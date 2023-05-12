Are you prepared for the R&D tax relief changes?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Are you prepared for the R&D tax relief changes?

Tax relief changes are coming from the UK Government.

Presented by Azets
The UK Government is making significant changes to the R&D tax relief regime in order to increase its competitiveness, simplify the claim process and combat abuse of it.

As businesses contend with economic challenges these changes present an excellent opportunity for companies to receive financial support through a valuable cash injection for R&D activities if they are not already being accessed.

R&D tax relief schemes

The R&D tax relief scheme is designed to incentivise innovation within the UK by providing valuable tax savings or cash repayments to help fund R&D activities. The benefit is only available to limited companies that are undertaking qualifying R&D projects.

Since the release of R&D claim statistics for the 2020-2021 tax year, which showed a reduction in total support claimed for the first time ever, the Government has been consulting on a single R&D tax relief scheme. The key objective is to simplify the process for claimants. Currently, the UK’s regime consists of two R&D tax relief schemes:

  1. The small or medium-sized enterprise (SME) scheme and
  2. The large company scheme (also known as RDEC).

The qualifying criteria for the SME scheme are:

  • An organisation with fewer than 500 full-time employees ; and
  • An annual turnover not exceeding €100m or balance sheet assets (gross) not exceeding €86m.

Both schemes operate differently and from 1 April 2023, the benefits of both have been aligned.

As a high-level example, from 1 April 2023, if a company has qualifying R&D spend of £100,000, it could save tax of £21,500 under the SME regime or receive a gross R&D expenditure credit of £20,000 under the RDEC regime.

The recent Spring Budget also saw the announcement of a new R&D tax relief scheme to increase the benefit available to loss making R&D intensive SMEs. This measure aims to ensure that innovative loss-making SMEs are not penalised by the levelling up of the benefits between the two schemes and continues to encourage businesses to undertake R&D in the UK.

Making R&D claims can be complex and overwhelming, especially during a period of significant change for the regime. With the increased compliance obligations, changes in qualifying expenditure and benefits available, planning around R&D tax relief is crucial to achieve the best outcome for a business.  At Azets, the team of trusted business advisors can support R&D claimants with the recent and upcoming changes to ensure the company is well prepared for making a robust and reliable R&D claim. By claiming R&D tax relief, businesses can benefit from financial support and be incentivised to undertake more R&D activities in the UK.

If you would like expert advice and support for your R&D activities contact Jenna McDonald, Corporate Tax Manager, jenna.mcdonald@azets.co.uk or call 01224 581 288 to discuss how we can help you with your R&D tax relief claim.

