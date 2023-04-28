Royal Deeside legacy of late Queen honoured at Northern Star Business Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Royal Deeside legacy of late Queen honoured at Northern Star Business Awards

A total of 65 people and organisations have been shortlisted across 13 categories.

By Simon Warburton
(l-r): Russell Borthwick, Chief Executive of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, David Cameron, Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeen, and Sandy Manson, Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, and Susie Mountain, Partner, Brodies
l-r Russell Borthwick, chief executive, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, lord lieutenants David Cameron and Sandy Manson, and Brodies partner Susie Mountain. Image: AGCC

A prestigious business award will be conferred on Queen Elizabeth II at an awards ceremony in Aberdeen tonight.

It is in recognition of her contribution to the north-east.

The late monarch’s Royal Deeside legacy will be celebrated at the Northern Star Business Awards.

She will become the first person to be posthumously given the regional contribution award.

The prize is given annually to someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the economy of the region.

Queen Elizabeth II in yellow outfit and hat
The late Queen’s Royal Deeside legacy will be celebrated. Image: PA

Previous winners include oil and gas services entrepreneur Sir Ian Wood, Balmoral Group founder Sir Jim Milne and Martin Gilbert, one of the co-founders of global investment house Aberdeen Asset Management.

The Northern Star Business Awards – run by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC), in association with legal firm Brodies – will take place at P&J Live.

The prestigious event will be hosted by radio DJ and television presenter Edith Bowman.

A total of 65 organisations have been shortlisted across 13 categories for what will be the biggest business celebration of 2023, attended by more than 800 people.

David Cameron and Sandy Manson, lord-lieutenants of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire respectively, will jointly accept the late Queen’s award from sponsor Shell on behalf of the King.

‘Special place’ in the Queen’s heart for Balmoral

AGCC chief executive Russell Borthwick said: “Her late majesty was a regular visitor to the region and had a warm relationship with the people of Aberdeenshire and the Granite City.

“She held a particularly special place in her heart for Balmoral and often seemed happiest spending time with family at her home on Royal Deeside.

“Her love of this area was clear and it was often said Balmoral was her favourite place on earth.

“Almost every person and business in Ballater and Braemar has personal stories about meeting the royals as they relaxed in the surroundings of the Cairngorms.

Balmoral Castle
The Queen thoroughly enjoyed her Balmoral stays. Image: DCT Media.

“Her late majesty seldom missed attending the Braemar Gathering and was a regular visitor at many other business and community events in the north-east.”

Mr Borthwick added: “Scores of businesses in the area proudly held royal warrants for supplying the royal household with goods or services. Many north-east businesses too, across the years, have had the honour of being awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in recognition of their exceptional contribution to industry and commerce.

“In November 1976 the late Queen formally launched the operation of the UK’s first oil pipeline running 130 miles from Cruden Bay to Grangemouth – a key milestone in Aberdeen becoming Europe’s oil and gas capital.

“Add all this to the tourism worth tens of millions of pounds to our economy every year generated as a result of the royal connection, and we felt it was important to recognise the huge legacy her passion and support for the region will leave for generations to come.”

Awards will also raise money for four local charities

Mr Manson said: “It is a great honour to jointly collect this special award… which recognises the exceptional and remarkable contribution made by her late majesty the Queen in supporting the wellbeing and prosperity of our economy and communities in the north-east.”

The event will raise money for four local charities – Mental Health Aberdeen, Aberdeen Science Centre, The Archie Foundation and Kayleigh’s Wee Stars.

Companies shortlisted for 2023 Northern Star Business Awards:

  • Business of the year – Maryculter House, Nomadic, North Star Shipping, Port of Aberdeen, Sport Aberdeen
  • Customer first – Aberdeen Performing Arts, Gray & Adams, Healthoutfit, No 45 (Ballater), Petrasco
  • Driving sustainability – Asc, Burnobennie Distillery, Carbon-Zero, KR Group, Tidy Green Clean
  • Family business – City Restoration Project, ITC Hydraulic Services, JG Ross (Bakers), Schoolhill Hydraulic Engineering Co, TPS Fruit & Veg
  • Going global – Collabro, Craig International, JBS Group, Load Monitoring Systems, Schoolhill Hydraulic Engineering Co
  • Inspiration from innovation – Deep Casing Tools, Delmar Systems, DeltaTek Global, Fennex, North East Scotland College
  • Inspiring futures – Aberdeen FC Community Trust, Aberdeen Science Centre, KR Group, Aberdeen University, WM Donald
  • Making the difference – Aberdeen Sports Village, CFINE, Charlie House, Denis Law Legacy Trust, Mental Health Aberdeen
  • Marketing magic – Korero, Lawrence of Kemnay Competitions, Mission10 and Kirkwood Homes, Tricker Communications, VisitAberdeenshire
  • Rising Star – Angus Turner of AVC Immedia, Shane Pirie of Entier, Izabela Ginter of ESS Energy, Tom Hutchinson of J+S Subsea, Jamie McCallum of Wood
  • Staff matter – Acumen Financial Planning, Hilton and Aloft Aberdeen, ITI Operations, Rubberatkins, WM Donald
  • Start-up business of the year – Aberdam, Devenick Drinks Co, Raw Culture, SpringGen Advice, The Key Health Cafe
  • Student placement – CFINE, Diversity Energy Solutions, Prospect 13, RSM, Sport Aberdeen
  • Regional contribution – Queen Elizabeth II

