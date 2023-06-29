Councillors back first phase of Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub

Plans for the first phase of a green hydrogen production, storage and distribution “hub” in Aberdeen have taken a major step forward.

City councillors have approved proposals for the project, which is to be delivered under a partnership between energy giant BP and the local authority.

Phase one of the project is targeting first hydrogen production from 2025.

It is is expected to deliver more than 1,700lbs of the gas per day, or enough to fuel 25 buses and a similar number of other fleet vehicles.

Where will it be?

The production facility is earmarked for land by Hareness Road and a solar farm to power it on the former Ness landfill site.

Together, the two sites will span an area of 123 acres linked by an underground grid connection.

Later, as the project develops, the new production plant is expected to serve rail, truck and marine vehicles, and take energy from larger-scale renewables like offshore wind.

A joint venture, BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy, is now driving the development.

Oliver Taylor, its chief executive, said: “This project will reinforce Aberdeen’s position as a pioneering hydrogen city at the forefront of the energy transition.

“It supports BP and Aberdeen City Council’s shared ambition to create a climate positive city that builds inclusive growth through the creation of a hydrogen supply chain, skills development and wider community benefits.

“We’re aiming to stimulate demand for hydrogen by working with fleets in and around the city and, through the wider Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub programme, help the people and businesses of Aberdeen capture value through the energy transition.”

Council co-leader Ian Yuill said: “It is a positive sign for business that the plans for the first phase of Aberdeen’s Hydrogen Hub have been approved. The ability to produce ‘green’ hydrogen-based fuel and energy, and this development, are a key part of the council’s net-zero vision.

“As Aberdeen continues to be a leader in the energy sector, the hydrogen hub will help create not only a cleaner and more sustainable city, but also provide the opportunity for the next phase of the energy transition to deliver jobs and investment in the Aberdeen economy.”

The council picked BP as the preferred bidder to build the production hub last year.

It led to a row, with the Scottish Greens hitting out at the oil and gas giant’s involvement.

The development has already secured a commitment of £15 million of Scottish Government funding.

What happens next and what exactly is green hydrogen?

BP expects to take a key final investment decision on the scheme later this year.

Green hydrogen is derived from sustainable energy sources like offshore wind, or in this case solar power. It is said to be more expensive than its dirtier alternative of blue hydrogen, derived from natural gas.

