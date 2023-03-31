How to help your employees with the latest pension changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How to help your employees with the latest pension changes

HR teams need to review the high earner policies of their companies.

Presented by Acumen
manager holds meeting employees to help them with latest pension changes

With new legislation on pensions, Acumen Employee Benefits’ consultant Ann Lawson highlights the key areas that employers need to focus on now.

It been quite a month following all the announcements in the Budget regarding pensions, with lots of press coverage around the Life Time Allowance (LTA) changes. But there’s a lot more that requires attention from an employer’s perspective.

The focus to date has been on how these changes affect individuals, but how do these changes impact employers?

Whilst the devil is in the detail, the question being posed is what advice are you receiving on the impact of this legislative change for your company and what do you need to do for your employees whom it affects?

So why are these changes a concern for employers and why do you need to keep an eye on Automatic Enrolment Compliance?

Pension changes: key focus areas for employers

At a holistic level, there are a number of key areas to focus on and it is not recommended to look at the recent Budget announcements in isolation.

The removal of LTA charges and ultimately the LTA, will likely mean that “Excepted Life” Group Life Assurance arrangements may no longer be required, and as a consequence could expose the business to an unnecessary tax charge.  This one is a relatively easy issue to address, but care is required regarding the Trust aspects.

Next, there’s also an increase in how much someone can save into pension with increases to the Annual Allowance from £40,000 to £60,000, plus the Money Purchase Annual Allowance and Tapered Annual Allowance also increasing from £4,000 to £10,000.

And lastly, there’s changes to the adjusted income for Tapered Annual Allowance from £240,000 to £260,000.

Pension changes: what employers must do

Considering these together, the main issue for HR teams is to review your high earner policy, whether formally or informally adopted, and how it interacts with all the relevant legislation – all whilst remaining compliant with Automatic Enrolment.

These adjustments may no longer be required, and at a minimum, will need to be reviewed to ensure you remain compliant with your Automatic Enrolment (AE) certification and legislative requirements.

As ever, it’s never straightforward when it comes to pension and tax. Those employees affected by these changes are likely to have questions and expectations – what additional information you can provide and what it means for them, along with any changes in policy.

Pension changes: seeking expert advice

The question is, are you prepared, and can you deliver?

Acumen Employee Benefits' consultant Ann Lawson poses for a photo
Acumen Employee Benefits’ consultant Ann Lawson: Employers must not look at recent Budget announcements in isolation.

If in doubt it is best to seek expert advice. At Acumen Employee Benefits, we are offering complimentary employee engagement presentations to affected High Earners, available online or face-to-face. These sessions are fully tailored around employers benefit provision, making it bespoke and relevant to your team delivered by our highly qualified Employee Benefit and Personal Financial Planning Advisers in our sister company Acumen Financial planning.

To book an Employee Engagement Session or to discuss how we can help you navigate the new pension changes, contact us on info@acumeneb.com or 01224 001946. You can also log on to Acumen’s website.

