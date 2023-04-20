Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment

The business opened in Aberdeen in 1957.

By Kelly Wilson
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC

Finnies the Jeweller has invested a seven-figure sum to grow its presence in Aberdeen city centre.

The renowned jeweller has doubled the size of its George Street store after acquiring neighbouring premises.

And further investment is expected as the firm enters its seventh decade of trading.

Matthew Finnie, who runs the shop alongside his sister Sarah Dawson, her husband Stewart and their children Dominique and Declan, plus Dominique’s husband William Blake, took over the firm gradually from their parents Ron and Peggy who founded the business in 1957.

Ron and Peggy Finnie pictured celebrating their Diamond wedding at their home in Cults in 2019. Image: Colin Rennie

Finnies first purchased the building in 2017 but Covid-19 and planning permission led to the opening taking longer than expected.

The expansion comes amid new hope around the future of Aberdeen city centre, with the Bon Accord Centre under new ownership, the former John Lewis building under offer and a huge community-led effort to regenerate Union Street underway.

Matthew and Sarah said investing in George Street was now “second nature” to the family.

“Within Finnies the ground floor has nearly doubled in size, with a beautiful new extension sitting alongside the existing showroom,” they said.

Supplied by AGCC

“The enlarged space successfully blends past and present, providing a bold statement of intent and the demonstrating confidence and commitment to both George Street and the wider Aberdeen area.”

Finnies the Jeweller ‘proud’ to expand

Matthew and Sarah said balancing the shop’s rich heritage with its future ambition was a challenge, but that the family are proud of their expanded city footprint.

They added: “For any retail business, well into its seventh decade of trading from the same location, the prospect of development can often bring equal parts excitement and trepidation.

“Balancing the need to evolve whilst retaining the identity that has brought you to this point is crucial, and when the business in question is also family-owned, with multiple generations working side-by-side, the challenge of delivering something that everyone can be equally proud of should not be underestimated.

“However, we are delighted with the results and look forward to welcoming customers, old and new, through in the months and years ahead.”

Further jeweller expansion

The Finnies expansion comes just months after Jamieson & Carry revealed its plans to transform two vacant shops in Union Street.

The company bought the former All Saints clothes shop and The Money Shop.

It will become Aberdeen’s first Tag Heuer boutique watch shop, amid “growing demand” locally for the Swiss brand.

The independent firm said the new plans “reaffirm its commitment” to the city centre.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

The FTSE 100, which is more internationally focused, eked up just 0.05% on Thursday (Alamy/PA)
FTSE flat as subdued investor mood persists
Bijou by the Sea provides stunning views from the Moray Firth coast near Buckie. Image: Google Maps
Bijou by the Sea to be marketed in Europe after Central Belt tenant plan…
The machinery firm has offered new opportunities for the next generation.
John Deere offers opportunity for next generation
Major supermarkets have slashed the price of milk sold on their shelves.
NFUS calls on meeting with supermarkets bosses
Poundland has more than 800 stores in the UK and 60 in Ireland (Poundland/PA)
Frozen food and baked goods bolster sales at Poundland
Campaigners warn young disabled adults have been struggling to access their own money (PA)
Young adults with disabilities struggling to access savings, campaigners warn
Neil Woodford’s fund was paused in 2019 (Woodford Investment Management/PA)
Woodford investors to share £235m compensation payment
The scandal-hit CBI has passed fresh information to the police regarding a report of a ‘serious criminal offence’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)
CBI hands new information to police after report of ‘serious criminal offence’
Seaforth Restaurant
Highland housing crisis forces Ullapool restaurant to buy its own motel for staff
EY is under investigation by the UK accounting watchdog over how it evaluated the finances of collapsed furniture retailer Made.com (Made.com/ PA)
EY probed by watchdog over audit of collapsed Made.com

Most Read

1
CR0042167 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Altens, Aberdeen. For food and drink story on the opening of The Key café in Altens, founded by former professional footballer Jonny Smith. This is his second venue to open in the north-east Pictured is 13th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Health cafe The Key opens new Altens branch – but owner is aiming for…
2
Mum-of-two Moira Peck, known for her love of life and passion for teaching.
Husband’s tribute to caring Newburgh teacher Moira Peck, 56
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public Picture shows; A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation
4
Frank Lefevre
‘Formidable advocate with razor-sharp mind’: Aberdeen solicitor Frank Lefevre dies aged 88
5
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
What the Bon Accord Centre takeover could mean for Aberdeen
6
Macduff Aldi plans have been relaunched - with a new housing element.
Aldi reimagines vision for Macduff – with housing now part of new ‘masterplan’ for…
7
Craig Taylor robbed a 17-year-old at knife-point. Image: DC Thomson.
Mugged by bank transfer: Armed thug caught after handing over personal details for transaction
8
The Beach Boulevard roundabout and dual carriageway could be in line for a major overhaul. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Beach Boulevard: Plans revealed for £12 million roundabout changes, traffic squeeze and more bike…
3
9
The drugs were found in a property near Insch. Image: Police Scotland
Man, 22, charged after large cannabis haul worth £43,000 recovered in Aberdeenshire
10
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Women defender Millie Urquhart. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Women youngster Millie Urquhart to move Stateside to play college football with Jacksonville…
Six by Nico
Unit sought-after for Six by Nico's newest Aberdeen restaurant back on the market
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Man appears in court after £43,000 cannabis seizure by police
Tommy Cumming
Tommy Cumming: Caley Thistle kitman, groundsman and club legend
Willie Cameron, Highland Tourism Board director:,Andrew Mackenzie, Highland Historian, Nicola Henderson, Museums and Heritage Highland, Yvonne Crook, Chair, Highland Tourism CIC. Inverness.
Future of heritage sector comes under the spotlight in Inverness
Kairen Griffiths talked to a diverse range of NHS workers for her new book Memories From the Frontline. Image: Supplied by Kairen Griffiths
Covid testing the royals and the horror of ICU: New book reveals pandemic stories…
Robert Mackenzie on the site of his proposed golf course at Nigg. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Would-be golf course developer backs Coul Links plan
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City against Stenhousemuir. Image: Bob Crombie.
Ross Draper insists Elgin City still have to finish off survival job
Jamie Crowe.
Run Balmoral: Great Britain international Jamie Crowe contemplates triple challenge
Aberdeen Women forward Bayley Hutchison. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Points more important than plaudits for Aberdeen Women's latest centurion Bayley Hutchison

Editor's Picks

Most Commented