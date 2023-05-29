Business Labour’s North Sea plan ‘clear and present danger’ to energy security Industry reacts to reports Labour will stop all new oil and gas activity. By Allister Thomas and Andrew Dykes May 29 2023, 11.04am Share Labour’s North Sea plan ‘clear and present danger’ to energy security Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/5781232/labours-north-sea-plan-clear-and-present-danger-to-energy-security/ Copy Link 0 comment Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Image: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation