North-east firms celebrate success at Scottish Edge Awards

Two north-east firms are among 24 from throughout Scotland sharing a total cash pot worth £1.4 million in the latest Scottish Edge Awards.

Hazardous environment safety training firm Chorus Training, based in the One Tech Hub, on Schoolhill, Aberdeen, came away with £70,000.

And offshore energy industry decommissioning-focused Clearwell Technology, of Aboyne, won £100,000.

Chorus Training commercial director Iain Taylor said: “The Scottish Edge funding will go towards the development of our skills, training and competency mapping software supporting the energy transition.”

The prestigious awards ceremony took place in Edinburgh and was attended by First Minister Humza Yousaf, who acknowledged entrepreneurship as a powerhouse of the Scottish economy.

Scottish philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter, who part funds Scottish Edge through the Hunter Foundation, and multiple Guinness rowing world record holder and entrepreneur Jamie Douglas Hamilton were also there.

Scottish Edge is the biggest funding competition in the country for potential high-growth businesses.

Eight of the latest prizes went to winners in the “young edge” category, all aged under 30.

There was also a “net-zero edge” award, rewarding the efforts of organisations committed to contributing towards the Scottish Government’s target for cutting carbon emissions.

More than £20m awarded to date

The ceremony marked the final round of the awards for Scottish Edge chief operating officer Steven Hamill, who has been involved since the competition launched in 2013.

Mr Hamill said: “Over the course of the last decade, the Edge awards have acknowledged the innovation, creativity and future-centred mindset of more than 500 Scottish businesses.

“With over £20 million having been awarded so far, Scottish Edge plays a crucial role in giving businesses with high-growth potential the resources to scale and develop their work.”

The awards are also backed by Royal Bank of Scotland, the Hunter Foundation, the Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise (SE).

Jane Martin, managing director, innovation and investment, SE, said: “Once again it has been great to partner with Scottish Edge, which plays an important role in nurturing innovative high growth potential start-ups as part of Scotland’s fantastic entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“I’d like to congratulate all of this round’s winners, who I am sure will go on to do amazing things both for the Scottish economy and for the benefit of society as a whole.”