Crown Estate Scotland leads the way towards green innovation and a net-zero future

Crown Estate Scotland’s INTOG leasing process and its support for the development of green technologies are helping to achieve the UK’s climate change goals.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

March was a busy month for Crown Estate Scotland, with leadership and support for several highly significant green energy programmes.

The offering of Exclusivity Agreements to 13 projects under its pioneering Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing process was a milestone for the organisation.

Five developments have been offered initial agreements that, if accepted, will help enable them to develop innovative small-scale offshore wind projects of up to 100 megawatts.

Eight other developments have been offered similar agreements, to help enable them to supply renewable electricity directly to oil and gas infrastructure, reducing emissions. That makes this offshore wind leasing a first in the world.

Sarah Knight, Crown Estate Scotland’s development manager says: “INTOG provides a targeted way to both reduce carbon emissions from oil & gas infrastructure, and support innovative ideas to improve efficiencies.”

Why is Crown Estate Scotland’s INTOG leasing needed?

INTOG was designed to maximise the role played by offshore wind in helping the UK offshore oil and gas sector cut greenhouse gas emissions by half by 2030, and encourage industry innovation.

“INTOG leasing – making seabed available to the market – has the potential both to decarbonise offshore oil and gas operations and support Scotland as a destination for offshore wind innovation, enabling new companies to enter the floating offshore wind market and creating supply chain opportunities, vital to increasing capacity,” adds Sarah.

UK set to reap benefits from ScotWind

Crown Estate Scotland recently concluded ScotWind, the first commercial-scale round of offshore wind leasing in Scottish waters for a decade.

ScotWind has the potential to deliver thousands of jobs, billions of pounds in investment, and as much as 27.6 gigawatts of new generating capacity, potentially transforming the UK’s energy landscape.

Supply Chain Development Statements (SCDS), a unique aspect of ScotWind and INTOG, will provide critical early-stage information to grow the supply chain.

“Collaboration between industry and government will be key in achieving these aims,” continues Sarah.

Crown Estate Scotland backs wave and tidal power

Crown Estate Scotland is also helping to support development of the wave and tidal energy industry. Last month Orbital Marine Power secured an option agreement for a new 30-megawatt project in Orkney’s Westray Firth.

Aside from providing clean, predictable power, the project’s backers forecast more than £120m of domestic supply chain spend and hundreds of jobs.

Crown Estate Scotland explores emerging green technology

March also saw Crown Estate Scotland formally seeking input from developers on Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS), with a focus on working with stakeholders to help enable this opportunity in Scottish Waters.

CCUS is vital to reducing emissions from industries that are hard to decarbonise, like steel or cement production.

With more projects in the pipeline, Crown Estate Scotland keeps the sustainable growth of industries at the heart of its work, allowing businesses – and ultimately communities – to thrive.

For more information on Crown Estate Scotland’s INTOG leasing process, visit its website.