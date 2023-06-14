Eastern Airways flights from Aberdeen to Newcastle scrapped

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

All Eastern Airways flights between Aberdeen and Newcastle will be scrapped in just a few weeks.

Passengers will no longer be able to fly direct from the north-east to the English city from next month.

The route was reintroduced in September 2021 following a year-long pause due to the pandemic.

Operating six days a week, it provided increased connectivity between the two regions for the transport-reliant oil and gas and renewable industries.

At the time, Aberdeen International Airport and Eastern Airways hailed the service as a “welcome and much-needed boost” to businesses in both areas.

However, according to the Humberside Airport-based airline’s schedule, the last flight from Aberdeen to Newcastle will be on June 30.

The service will no longer be in operation from then on – the reason for which is still unclear.

Flights between the two cities could potentially be reinstated next year with some trips already scheduled for January 8.

Eastern Airways has been approached to comment.

Loganair to still operate Aberdeen – Newcastle route

In the meantime, the route between Aberdeen and Newcastle will continue to be serviced by Loganair, which is currently the largest airline at Aberdeen Airport.

The company has recently increased the number of flights from Aberdeen to Newcastle and vice versa to two flights a day, Monday to Friday.

Previously, there was only one flight per day from Monday to Friday and on Sundays.

The move is part of Loganair’s expanded summer schedule, which aims to provide more opportunities for locals and tourists to explore the two regions.

From July 17, passengers will also be able to make use of six flights a week from Aberdeen to Southampton, which will all stop at Newcastle.