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Homes in streets which include the word royal have an average house price which is 24% higher than the typical property value, according to estate agent Savills (Joe Giddens/PA)
Average house price premium of 24% ‘to live in streets with royal in name’
l-r Russell Borthwick, chief executive, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, lord lieutenants David Cameron and Sandy Manson, and Brodies partner Susie Mountain. Image: AGCC
Martin Gilbert: Retaining fossil fuels doesn’t mean continuing to pollute the environment
l-r Russell Borthwick, chief executive, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, lord lieutenants David Cameron and Sandy Manson, and Brodies partner Susie Mountain. Image: AGCC
RHASS reports £1.2m loss due to escalated costs
Members of the PCS union on a picket line (PA)
130,000 civil servants join industrial action over pay and conditions
The average rent being asked outside London has reached a new record high of £1,190 per month, according to Rightmove (Joe Giddens/PA)
Asking rents reach new record highs as supply remains squeezed, says Rightmove
The UK wants to reach a green electricity grid by 2035 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
UK set to miss 2035 target for green electricity, say MPs
UK factories produced 12,540 more cars than the same quarter last year (Peter Byrne/PA)
Increase in UK car production ’cause for optimism’, says trade group
l-r Russell Borthwick, chief executive, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, lord lieutenants David Cameron and Sandy Manson, and Brodies partner Susie Mountain. Image: AGCC
Port of Aberdeen unveils £55 million plan to become net-zero by 2040
A rail strike will be held on May 13 (PA)
Rail workers to strike on day of Eurovision final
l-r Russell Borthwick, chief executive, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, lord lieutenants David Cameron and Sandy Manson, and Brodies partner Susie Mountain. Image: AGCC
Seed potato exports to NI to resume in autumn

Most Read

1
l-r Russell Borthwick, chief executive, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, lord lieutenants David Cameron and Sandy Manson, and Brodies partner Susie Mountain. Image: AGCC
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
2
l-r Russell Borthwick, chief executive, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, lord lieutenants David Cameron and Sandy Manson, and Brodies partner Susie Mountain. Image: AGCC
Readers react to supermarket giant Waitrose coming to Aberdeen
3
l-r Russell Borthwick, chief executive, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, lord lieutenants David Cameron and Sandy Manson, and Brodies partner Susie Mountain. Image: AGCC
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
4
l-r Russell Borthwick, chief executive, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, lord lieutenants David Cameron and Sandy Manson, and Brodies partner Susie Mountain. Image: AGCC
Aberdeen street closed after Range Rover overturns
5
l-r Russell Borthwick, chief executive, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, lord lieutenants David Cameron and Sandy Manson, and Brodies partner Susie Mountain. Image: AGCC
Floral tributes paid to Orkney teenagers after ‘tragic deaths’
6
l-r Russell Borthwick, chief executive, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, lord lieutenants David Cameron and Sandy Manson, and Brodies partner Susie Mountain. Image: AGCC
Drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
7
l-r Russell Borthwick, chief executive, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, lord lieutenants David Cameron and Sandy Manson, and Brodies partner Susie Mountain. Image: AGCC
Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000
8
l-r Russell Borthwick, chief executive, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, lord lieutenants David Cameron and Sandy Manson, and Brodies partner Susie Mountain. Image: AGCC
Police treating death of pregnant Wick woman as suspicious
9
Nat Fraser, left, Alan Smith right and searches for missing Arlene Fraser back in 1998 centre. Image: DC Thomson/ Supplied / Northpix
The Arlene Fraser murder: A witness wearing a wire and a lip-reader led to…
10
Lord Provost David Cameron has apologised Councillor Mrs Stewart, Councillor Tissera and "anyone else who feels I have not treated them fairly". Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Analysis: Sorry seems to be the hardest word for Aberdeen’s Lord Provost as sexism…

More from Press and Journal

l-r Russell Borthwick, chief executive, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, lord lieutenants David Cameron and Sandy Manson, and Brodies partner Susie Mountain. Image: AGCC
Invergordon and Golspie Sutherland relish chance to score North Caledonian Cup triumph
l-r Russell Borthwick, chief executive, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, lord lieutenants David Cameron and Sandy Manson, and Brodies partner Susie Mountain. Image: AGCC
'This has ruined us' - sewage flood families demand answers from Scottish Water
l-r Russell Borthwick, chief executive, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, lord lieutenants David Cameron and Sandy Manson, and Brodies partner Susie Mountain. Image: AGCC
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen's sight-saving brain surgery
l-r Russell Borthwick, chief executive, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, lord lieutenants David Cameron and Sandy Manson, and Brodies partner Susie Mountain. Image: AGCC
Peterhead co-managers have no intention of calling time on their playing careers
l-r Russell Borthwick, chief executive, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, lord lieutenants David Cameron and Sandy Manson, and Brodies partner Susie Mountain. Image: AGCC
Moreen Simpson: Oh, What A Night of memories at Aberdeen's tremendous Tivoli
l-r Russell Borthwick, chief executive, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, lord lieutenants David Cameron and Sandy Manson, and Brodies partner Susie Mountain. Image: AGCC
'We could rent every vacant house six times over' - Highland Council agrees new…
l-r Russell Borthwick, chief executive, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, lord lieutenants David Cameron and Sandy Manson, and Brodies partner Susie Mountain. Image: AGCC
Bank holiday roads: Motorists urged to drive with extra care
l-r Russell Borthwick, chief executive, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, lord lieutenants David Cameron and Sandy Manson, and Brodies partner Susie Mountain. Image: AGCC
Junior football: Hermes set sights on reaching Quest Engineering Cup final
l-r Russell Borthwick, chief executive, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, lord lieutenants David Cameron and Sandy Manson, and Brodies partner Susie Mountain. Image: AGCC
Woman seen driving 'exceptionally slow' was more than four times drink-drive limit
l-r Russell Borthwick, chief executive, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, lord lieutenants David Cameron and Sandy Manson, and Brodies partner Susie Mountain. Image: AGCC
Semi-final with Falkirk 'could go to wire' says Scottish Cup-winning Caley Thistle boss John…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]