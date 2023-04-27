Crown Estate Scotland leads the way towards green innovation and a net-zero future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crown Estate Scotland leads the way towards green innovation and a net-zero future

The green energy milestones you may have missed.

In partnership with Crown Estate Scotland
Offshore wind farm at sunset

Crown Estate Scotland’s INTOG leasing process and its support for the development of green technologies are helping to achieve the UK’s climate change goals.

March was a busy month for Crown Estate Scotland, with leadership and support for several highly significant green energy programmes.

The offering of Exclusivity Agreements to 13 projects under its pioneering Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing process was a milestone for the organisation.

Five developments have been offered initial agreements that, if accepted, will help enable them to develop innovative small-scale offshore wind projects of up to 100 megawatts.

Eight other developments have been offered similar agreements, to help enable them to supply renewable electricity directly to oil and gas infrastructure, reducing emissions. That makes this offshore wind leasing a first in the world.

Sarah Knight, Crown Estate Scotland’s development manager says: “INTOG provides a targeted way to both reduce carbon emissions from oil & gas infrastructure, and support innovative ideas to improve efficiencies.”

Why is Crown Estate Scotland’s INTOG leasing needed?

INTOG was designed to maximise the role played by offshore wind in helping the UK offshore oil and gas sector cut greenhouse gas emissions by half by 2030, and encourage industry innovation.

Crown Estate Scotland's development manager Sarah Knight poses for a photo
Crown Estate Scotland’s Sarah Knight: “INTOG provides a targeted way to reduce carbon emissions and support innovative ideas.”

“INTOG leasing – making seabed available to the market – has the potential both to decarbonise offshore oil and gas operations and support Scotland as a destination for offshore wind innovation, enabling new companies to enter the floating offshore wind market and creating supply chain opportunities, vital to increasing capacity,”  adds Sarah.

UK set to reap benefits from ScotWind

Crown Estate Scotland recently concluded ScotWind, the first commercial-scale round of offshore wind leasing in Scottish waters for a decade.

ScotWind has the potential to deliver thousands of jobs, billions of pounds in investment, and as much as 27.6 gigawatts of new generating capacity, potentially transforming the UK’s energy landscape.

Supply Chain Development Statements (SCDS), a unique aspect of ScotWind and INTOG, will provide critical early-stage information to grow the supply chain.

“Collaboration between industry and government will be key in achieving these aims,” continues Sarah.

Crown Estate Scotland backs wave and tidal power

Crown Estate Scotland is also helping to support development of the wave and tidal energy industry. Last month Orbital Marine Power secured an option agreement for a new 30-megawatt project in Orkney’s Westray Firth.

Aside from providing clean, predictable power, the project’s backers forecast more than £120m of domestic supply chain spend and hundreds of jobs.

Crown Estate Scotland explores emerging green technology

March also saw Crown Estate Scotland formally seeking input from developers on Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS), with a focus on working with stakeholders to help enable this opportunity in Scottish Waters.

CCUS is vital to reducing emissions from industries that are hard to decarbonise, like steel or cement production.

With more projects in the pipeline, Crown Estate Scotland keeps the sustainable growth of industries at the heart of its work, allowing businesses – and ultimately communities – to thrive.

For more information on Crown Estate Scotland’s INTOG leasing process, visit its website

