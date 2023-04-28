Royal Deeside legacy of late Queen honoured at Northern Star Business Awards

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A prestigious business award will be conferred on Queen Elizabeth II at an awards ceremony in Aberdeen tonight.

It is in recognition of her contribution to the north-east.

The late monarch’s Royal Deeside legacy will be celebrated at the Northern Star Business Awards.

She will become the first person to be posthumously given the regional contribution award.

The prize is given annually to someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the economy of the region.

Previous winners include oil and gas services entrepreneur Sir Ian Wood, Balmoral Group founder Sir Jim Milne and Martin Gilbert, one of the co-founders of global investment house Aberdeen Asset Management.

The Northern Star Business Awards – run by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC), in association with legal firm Brodies – will take place at P&J Live.

The prestigious event will be hosted by radio DJ and television presenter Edith Bowman.

A total of 65 organisations have been shortlisted across 13 categories for what will be the biggest business celebration of 2023, attended by more than 800 people.

David Cameron and Sandy Manson, lord-lieutenants of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire respectively, will jointly accept the late Queen’s award from sponsor Shell on behalf of the King.

‘Special place’ in the Queen’s heart for Balmoral

AGCC chief executive Russell Borthwick said: “Her late majesty was a regular visitor to the region and had a warm relationship with the people of Aberdeenshire and the Granite City.

“She held a particularly special place in her heart for Balmoral and often seemed happiest spending time with family at her home on Royal Deeside.

“Her love of this area was clear and it was often said Balmoral was her favourite place on earth.

“Almost every person and business in Ballater and Braemar has personal stories about meeting the royals as they relaxed in the surroundings of the Cairngorms.

“Her late majesty seldom missed attending the Braemar Gathering and was a regular visitor at many other business and community events in the north-east.”

Mr Borthwick added: “Scores of businesses in the area proudly held royal warrants for supplying the royal household with goods or services. Many north-east businesses too, across the years, have had the honour of being awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in recognition of their exceptional contribution to industry and commerce.

“In November 1976 the late Queen formally launched the operation of the UK’s first oil pipeline running 130 miles from Cruden Bay to Grangemouth – a key milestone in Aberdeen becoming Europe’s oil and gas capital.

“Add all this to the tourism worth tens of millions of pounds to our economy every year generated as a result of the royal connection, and we felt it was important to recognise the huge legacy her passion and support for the region will leave for generations to come.”

Awards will also raise money for four local charities

Mr Manson said: “It is a great honour to jointly collect this special award… which recognises the exceptional and remarkable contribution made by her late majesty the Queen in supporting the wellbeing and prosperity of our economy and communities in the north-east.”

The event will raise money for four local charities – Mental Health Aberdeen, Aberdeen Science Centre, The Archie Foundation and Kayleigh’s Wee Stars.

Companies shortlisted for 2023 Northern Star Business Awards:

Business of the year – Maryculter House, Nomadic, North Star Shipping, Port of Aberdeen, Sport Aberdeen

Customer first – Aberdeen Performing Arts, Gray & Adams, Healthoutfit, No 45 (Ballater), Petrasco

Driving sustainability – Asc, Burnobennie Distillery, Carbon-Zero, KR Group, Tidy Green Clean

Family business – City Restoration Project, ITC Hydraulic Services, JG Ross (Bakers), Schoolhill Hydraulic Engineering Co, TPS Fruit & Veg

Going global – Collabro, Craig International, JBS Group, Load Monitoring Systems, Schoolhill Hydraulic Engineering Co

Inspiration from innovation – Deep Casing Tools, Delmar Systems, DeltaTek Global, Fennex, North East Scotland College

Inspiring futures – Aberdeen FC Community Trust, Aberdeen Science Centre, KR Group, Aberdeen University, WM Donald

Making the difference – Aberdeen Sports Village, CFINE, Charlie House, Denis Law Legacy Trust, Mental Health Aberdeen

Marketing magic – Korero, Lawrence of Kemnay Competitions, Mission10 and Kirkwood Homes, Tricker Communications, VisitAberdeenshire

Rising Star – Angus Turner of AVC Immedia, Shane Pirie of Entier, Izabela Ginter of ESS Energy, Tom Hutchinson of J+S Subsea, Jamie McCallum of Wood

Staff matter – Acumen Financial Planning, Hilton and Aloft Aberdeen, ITI Operations, Rubberatkins, WM Donald

Start-up business of the year – Aberdam, Devenick Drinks Co, Raw Culture, SpringGen Advice, The Key Health Cafe

Student placement – CFINE, Diversity Energy Solutions, Prospect 13, RSM, Sport Aberdeen

Regional contribution – Queen Elizabeth II