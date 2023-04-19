Balmedie Pharmacy: New owners for only village chemist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Balmedie Pharmacy: New owners for only village chemist

Previous owner Brian Arris said he'd put his "heart and soul" into providing good care.

By Simon Warburton
Dickie's Pharmacy
Balmedie Pharmacy is a community chemist dispensing an average of more than 5,000 items per month. Image: Christie & Co.

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has confirmed the sale of Balmedie Pharmacy in Aberdeenshire.

Balmedie Pharmacy is a community chemist dispensing an average of more than 5,000 items per month and is around eight miles north of Aberdeen city centre.

The chemist has been owned by Brian Arris since 2004 and was recently brought to market to allow him to pursue other pharmacy business opportunities.

Following a confidential sales process with Christie & Co, it has been purchased by local expanding multiple operator, JMF Healthcare.

Pharmacist with tablet
JMF has bought Balmedie Pharmacy. Image: Shutterstock.

Balmedie will soon have have new housing developments with 300 new homes planned in the village.

Meanwhile plans have been approved for up to 500 new properties in the Trump Menie Estate and 284 new ones planned in Blackdog Village.

Mr Arris said: “I’m sad to see the business go as the excellent staff have helped grow the pharmacy from scratch since 2004.

“We’ve all put our hearts and souls into providing good pharmaceutical care for the village and surrounding area.

“I’m confident everyone is left in safe hands with John Fowlie (JMF Healthcare owner) at the helm now.”

Mr Fowlie added: “We are pleased to add Balmedie Pharmacy to our group. As a company, we always aim to give our patients a first-class pharmacy service. I am sure this will be the case in Balmedie.

“I would like to thank Brian for his co-operation in making this acquisition straightforward.”

‘Unprecedented’ number of pharmacies on the market recently

Director – medical at Christie & Co Karl Clezy said there was interest from several potential buyers.

He said: “The sale of Balmedie Pharmacy attracted interest from existing chemist owners in the Aberdeenshire area due to the important role it plays in the Balmedie community and given the closest pharmacies are many miles away in Aberdeen.

“There have been an unprecedented number of pharmacies on the market recently, mainly corporate disposals.

“We are finding buyers are still looking for good quality independent pharmacies that offer a reliable service to patients.”

Balmedie Pharmacy was sold for an undisclosed price.

