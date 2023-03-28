Playback Bar: licence granted for planned axe-throwing venue as ‘competitive socialising’ heads for Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Councillors have approved a licence for a new-style bar featuring axe throwing and other games in the centre of Inverness.

Playback Inverness aims to open the three-floor ‘competitive socialising’ venue in the former Ponden Home Interiors building on Academy Street.

The Highland Licensing Board approved an application for the provisional granting of a premises licence without objection.

Conditions to supervise axe throwing

The Licensing standards officer recommended a specific condition, to ensure adequate supervision of the axe throwing activity to assist in maintaining public safety.

Axe throwing will only take place under the dedicated supervision of a staff member. All axes will be securely retained by staff when not in use.

Taran Campbell from Infinity Trampoline, which is behind the plans, said he was delighted at the development and is aiming for a July opening if plans lodged with Highland Council are approved.

He said: “Everyone was positive about the applications. I talked through the controversial axe throwing but they were welcoming when they heard the detailed explanation on how it can be run safely.”

Mr Campbell said participants sign a disclaimer saying they are sober and will follow the rules. A trained member of staff will give a safety talk and demonstration and oversee the axe-throwing games.

The bar will also feature table tennis, shuffleboard and beer pong.

Mr Campbell hopes a change of use planning application will be approved by the end of April or early May ahead of a 12-week fit-out.

“I’m itching to get stuck in and get it open and hoping to stick to an opening around July.”

The proposed bar will cover three floor including an outside drinking area which would look out over the roof of the Victorian Market.

Focus away from just alcohol

The board heard the idea is based on a successful concept from England, where the traditional bar offering of food and alcohol takes place in an environment where games, such as skittles, shuffleboard, table tennis and axe-throwing are offered.

Mr Campbell added: “It’s taking the focus away from simply alcohol and adding activities. Competitive socialising, so that those who are not drinking still have something to do.

“Having a good selection of activities you can spend your evening doing is will be something a lot of people will welcome.”

