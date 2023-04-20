Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Finnies the Jeweller has invested a seven-figure sum to grow its presence in Aberdeen city centre.

The renowned jeweller has doubled the size of its George Street store after acquiring neighbouring premises.

And further investment is expected as the firm enters its seventh decade of trading.

Matthew Finnie, who runs the shop alongside his sister Sarah Dawson, her husband Stewart and their children Dominique and Declan, plus Dominique’s husband William Blake, took over the firm gradually from their parents Ron and Peggy who founded the business in 1957.

Finnies first purchased the building in 2017 but Covid-19 and planning permission led to the opening taking longer than expected.

The expansion comes amid new hope around the future of Aberdeen city centre, with the Bon Accord Centre under new ownership, the former John Lewis building under offer and a huge community-led effort to regenerate Union Street underway.

Matthew and Sarah said investing in George Street was now “second nature” to the family.

“Within Finnies the ground floor has nearly doubled in size, with a beautiful new extension sitting alongside the existing showroom,” they said.

“The enlarged space successfully blends past and present, providing a bold statement of intent and the demonstrating confidence and commitment to both George Street and the wider Aberdeen area.”

Finnies the Jeweller ‘proud’ to expand

Matthew and Sarah said balancing the shop’s rich heritage with its future ambition was a challenge, but that the family are proud of their expanded city footprint.

They added: “For any retail business, well into its seventh decade of trading from the same location, the prospect of development can often bring equal parts excitement and trepidation.

“Balancing the need to evolve whilst retaining the identity that has brought you to this point is crucial, and when the business in question is also family-owned, with multiple generations working side-by-side, the challenge of delivering something that everyone can be equally proud of should not be underestimated.

“However, we are delighted with the results and look forward to welcoming customers, old and new, through in the months and years ahead.”

Further jeweller expansion

The Finnies expansion comes just months after Jamieson & Carry revealed its plans to transform two vacant shops in Union Street.

The company bought the former All Saints clothes shop and The Money Shop.

It will become Aberdeen’s first Tag Heuer boutique watch shop, amid “growing demand” locally for the Swiss brand.

The independent firm said the new plans “reaffirm its commitment” to the city centre.