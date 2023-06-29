James Bond boost for whisky firm Edrington as it smashes £1 billion sales barrier

Secret agent 007 has helped whisky-maker Edrington burst through the billion-pound revenue barrier for the first time.

Sixty years of the world’s most famous spy – in films from Dr. No to No Time to Die – were celebrated in the firm’s The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Collection.

A total of six bottles each celebrated a decade of Bond in one of the most iconic movie franchises of all time.

The collection was launched late last year. Connoisseurs and investors were quick to snap up most of the individual bottles by ballot at an initial sale price of £600 each.

Full sets of all six are highly prized but extremely rare.

Edrington said today “high demand” for the exclusive whiskies, other special collections, and The Macallan brand more generally helped drive a 43% rise in pre-tax profits, to £387.7 million, in the year to March 31.

The Macallan, produced in Craigellachie, on Speyside, “continued to lead the company’s performance” as Edrington’s core revenue skyrocketed by 22% to more than £1.08 billion.

Highland Park single malt from Orkney, The Glenrothes (from Rothes) and Naked Malt – a blended whisky using The Macallan, Highland Park and The Glenrothes – also “performed well across key markets”, growing their sales by value and volume, Edrington said.

The Famous Grouse in demand too

Scotland’s favourite whisky, The Famous Grouse, “performed well in its core markets in northern and eastern Europe, with good recovery in global travel retail and a strong performance in the UK.

Brugal, Edrington’s premium rum, “continued to generate outstanding growth in its home market of the Dominican Republic and in Spain, its leading international market”. “Ultra-premium” expression Brugal 1888 “continued to perform strongly”.

Edrington chief executive Scott McCroskie said: “Our business has delivered another highly successful year, despite a range of external challenges.

“This strong trading performance has allowed us to invest industry-leading sums behind our brands, our people and our operations, as well as funding a substantial buyback of shares.

Whilst the economic landscape will continue to be challenging, the trading environment is improving.”

“The business delivered a strong performance in almost every country where our products are sold, with particularly strong sales in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the UK, Spain, the Dominican Republic and the US.

Mr McCroskie added: “We have healthy brands, an effective strategy, record levels of investment in the business, great people and strong momentum. I am confident that Edrington is well-positioned to deliver sustainable success in the future.”

Glasgow-headquartered Edrington employs more than 3,000 people in its wholly owned and joint venture companies. It owns its route to market in 16 countries and distributes its brands to more than 100 nations around the world through joint ventures and third-party agreements.

Other drinks in the group’s portfolio include US brand Wyoming Whiskey.

The company’s principal shareholder is a charity, the Robertson Trust, established in 1961 by three sisters – Elspeth, Agnes and Ethel “Babs” Robertson who donated their shares in the family businesses that is now Edrington.

Meanwhile, Edrington has just launched a new corporate brand identity it says is inspired by its people, values and heritage.