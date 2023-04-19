Balmedie Pharmacy: New owners for only village chemist

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has confirmed the sale of Balmedie Pharmacy in Aberdeenshire.

Balmedie Pharmacy is a community chemist dispensing an average of more than 5,000 items per month and is around eight miles north of Aberdeen city centre.

The chemist has been owned by Brian Arris since 2004 and was recently brought to market to allow him to pursue other pharmacy business opportunities.

Following a confidential sales process with Christie & Co, it has been purchased by local expanding multiple operator, JMF Healthcare.

Balmedie will soon have have new housing developments with 300 new homes planned in the village.

Meanwhile plans have been approved for up to 500 new properties in the Trump Menie Estate and 284 new ones planned in Blackdog Village.

Mr Arris said: “I’m sad to see the business go as the excellent staff have helped grow the pharmacy from scratch since 2004.

“We’ve all put our hearts and souls into providing good pharmaceutical care for the village and surrounding area.

“I’m confident everyone is left in safe hands with John Fowlie (JMF Healthcare owner) at the helm now.”

Mr Fowlie added: “We are pleased to add Balmedie Pharmacy to our group. As a company, we always aim to give our patients a first-class pharmacy service. I am sure this will be the case in Balmedie.

“I would like to thank Brian for his co-operation in making this acquisition straightforward.”

‘Unprecedented’ number of pharmacies on the market recently

Director – medical at Christie & Co Karl Clezy said there was interest from several potential buyers.

He said: “The sale of Balmedie Pharmacy attracted interest from existing chemist owners in the Aberdeenshire area due to the important role it plays in the Balmedie community and given the closest pharmacies are many miles away in Aberdeen.

“There have been an unprecedented number of pharmacies on the market recently, mainly corporate disposals.

“We are finding buyers are still looking for good quality independent pharmacies that offer a reliable service to patients.”

Balmedie Pharmacy was sold for an undisclosed price.