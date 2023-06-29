James Bond boost for whisky firm Edrington as it smashes £1 billion sales barrier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Bond boost for whisky firm Edrington as it smashes £1 billion sales barrier

The Macallan and its special expressions drove a record-busting performance.

By Keith Findlay
The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Collection.
The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Collection. Image: Edrington

Secret agent 007 has helped whisky-maker Edrington burst through the billion-pound revenue barrier for the first time.

Sixty years of the world’s most famous spy – in films from Dr. No to No Time to Die – were celebrated in the firm’s The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Collection.

A total of six bottles each celebrated a decade of Bond in one of the most iconic movie franchises of all time.

The collection was launched late last year. Connoisseurs and investors were quick to snap up most of the individual bottles by ballot at an initial sale price of £600 each.

Full sets of all six are highly prized but extremely rare.

The late Sir Sean Connery as Bond.
The late Sir Sean Connery as Bond. Image: Danjaq/Eon/Ua/Kobal/Shutterstock

Edrington said today “high demand” for the exclusive whiskies, other special collections, and The Macallan brand more generally helped drive a 43% rise in pre-tax profits, to £387.7 million, in the year to March 31.

The Macallan, produced in Craigellachie, on Speyside, “continued to lead the company’s performance” as Edrington’s core revenue skyrocketed by 22% to more than £1.08 billion.

Highland Park single malt from Orkney, The Glenrothes (from Rothes) and Naked Malt – a blended whisky using The Macallan, Highland Park and The Glenrothes – also “performed well across key markets”, growing their sales by value and volume, Edrington said.

The Famous Grouse in demand too

Scotland’s favourite whisky, The Famous Grouse, “performed well in its core markets in northern and eastern Europe, with good recovery in global travel retail and a strong performance in the UK.

Brugal, Edrington’s premium rum, “continued to generate outstanding growth in its home market of the Dominican Republic and in Spain, its leading international market”. “Ultra-premium” expression Brugal 1888 “continued to perform strongly”.

The Macallan Distillery in Craigellachie. Moray.
The Macallan Distillery at Craigellachie. Image: Edrington

Edrington chief executive Scott McCroskie said: “Our business has delivered another highly successful year, despite a range of external challenges.

“This strong trading performance has allowed us to invest industry-leading sums behind our brands, our people and our operations, as well as funding a substantial buyback of shares.

Whilst the economic landscape will continue to be challenging, the trading environment is improving.”

“The business delivered a strong performance in almost every country where our products are sold, with particularly strong sales in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the UK, Spain, the Dominican Republic and the US.

“Whilst the economic landscape will continue to be challenging, the trading environment is improving.”

Rolling casks at Highland Park Distillery in Orkney.
Rolling casks at Highland Park Distillery in Orkney. Image: Edrington

Mr McCroskie added: “We have healthy brands, an effective strategy, record levels of investment in the business, great people and strong momentum. I am confident that Edrington is well-positioned to deliver sustainable success in the future.”

Glasgow-headquartered Edrington employs more than 3,000 people in its wholly owned and joint venture companies. It owns its route to market in 16 countries and distributes its brands to more than 100 nations around the world through joint ventures and third-party agreements.

The Macallan Distillery, beneath the stills.
A glimpse beneath the stills at The Macallan Distillery. Image: Edrington

Other drinks in the group’s portfolio include US brand Wyoming Whiskey.

The company’s principal shareholder is a charity, the Robertson Trust, established in 1961 by three sisters – Elspeth, Agnes and Ethel “Babs” Robertson who donated their shares in the family businesses that is now Edrington.

Meanwhile, Edrington has just launched a new corporate brand identity it says is inspired by its people, values and heritage.

