022
Jes Staley is being sued by JPMorgan Chase (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
JPMorgan sues former executive over ties to Epstein sex abuse
Ben van Beurden, former chief executive officer of Shel
Ex-Shell CEO van Beurden trousered £9.7 million in 2022
Tolmount platform in the North Sea
Harbour Energy sees profits ‘wiped out’ by windfall tax
Domino’s Pizza has reported a record number of orders in the last three months of 2022 (Domino’s/PA)
Domino’s Pizza serves up record number of orders amid World Cup and app boost
The boss of insurer Aviva has warned over further increases to the price of cover this year (PA)
Aviva hiking price of insurance cover further as cost of claims surges
CR0039815 The Port of Cromarty Firth, Invergordon, pics of the facilities and oil rigs in the firth. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
How will the Cromarty Firth green freeport benefit local communities?
Annan House in Aberdeen
Enquest office tower hits Aberdeen market with £42 million price tag
Left to right: Mark Bramley & Andy Dalrymple from Mackenzie Construction which has just opened an office in Inverness. Image: Genoa Black
New Inverness office for Mackenzie Construction

Most Read

1
Fordoun serious crash
Emergency services attend two-vehicle crash near Aberdeenshire village
2
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
3
Resurfacing works will be carried out overnight at the Seaton roundabout from March 20. Image: Google Maps.
Major Aberdeen roundabout to shut overnight for two weeks for resurfacing
4
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
Ricardo Rodriguez now red-hot favourite to be appointed Aberdeen boss
2
5
a96 collision huntly
Two people taken to hospital following 10-vehicle crash on the A96 near Huntly
6
An artist's impression of what bus lane signs on the A93 North Deeside Road could look like. Our readers are less than impressed by the idea. Image: DC Thomson.
‘Has the council gone mad?’: Readers react to North Deeside Road bus lane idea
7
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
8
A new owner is needed for an Aberdeen graffiti shop recently started by an Edinburgh couple.
‘We started dream of turning old Spar into Aberdeen graffiti art shop… Now we…
9
The upper floors at Hootananny will be converted into rooms
Inverness music venue Mad Hatters closed for good as accommodation work starts
10
The lorry fire has damaged the road. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
A9 to shut at Aviemore tonight for repairs following lorry fire

More from Press and Journal

Cirque: The Greatest Show is coming to Aberdeen
All you need to know about P&J Live show this weekend - Cirque, ABBA…
Coastguards received the call for help at 4.50am. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Person airlifted from fishing boat near Peterhead
Fordoun serious crash
Two men in hospital with 'serious injuries' following two-car crash in Aberdeenshire
snow and ice
Snow and ice warnings to end today but weather disruption to continue
Many schools in the Highlands are closed again today. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
In full: The list of schools closed on Thursday March 9
Aberdeen Boat Race presidents: RGU's Michael Troy and Aberdeen University's Kirstin McCallum. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
University club presidents feeling confident ahead of the 2023 Aberdeen Boat Race
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visits a foodbank in 2018 (Image: Andy Buchanan/PA)
Jamie Livingstone: Next first minister must deal with Scotland's pressing poverty problem
Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes scores an audacious goal against Dundee United Supplied by SNS
Interim boss Barry Robson wants to bring 'brilliant' football to Aberdeen
Composer John Cage knew that the silences between the notes were just as important as the music itself (Image: Irek Pod/Shuterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: 'Insignificant' moments shape us just as much as big ones
Children take part in a Big Noise Torry performance (Image: Alan Richardson)
Nicola Killean: Big Noise is about so much more than music

Editor's Picks

Most Commented