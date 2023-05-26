North-east firms celebrate success at Scottish Edge Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

North-east firms celebrate success at Scottish Edge Awards

Chorus Training and Clearwell Technology scoop £170,000 between them

By Keith Findlay
Iain Taylor and Rory Fraser, of Scottish Edge award winner Chorus Training, with Judith Cruickshank, of Royal Bank of Scotland
Iain Taylor. left, and Rory Fraser, of Scottish Edge award winner Chorus Training, with Judith Cruickshank, of Royal Bank of Scotland. Image: Muckle Media

Two north-east firms are among 24 from throughout Scotland sharing a total cash pot worth £1.4 million in the latest Scottish Edge Awards.

Hazardous environment safety training firm Chorus Training, based in the One Tech Hub, on Schoolhill, Aberdeen, came away with £70,000.

And offshore energy industry decommissioning-focused Clearwell Technology, of Aboyne, won £100,000.

Bruce Cardno and Paul Ray, of Clearwell Technology, with Judith Cruickshank, of Royal Bank of Scotland
Bruce Cardno, left, and Paul Ray, of Clearwell Technology, with Judith Cruickshank, of Royal Bank of Scotland. Image: Muckle Media

Chorus Training commercial director Iain Taylor said: “The Scottish Edge funding will go towards the development of our skills, training and competency mapping software supporting the energy transition.”

The prestigious awards ceremony took place in Edinburgh and was attended by First Minister Humza Yousaf, who acknowledged entrepreneurship as a powerhouse of the Scottish economy.

Scottish philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter, who part funds Scottish Edge through the Hunter Foundation, and multiple Guinness rowing world record holder and entrepreneur Jamie Douglas Hamilton were also there.

First Minister Humza at the Scottish Edge Awards.
First Minister Humza Yousaf hails the power of entrepreneurship at the Scottish Edge Awards. Image: Muckle Media

Scottish Edge is the biggest funding competition in the country for potential high-growth businesses.

Eight of the latest prizes went to winners in the “young edge” category, all aged under 30.

There was also a “net-zero edge” award, rewarding the efforts of organisations committed to contributing towards the Scottish Government’s target for cutting carbon emissions.

More than £20m awarded to date

The ceremony marked the final round of the awards for Scottish Edge chief operating officer Steven Hamill, who has been involved since the competition launched in 2013.

Mr Hamill said: “Over the course of the last decade, the Edge awards have acknowledged the innovation, creativity and future-centred mindset of more than 500 Scottish businesses.

“With over £20 million having been awarded so far, Scottish Edge plays a crucial role in giving businesses with high-growth potential the resources to scale and develop their work.”

All the winners at the 21st Scottish Edge Awards.
All the winners at the 21st Scottish Edge Awards. Image: Muckle Media

The awards are also backed by Royal Bank of Scotland, the Hunter Foundation, the Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise (SE).

Jane Martin, managing director, innovation and investment, SE, said: “Once again it has been great to partner with Scottish Edge, which plays an important role in nurturing innovative high growth potential start-ups as part of Scotland’s fantastic entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“I’d like to congratulate all of this round’s winners, who I am sure will go on to do amazing things both for the Scottish economy and for the benefit of society as a whole.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]