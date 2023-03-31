Peterhead Port looks to the future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead Port looks to the future

Peterhead Port Authority is taking advantage of opportunities from the energy transition.

Presented by Peterhead Port Authority
Peterhead Port Authority's ASCO base looks to the future as it embraces new opportunities

Peterhead Port Authority prepares for the future as it takes advantage of opportunities in the energy sector, including a hydrogen highway project.

Peterhead Port Authority has embarked on a major piece of work to help it best embrace the opportunities presented by the energy transition.

With climate change driving policy change in general, and the drive to net zero in Scotland by 2045 in particular, the PPA Board and senior management want to better understand how Peterhead can be scaled up to function more efficiently as a multi-sector port.

Study to help PPA embrace opportunities

The study, by experts at Royal HaskoningDHV, has been commissioned by PPA in conjunction with Scottish Enterprise and is supported by port-based companies ASCO and NorSea, as well as key stakeholder Storegga.

“There are a great many opportunities arising from sectors such as offshore wind, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, alternative fuels and decommissioning,” says Keith Mackie, PPA Head of Business Development – Energy Transition.

“This study, done in collaboration with our key stakeholders, will allow us to take best advantage of these new areas while continuing to support our existing oil and gas and fisheries activities.”

The joint review follows on from an earlier study commissioned by ASCO, the global integrated logistics and materials management company which operates and owns South Base terminal at Peterhead.

PPA to host event to highlight opportunities

On the same theme, the Port will be holding an event in partnership with Invest Aberdeen and the North Sea Transition Authority on 25th April – “Peterhead Port: Embracing the Energy Transition Opportunity” – designed to highlight these new opportunities.

Four sessions will be held, covering skills and employability, offshore renewables, carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, and offshore oil and gas and decommissioning, with panels comprised of panels of major energy operators, leading offshore wind developers and industry bodies.

PPA joins hydrogen highway project

The Port has also joined a project that aims to create a hydrogen highway from Scotland to Rotterdam.

Details of the project were announced by the Net Zero Technology Centre and ERM in December 2022. It seeks to demonstrate that liquid hydrogen can be successfully transported at scale, providing an export route to the Port of Rotterdam and other European destinations.

PPA joins a diverse international consortium, including Axens, Chiyoda, EnQuest, ERM, Koole Terminals, Port of Rotterdam, Scottish Government, Shetland Islands Council, Storegga and the Net Zero Technology Centre.

The partners will work together undertaking engineering studies targeted at developing a pilot project as a precursor to large scale export.

Mr Mackie says: “We are delighted to have joined this project, which fits into our overall strategic plan of considering all energy transition opportunities from across multiple sectors.”

Fisheries sees strong start this year

On the fisheries side, there has been a strong start to 2023, with whitefish and shellfish landings by the end of February up 1,287 tonnes on 2022, reflecting the uplift in some key quotas for the fleet this year. Pelagic landings are also up by 6,496 tonnes over the same period.

Prices have been good as well, with the overall value for both whitefish and pelagic catches landed into Peterhead up 17% (£9m) by the end of February on last year.

Peter Duncan, Head of Fishing – Commercial, said: “There has been a general increase in fishing activity, and on the pelagic side more blue whiting catches.

“Weather has hampered landings during March, but vessels are managing to fish between the periods of poor weather.”

Did you know PPA operates Europe’s largest fishing port? Find out more here. 

Read more: Peterhead Port urges UK Government to move faster on Acorn 

