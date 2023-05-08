Well-known Aberdeen shop to expand and introduce new tourist experience

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Whisky Shop, on Union Street, is moving to new larger premises and hoping to benefit from the tourist boom expected from visiting cruise ships.

The new building will see the shop increase by nearly three times and allow for the creation of a whisky tasting area, with a bar for up to 30 people.

Owner Nick Sullivan has spent a “mid five-figure sum” on the expansion, which he believes is “encouraging” for Union Street.

The shop has been at 474 Union Street for 13 years but will open next door, in the former Shelter building, by the beginning of July.

Mr Sullivan, 38, said: “We are going to have a bigger shop, on-site bar and tasting area. It’s exciting having been in this small shop for 13 years.

“It’s nice we can move in to a bigger place and it’s quite encouraging for Union Street to be honest.

“The opportunity arose about two months ago and we have jumped at it.

“Our business has grown from strength to strength.”

Tourism boost

It is hoped the new shop will attract tourists visiting the city from nearly 40 cruise ships scheduled to dock at the new £400 million Aberdeen Harbour this year.

Port bosses expect cruise ships will bring up to 12,000 visitors into the region this year, splashing out £134 each on average.

Based on these figures, the local economy is in line for a £1.5m boost during 2023.

Mr Sullivan said: “This is really geared up for the cruise ships coming in to Aberdeen and tour companies coming into the city centre who can hire out the venue and we can represent Aberdeen.

“We had about 30 Germans in last week coming in off the cruise ship and it was nice to see.

“This will give us more of a focus and something to take advantage of when they come into the city.

“We can pick them up from drop off points, take them to the shop to do a whisky tasting and a bit of fun. Lots of positive ideas.

“The unit will be six times the size of what we’ve got now.

“The shop itself will be two-and-a-half times the size and we will have a bar with a 30-seater tasting area which can be booked in advance for tastings.

“It’s a huge opportunity. We have an established business and fantastic customer base, but working from such a small space has held us back to the events side of it.

“To be able to do everything under the one roof will be fantastic.”

Three new jobs will be created, two full-time and one part-time, to add to the existing five members of staff.

Union Street has appeal

The Granite Mile has been in the spotlight in recent times due to its decline but a new taskforce has been set up determined to breathe new life into it.

Mr Sullivan believes the unit he’s leaving behind provides an ideal opportunity for a small business to help grow the appeal of Union Street.

He said: “It’s definitely tidying up this end of Union Street a little bit which is nice.

“There’s a lot of abandoned shops and with Shell across the road I think it’s a great opportunity for a small business to come in.

“For us we have outgrown it now but the opportunity is there.”