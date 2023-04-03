Islay Airport gets £5 million runway upgrade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Islay Airport gets £5 million runway upgrade

Runways were resurfaced 21 years ago and now need major work.

By Simon Warburton
Islay Airport terminal exterior
Airport is expected to operate normally during upgrade. Image: DC Thomson

Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL) is investing almost £5 million in runway resurfacing works at Islay Airport after “significant deterioration” in the last two years.

No disruption is expected to normal flight operations from established airlines, Loganair and Hebridean Airways with construction materials group Breedon starting work next month or early June to an agreed timetable around the airport schedule.

HIAL maintains the project is “essential for the long-term future” of the airport, which supports lifeline and essential services for the local community, while providing inbound connectivity for whisky and golf tourism.

Lagavulin Distillery on Islay
Whisky is a significant tourist draw to Islay. Image: The Travel Library/Shutterstock

Last resurfaced more than 21 years ago, the runways have suffered significant deterioration in the last two years.

Following a competitive tendering process, Breedon was appointed to undertake the works, which are expected to begin in late May or early June this year and last for 10 weeks.

After completion of the upgrade, HIAL adds the runways should only need subsequent resurfacing in 15 years’ time with “minimal maintenance required.”

Resurfacing work essential to prevent further deterioration

Islay Airport manager Niall Colthart, said: “We’re pleased to see the project progressing this year and look forward to the work starting.

“The resurfacing works will protect air connectivity to the island for years to come.

“The deterioration on the surface of the runway could result in a prolonged closure if left untreated, which would have a significant impact on connectivity for the island’s community.”

Work includes:

  • Removal and replacement of 2 inches of the surface to provide a level surface and required durability
  • Replacement of the top asphalt layer within both runways
  • Rehabilitation of airfield ground lighting units
Islay Airport terminal
Islay Airport to benefit from £5m investment. Image: Newsline Scotland

Mr Colthart added: “Engagement with the local community and our partners is underway and will continue throughout the project.

“HIAL has worked with the contractor to produce a works programme that has as little impact as possible for the Loganair and Hebridean Airways scheduled flights and the island community.”

News of the upgrade follows the ending of disruption at some HIAL airports caused by strikes after workers and bosses struck a pay deal.

Scottish Government-owned HIAL had been forced to close several airports in recent months due to rolling industrial action in an ongoing pay dispute.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Footfall on UK high streets was down 18.7% on 2019 levels and 0.6% below last March (PA)
March delivers ‘sharp shock’ to retailers amid consumer cost-of-living woes
Most people affected by eating disorders believe the introduction of calories on menus has had a detrimental effect, a survey suggests (McDonald’s/PA)
Calories on menus damaging for people with eating disorders, charity warns
(AP)
Cash App founder Bob Lee dies in San Francisco stabbing attack
The British Steel Ltd steelworks in Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire (PA)
British Steel to offer other jobs to 250 staff hit by coke ovens closure
Airport is expected to operate normally during upgrade. Image: DC Thomson
Farewell to auction sales at Forfar Mart
Airport is expected to operate normally during upgrade. Image: DC Thomson
New community shop in Invermoriston specialises in local produce and crafts
Two people on horseback
Ranching out: Edrington becomes majority shareholder in Wyoming Whiskey
Harbour Energy offices, Hill of Rubislaw
Harbour Energy confirms 350 jobs to be cut over windfall tax
Internet users trying to access Genesis Market are now greeted with a message from the FBI (NCA/PA)
Criminal online marketplace selling 80m sets of stolen information taken down
School leaders in England could be balloted again over strike action after union members overwhelmingly rejected the Government’s pay offer, NAHT general secretary Paul Whiteman said (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Headteachers could be balloted again over strikes after union rejects pay offer

Most Read

1
Airport is expected to operate normally during upgrade. Image: DC Thomson
Farewell to auction sales at Forfar Mart
2
Airport is expected to operate normally during upgrade. Image: DC Thomson
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
3
Airport is expected to operate normally during upgrade. Image: DC Thomson
Mexican street food takeaway Muchacho in Aberdeen city centre closes down
4
Airport is expected to operate normally during upgrade. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire Council controversially launches new orange-lidded bins as collections move to once every three…
5
Airport is expected to operate normally during upgrade. Image: DC Thomson
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
6
Airport is expected to operate normally during upgrade. Image: DC Thomson
Beautiful Blackburn home complete with games room on the market for £360,000
7
Airport is expected to operate normally during upgrade. Image: DC Thomson
A9 restricted in both directions following an accident
8
Airport is expected to operate normally during upgrade. Image: DC Thomson
Stakes are high as Loch Ness have chance to win North Caledonian League
9
Steve Whyte, front, is to leave Aberdeen City Council next April as the local authority looks to cut £40 million from its wage bill. He was central to the £370m bond issue by the council on the London Stock Exchange, marking the event with Labour's Willie Young and Jenny Laing, along with chief executive Angela Scott. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Are top officials fleeing Aberdeen City Council? Top accountant heads for the door
10
Airport is expected to operate normally during upgrade. Image: DC Thomson
Driver drank to pass the time after becoming stranded in the snow

More from Press and Journal

Airport is expected to operate normally during upgrade. Image: DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after being pulled from water near Isle of Harris
Airport is expected to operate normally during upgrade. Image: DC Thomson
Ross County fear 'serious looking injuries' for Gwion Edwards and Ross Callachan - but…
Airport is expected to operate normally during upgrade. Image: DC Thomson
Keith leapfrog opponents Wick Academy with 2-0 win at Kynoch Park
Airport is expected to operate normally during upgrade. Image: DC Thomson
Late drama as Fraserburgh snatch leveller to deny Clachnacuddin victory
Airport is expected to operate normally during upgrade. Image: DC Thomson
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill: First look at Aberdeen's new Brazillian barbecue
Airport is expected to operate normally during upgrade. Image: DC Thomson
Brechin draw with Brora to move a point closer to Highland League leaders Buckie
Airport is expected to operate normally during upgrade. Image: DC Thomson
Woman reported missing from Elgin last seen at Dr Gray's Hospital
Shetland electric vehicle charging point where tarriffs are being introduced
Tariff to be introduced for electric vehicle charging points in Shetland
Airport is expected to operate normally during upgrade. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen theatre students inspired by being on the wrong side of the law
Airport is expected to operate normally during upgrade. Image: DC Thomson
Peter Murrell arrest: Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and Alex Salmond react

Editor's Picks