Home Business

Scottish Curry Awards: All the north and north-east winners

An Aberdeen takeaway has thanked its customers after winning a lifetime achievement award.

By Gavin Harper
Jinson Paul with a Masal Dosas. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Jinson Paul with a Masal Dosas. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen eatery has claimed one of the top prizes at this year’s Scottish Curry Awards.

The Eastern Eye at Cornhill Shopping Centre Arcade was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award.

It was one of several awards collected by north-east businesses at the event in Glasgow this week.

The awards, now in its 15th year, celebrates the best curry houses and chefs across the country.

The Eastern Eye won the lifetime achievement award. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

The Eastern Eye thanked everyone for their support.

A post on Facebook said: “This wouldn’t have been possible without the support and loyalty of our amazing customers.

“We are grateful for your trust in us and for choosing us as your go-to Indian takeaway.

“This award is a testament to our commitment to providing authentic and delicious Indian cuisine.

“Thank you for being a part of our journey and for supporting us. We couldn’t have done it without you.”

Scottish Curry Awards 2023 winners

Meanwhile, Jinson Paul from Holburn Street’s Travancore Restaurant was also crowned chef of the year.

Other north-east award winners were Rishi’s Indian Aroma, which won the best of Aberdeenshire category, while Gurkha Kitchen in Fraserburgh was voted new takeaway of the year.

Elgin’s Panache Restaurant won Indian restaurant of the year in the north Scotland category.

Yawar Khan. from Panache in Elgin, at at the 2021 Asian Curry Awards, Image: Asian Curry Awards.

And Fyrish Tandoor, Alness, won voter’s best choice restaurant of the year, also in the north Scotland section.

Bombay Palace Cove was crowned takeaway of the year (North Scotland).

A Facebook post thanked its customers for their support. It said: We are extremely delighted to be awarded by The Scottish Curry Awards!

“We would like to thank all our customers for your extended support.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Curry Awards congratulated all the winners.

“We have celebrated the finest in the Scottish curry scene, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved cuisine.

“The curry industry is a vital part of our culture and these awards recognised the exceptional talents of the individuals and businesses that make it so special.

“Congratulations to all the winners and nominees.”

