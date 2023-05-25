Business Aberdeen to bid farewell to giant oil rig tomorrow Noble Innovator leaving Granite City to work on project for BP. By Ryan Duff May 25 2023, 3.28pm Share Aberdeen to bid farewell to giant oil rig tomorrow Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/5770066/giant-rig-noble-innovator-leaving-aberdeen/ Copy Link 0 comment Noble Innovator arrived in Aberdeen earlier this year. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation