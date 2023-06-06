Meet the Aberdeen couple renting 1,000 board games to fellow enthusiasts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Meet the Aberdeen couple renting 1,000 board games to fellow enthusiasts

Glenn and Jen Bowen's home is packed wall-to-wall with games from all over the world.

By Kelly Wilson
Jen and husband Glenn Bowen now have nearly 1,000 board games in the front room of their home. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Jen and husband Glenn Bowen now have nearly 1,000 board games in the front room of their home. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen couple have seen the popularity of their board game subscription service take off during the past year.

Glenn and Jen Bowen launched Rent Shuffle and Roll where customers sign up for a subscription then pick the board games they want for a month.

They are then posted out to them with a prepaid return label for when the time is up.

The front room of their home in the Hazlehead area is now packed wall to wall with nearly 1,000 board games.

Prices range from £16.99 to £26.99 a month with games each having a value of between 0.5 and four credits.

Rent Shuffle and Roll owners Glenn and Jen Bowen's living room with bookshelves filled with board games.
The front room is wall to wall board games. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

In the past year they have bought more than 300 new games with the collection growing constantly.

Jen said: “We’ve got quite extensive shelving now in the front room.

“We try and buy some new games every month and had a push to get more for the expo.

“They wanted at least 700 and we knew we’d have some out with customers so we had to supplement that.

“We look at new releases, what’s popular and Kickstarters.

“At the moment we have 75-80 subscribers and it seems to be growing all the time.”

Gaming expo showcase

The couple, who both work as full-time accountants, recently travelled to Birmingham for the UK Games Expo where they provided the whole gaming library for the massive event.

The three-day convention saw thousands of game enthusiasts come together from all across the world to play the latest games and discover the latest trends.

Last year the couple attended only as exhibitors but this year was asked to provide 750 games for the event.

Jen, 31, said: “It was really exciting for us as last year we were just there as an exhibitor so to be asked to go along with hundreds of games was amazing.

“The expo was extremely busy. We were on the stall from 9am until 6pm and then providing the board game library until 11pm.

“It was fantastic.”

Children’s games a big hit

Rent Shuffle and Roll has recently tapped in to a new market of children’s games.

Jen said: “We’ve got a huge range of kids games and some resources to give families and parents some ideas for games at different ages.

“We can recommend games from ages one right through to 12. There is different games for different stages.

Glenn and Jen Bowen with their new van for transporting all their board games.
Glenn & Jen Bowen with their new van for transporting all their board games. Image Rent, Shuffle and Roll.

“It’s a good way to get kids off of screens and encourage family time.”

The most popular adult game at the moment is Ark Nova with Catapult Feud proving a hit with children.

Jen said: “Catapult Feud is great fun for the kids. You build towers as both ends of the table and then fling boulders with catapults to knock over the other persons tower.

“It’s really tactile, really fun and really engaging.

“Every time it comes back in stock it’s straight out the door the next day.

“It seems to be a really popular one.”

The couple will soon have their own special product tester for the children’s games as their first baby is due in November.

Plans for new premises and escape room

Looking towards the future of Rent Shuffle and Roll Jen said: “We’ve been lucky as the board game community is really friendly and a positive space to be in.

“The past year has been really good and we’ve enjoyed growing.

“We would ideally like at some point in the future to have a separate space where we’d have the games and an escape room.

“That would be a long term goal but at the moment we are still building our custom shelving in the front room which seems to be working for us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Annual house price growth turned negative for the first time since 2012 in May, according to Halifax (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Annual house price growth turns negative for first time since 2012 – index
OEUK chief executive David Whitehouse.
OEUK boss says Rosebank and other North Sea projects ‘absolutely critical’
A cybercrime gang that is thought to be based in Russia has warned more than 100,000 staff at major British companies to email them before 14 June or stolen data will be published (Ian West/PA)
Cybercrime gang gives BBC, British Airways and Boots ultimatum after mass hack
People with medical conditions paid £150 on average while those without paid around £96, a survey indicated (Peter Byrne/PA)
Holidaymakers with medical conditions ‘face barriers to finding the right cover’
Shell said it strongly disagreed with the ASA’s decision (PA)
Watchdog bans Shell’s ‘misleading’ low-carbon ads
London remains the fourth most expensive city for expatriates in a global cost-of-living study (John Walton/PA)
London is the fourth most expensive city for expats in a global study
Rishi Sunak refused to comment on any way forward with the CBI (Yui Mok/PA)
PM refuses to say whether Government will re-establish CBI contact after vote
Simon Roberts had a pay package worth almost £5m in the last year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Sainsbury’s chief sees pay deal jump to almost £5m amid cost-of-living crisis
London’s stocks finished higher on Tuesday as sentiment improved after early trading was weighed down by weak economic data in Europe (Yui Mok/PA)
FTSE rises as oil majors pare back early falls
Sentinel Marine chief executive Rory Deam makes a speech at the christening ceremony.
Aberdeen vessel 'twins' named and blessed in Portsmouth

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]