Shepherd seeking business to share Aviemore’s Highland Home Centre

Highland Home Centre in Aviemore is giving up some of its retail showroom for a new tenant.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors is marketing Unit 1 of the site.

The space up for grabs extends to 1,744sq ft and comprises the front showroom section of the “wider, well-established retail offering”.

Flexible lease terms are on offer at a rental of £20,000 per annum. Early entry is available.

Shepherd seeking ‘synergy’ tenant

The property is in Dalfaber Industrial Estate on the northern periphery of Aviemore.

Neil Calder, partner in the Inverness office of Shepherd, said: “We are seeking a new occupier, ideally one who will operate a complementary business which will provide synergy with the existing occupier.

“This would allow a new occupier to benefit from the existing goodwill that has been established in the property. We would also explore a range of other occupational uses and expect there will be some demand from trade-counter operators.”

Established in 2011 by Brian O’Donnell and his daughter Colette, Highland Home Centre specialises in luxury hot tubs, wood-burning stoves, gazebos and interior design.

Shepherd and others have described the outlet as a “one-stop destination retail centre” with a popular mezzanine cafe.

The space being rented out benefits from a “feature entrance” and large, glazed floor to ceiling display windows, the company said, adding: “The unit is generally open plan.

“Private toilet facilities can be formed, although, there are existing welfare facilities in the building which can be shared. There is ample on-site car parking. The space would be suitable for various uses.”

Shepherd is also currently marketing a retail unit – a former branch of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) – at 100 Grampian Road, Aviemore.

It is available to rent for £66,000 per annum.

The property comprises the ground floor accommodation of a two-storey, detached building in the busy tourist town.

RBS prompted an outcry across the north when it announced a raft of branch closures, including in Aviemore, in late 2017.