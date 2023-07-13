Shepherd seeking business to share Aviemore’s Highland Home Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shepherd seeking business to share Aviemore’s Highland Home Centre

Part of the Dalfaber Industrial Estate building is available for rent.

By Keith Findlay
Highland Home Centre, Aviemore.
There is space to let at Highland Home Centre in Aviemore.

Highland Home Centre in Aviemore is giving up some of its retail showroom for a new tenant.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors is marketing Unit 1 of the site.

The space up for grabs extends to 1,744sq ft and comprises the front showroom section of the “wider, well-established retail offering”.

Flexible lease terms are on offer at a rental of £20,000 per annum. Early entry is available.

Shepherd seeking ‘synergy’ tenant

The property is in Dalfaber Industrial Estate on the northern periphery of Aviemore.

Neil Calder, partner in the Inverness office of Shepherd, said: “We are seeking a new occupier, ideally one who will operate a complementary business which will provide synergy with the existing occupier.

“This would allow a new occupier to benefit from the existing goodwill that has been established in the property. We would also explore a range of other occupational uses and expect there will be some demand from trade-counter operators.”

Established in 2011 by Brian O’Donnell and his daughter Colette, Highland Home Centre specialises in luxury hot tubs, wood-burning stoves, gazebos and interior design.

Shepherd and others have described the outlet as a “one-stop destination retail centre” with a popular mezzanine cafe.

We would also explore a range of other occupational uses and expect there will be some demand from trade-counter operators.”

Neil Calder, Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

The space being rented out benefits from a “feature entrance” and large, glazed floor to ceiling display windows, the company said, adding: “The unit is generally open plan.

“Private toilet facilities can be formed, although, there are existing welfare facilities in the building which can be shared. There is ample on-site car parking. The space would be suitable for various uses.”

Shepherd is also currently marketing a retail unit – a former branch of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) – at 100 Grampian Road, Aviemore.

There were protests after Royal Bank of Scotland said it was shutting its Aviemore branch a few years ago.
There were protests after Royal Bank of Scotland said it was shutting its Aviemore branch a few years ago. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson

It is available to rent for £66,000 per annum.

The property comprises the ground floor accommodation of a two-storey, detached building in the busy tourist town.

RBS prompted an outcry across the north when it announced a raft of branch closures, including in Aviemore, in late 2017.

