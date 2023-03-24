Mackie Academy pupils triumph at Young Enterprise Grampian final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Mackie Academy pupils triumph at Young Enterprise Grampian final

North East Coasters take home the top prize

By Kelly Wilson
North East Coasters, of Mackie Academy, are this year's Young Enterprise Grampian champions. Image YE Grampian
North East Coasters, of Mackie Academy, are this year's Young Enterprise Grampian champions. Image YE Grampian

The brightest young business brains from across the north-east battled it out in the final of Young Enterprise (YE) Grampian.

Budding young entrepreneurs from Mackie Academy, in Stonehaven, triumphed in the contest.

Trading as North Sea Coasters, the Mackie Academy pupils impressed a strong line-up of judges with their business acumen.

I hope their experiences of delivering on some very diverse business ideas  will have inspired them to become entrepreneurs of the future.”

Ian Phillips, chairman, YE Grampian.

Nine groups of secondary school pupils competed for the prize for overall winning team.

North East Coasters’ winning business idea involved manufacturing high quality wooden cheeseboards and coasters from recycled wood.

Each of the finalists gave a presentation to a panel of business leaders and an audience of more than 100 people in the final stage of the YE Grampian programme, held at the Leonardo Hotel in Aberdeen.

Audience during the Young Enterprise Grampian final. Image:  Young Enterprise Grampian 
Audience at the Young Enterprise Grampian final. Image:  Young Enterprise Grampian

After an intensive nine months of creating, setting up and running a small business, the winning team will now go forward to compete at the YE Scotland final in June.

In addition to the overall winner, the Jordan Kearney Award was presented to Tejash Bhattari from St Machar Academy and Eve Murray from Westhill Academy.

It follows nominations from peers, business advisors and teachers to recognise a student who has shown extraordinary commitment to the success of their YE team, been a role model, and demonstrated confidence and respect for others.

Jordan Kearney, 22, died on December 22 last year with his family by his side. Image: Victoria Antonio/GoFundMe.
Jordan Kearney, 22, died on December 22 last year, with his family by his side. Image: Victoria Antonio/GoFundMe

The award is in recognition to the late Jordan Kearney who as a former scheme participant at Peterhead Academy is said to have made a huge impact to his community, his YEG team and the overall competition in 2017.

He died last December, aged 22, after a six-month battle with brain cancer.

Entrepreneurs of the future

YE Grampian chairman Ian Phillips said: “The Young Enterprise Grampian programme has really captured the imagination of young people in our area.

“I hope their experiences of delivering on some very diverse business ideas  will have inspired them to become entrepreneurs of the future.

One of the teams participating. Image: Young Enterprise Grampian Date
One of the participating teams. Image: Young Enterprise Grampian

“This year we are also proud that we can also remember the positive impact that Jordan Kearney had in Young Enterprise and to recognise this in what will be an annual award”.

The other secondaries competing were: Albyn School, Hazlehead Academy, Mearns Academy, Robert Gordon’s College, St Machar Academy and Westhill Academy.

YE Scotland, which is a registered charity, runs the annual programme delivering business experience for budding young entrepreneurs in S5 and S6.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

(Asda/PA)
Dog chews instead of chicken breasts among unusual store delivery substitutions
UK holidaymakers wanting to avoid steep price rises are being forced to choose their destination carefully, new figure show (PA)
Holidaymakers need ‘careful planning’ to find bargain destinations – report
Fire Brigade Union general secretary Matt Wrack has called for a national campaign of non-compliance with new employment laws
Unions should not comply with new minimum service laws, says FBU chief
General view of the London office of Deutsche Bank (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Banks drag European markets lower amid Deutsche Bank woes
To go with story by Edward Reed. Amid mounting opposition from some investors to its proposed merger with Tullow Oil, Capricorn Energy is ?assessing all options to maximise value for shareholders?. Picture shows; Capricorn worker. Unknown. Supplied by Capricorn Energy Date; Unknown
Capricorn Energy to slash 120 UK jobs
(Yui Mok/PA)
Business groups hit back at Bank boss for saying price rises ‘hurt people’
Claire Cossey, owner of Just-Knock Estate Agents, has gone viral for a song she wrote about a Rightmove property listing (Just-Knock Estate Agents)
Singing estate agent’s NeverEnding Story-inspired video goes viral
(Ian West/PA)
Next to unveil higher sales and profits despite consumer spending pressure
The investigation is due to close next month, with a report due to be published by April 26 (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Watchdog drops games console concerns over £56bn Microsoft-Activision deal
Shares in the FTSE 100 fell on Friday. (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Market jitters return as cost of insuring against Deutsche Bank collapse soars

Most Read

1
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
2
One of the cars involved in the collision is on its side after crashing through a garden wall. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline.
A92 crash: Four people taken to hospital following 18-vehicle crash near Newtonhill
3
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Missing Highland survivalist Finn Creaney became a father for the second time two months after his disappearance, his heartbroken wife has revealed. Picture shows; Lucy, Luna and Finn Creaney. Highlands. Supplied by Creaney family Date; Unknown
Wife of Finn Creaney reveals the missing Highland survivalist became a father for the…
4
The services will be cut from June this year. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Nearly 20 services affected as Aberdeenshire Council announces cuts to bus routes
5
CR0041820 Kathryn Wylie. Pig killer Janusz Wadzinski is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court today. March 23rd 2023 Images by DC Thomson
Animal ban for farm worker who repeatedly ran over pig with quad bike
6
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
7
The Highland bin collection service is being extended. Image: Supplied
Get ready for even more bins! Highland Council secures £6.5 million to roll out…
8
A number of the assault accusations are alleged to have taken place on Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
Pair accused of cruelty after children allegedly deprived of food and made to sleep…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Jordi Simpson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Brazen drug dealer caught dishing out heroin in broad daylight on Union Street
10
The 2023 Aberdeen's Sports Awards winners. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023: Pictures and reaction from all of this year’s winners

More from Press and Journal

The Aurora apartments is getting its cladding replaced as part of a Scottish Government trial scheme. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen block of flats among first to get Grenfell-style cladding replaced
Former prime minister Boris Johnson gave evidence to the Privileges Committee at the House of Commons earlier this week (Image: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
The Flying Pigs: Boris Johnson's daytime TV audition seemed to go well
Charlie Phillips works with Whale and Dolphin Conservation. Pic: WDC/Charlie Phillips.
Profile: Charlie Phillips has relished photographing the dolphin 'Bad Boys Club' in the Highlands
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Paul Hartley accepts Cove Rangers are in a Championship 'dogfight' after 3-0 loss to…
YL 2503 11 Pet pics From: Alan Spence I thought you might like to consider this photo of Lewis, my Australian Labradoodle, for inclusion in Pet Portraits. Hes a big softie who likes nothing better than to go for long walks in the forests and along the shores of the Black Isle. This photo was taken recently at Blackfold near Inverness. Alan Spence Balblair Dingwall
Pet Portraits: Windswept Lewis crowned this week's cutest companion
Yvie pays a visit to her favourite second-hand shop in Brighton.
Yvie Burnett: Why we hate hospitals but love the staff
Estabulo is ready to open in Aberdeen's Union Square shopping centre very soon. Image: Estabulo
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill: Brazilian barbecue confirms Union Square opening date for Aberdeen
Basking sharks are one of the animals heading back to our shores this spring. Photo by Shane Wasik, Basking Shark Scotland.
Birds, bees and sharks: Spring marks the return of wildlife across the north and…
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while on drugs on three separate occasions. Image: Facebook.
Aberdeen man avoids prison after 'shocking' dangerous driving episode
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Missing Highland survivalist Finn Creaney became a father for the second time two months after his disappearance, his heartbroken wife has revealed. Picture shows; Mark and Finn Creaney. Highlands. Supplied by Creaney family Date; Unknown
Finn Creaney's father: 'I've put my life on hold to search the Highland wilderness,…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented