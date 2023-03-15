£20 million boost for Highlands as record Cromarty cruise season swings into action

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Port of Cromarty Firth (PoCF) is preparing to welcome a record number of passengers and ships during the 2023 cruise liner season, which starts next month and will be worth an estimated £20 million to the region’s economy.

With more than 125 vessel visits currently scheduled, at least 200,000 seaborne tourists are expected to arrive at the Easter Ross port between April and mid-October.

The first ship, Ambassador Cruises’ Ambience vessel, which has capacity for 1,700 passengers and a crew of 600 is due to berth at Invergordon on Saturday April 1.

The Norwegian Star, owned by Norwegian Cruise Lines and carrying up to 2,500 passengers along with 1,000 crew, is scheduled to be the final visitor of the year on October 16.

During the season, 15 liners will make their maiden calls at the port with AIDA Cruises’ AIDAdiva the first of these to arrive on April 19.

In 2022 a record total of 109 cruise vessels visited Invergordon, although Covid precautions saw the overall number of passengers lower than in some previous years at slightly less than 142,000.

Cruise season ‘brings a buzz’

In 2019 during the last full season before the pandemic, 166,000 tourists and 69,000 crew arrived at the port.

PoCF cruise manager Allison McGuire said: “The record numbers of ships and passengers due to arrive at Invergordon this year shows the continuing popularity of cruise holidays and the enduring appeal of the Highlands as a destination for visitors from around the world.

“The cruise season brings a buzz to the port and the local area, and we are looking forward to welcoming the vessels and everyone aboard.

“It’s great to see such a high number of maiden calls scheduled and it’s always a particularly special occasion when a vessel arrives at the port for the first time.

“The significant rise in passenger numbers this year will increase the local spend and contribute in excess of £20 million to the wider Highland economy.”

The largest cruise vessel scheduled to visit Invergordon this year is P&O Cruises’ 143,730 gross tonne (GT) flagship Britannia, which has capacity for 3,900 passengers as well as 1,350 crew and is due to call at the port on June 19.

Expedition ships also calling at PoCF

At the other end of the scale, the smallest ship is Noble Caledonia’s 2,183 GT Ocean Nova, which is expected to make its maiden call on May 8.

The small expedition ship can carry up to 70 passengers with a crew of 40.

In total, the gross tonnage of cruise vessels due to arrive in the Firth in 2023 amounts to 9,278,064 GT.