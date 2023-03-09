Esson’s of Huntly owner blasts £20,000 set up costs of ‘airy fairy’ deposit return scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Esson’s of Huntly owner blasts £20,000 set up costs of ‘airy fairy’ deposit return scheme

By Kelly Wilson
March 9, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: March 10, 2023, 10:11 am
Esson's of Huntly owner Graeme Esson has branded the deposit return scheme 'airy fairy'. Image: Google
Esson's of Huntly owner Graeme Esson has branded the deposit return scheme 'airy fairy'. Image: Google

The owner of the Esson’s of Huntly shop has revealed he has refused to sign up to the controversial bottle return scheme branding it “airy fairy” due to lack of detail.

Graeme Esson, who has run the Costcutter store in Huntly’s Gordon Street since 1967, made the decision after realising he was facing potential set-up costs of £20,000.

He said the deposit return scheme (DRS), run by Circularity Scotland, “doesn’t make sense” with too many unanswered questions.

However, he does describe himself as “the biggest anti-litter person you will ever find”  and supports DRS, just not the one being implemented in Scotland.

What is DRS?

When the deposit scheme comes into force at the end of August, consumers will have to pay an extra 20p when they buy drinks in single-use containers.

The deposit return scheme is set to go live in August. Image: Shutterstock.
The deposit return scheme is set to go live in August. Image: Shutterstock.

They then earn their money back by taking their empty can, glass or bottle to vending machines placed around the country.

But smaller companies have repeatedly claimed the new law will hurt them by increasing costs when they are already being financially squeezed.

Producers, retailers and businesses had until March 1 to sign up to the scheme.

Too many unanswered questions

Mr Esson still has many questions about the scheme.

He said: “Currently you are getting quoted £12-£15,000 for the machine and I don’t know if that includes or is plus VAT.

“But you then take the cost of inputting a machine like that with joiners and shop fitters and it’s not going to be long before you add another £5,000 on to it.

It just doesn’t make sense or add up. Too many unanswered questions.”

“It’s so grey the whole thing. How are they going to pay you the money? How often are they going to collect it. Everything is so airy fairy about it.

“At the moment business is under extreme strain.

“From the point of view of staffing and all the other things we’ve to take care of, how can we make any investments without anything concrete on how it’s going to go?

“It just doesn’t make sense or add up. Too many unanswered questions.”

Support package

Circularity Scotland recently announced a £22 million support package to help business owners ahead of the introduction of the controversial bottle recycling scheme.

The new initiatives included a pledge to remove the day one and month one charges for all producers, up to a threshold of three million units per year.

It is also providing two month credit terms on deposits and fees up to the same volume threshold to reduce the working capital impact on all producers.

But for Mr Esson it is not enough and he has doubts over the stability of the whole scheme, also criticising the fact it is only being implemented in Scotland and not the rest of the UK.

He said: “For them to do it on a Scottish-only basis it crazy. It should be UK-wide.

“The big manufacturers have signed up to it because they have no option.

The deposit return scheme has caused big reaction from businesses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The deposit return scheme has caused big reaction from businesses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“Don’t get me wrong. I’m the biggest anti-litter person you will ever find. I have no objection to a DRS, but I do have an objection to this one.

“The trouble with signing up is you’ve got a company called Circularity Scotland and who is running it? You become financially liable by signing up.

“So why would you? We’ve been in business since 1967 and it’s been a hard slog. I don’t know enough about it.

“If you look at it with a business head it doesn’t make sense to me.

“I don’t know what the fine is but I’m probably cheaper paying that.

“I’ve no faith in the Scottish Government to get it right.”

Bring ‘economic ruin’

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett raised the issues facing Mr Esson at parliament.

He said: “The SNP may claim they are delivering for communities in the north-east, yet their policies undermine Scottish business.

“Policies like the deposit return scheme which will bring economic ruin to firms across Scotland.

“One small business in my constituency, Essons of Huntly, is facing costs of £20,000 to implement DRS.

“Why should businesses in the north east trust this SNP government, when, time and time again, they proceed with damaging or incompetent policies?”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented