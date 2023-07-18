Midnight Sun: Refunds unlikely after Stornoway’s ‘Glastonbury’ got cancelled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Midnight Sun: Refunds unlikely after Stornoway’s ‘Glastonbury’ got cancelled

The firm behind it is in liquidation and there is sobering news for creditors.

By Keith Findlay
Lews Castle.
The Midnight Sun festival was meant to take place in the grounds of Lews Castle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

People who bought tickets for the inaugural Midnight Sun festival in Stornoway, only to suffer disappointment when it got cancelled, have been told not to expect any refunds.

The promoter behind May’s ill-fated event, Midnight Sun Festivals (MSF), is in liquidation.

And the joint liquidators, Graham Smith and Michelle Elliot, of FRP Advisory, say a return to creditors is “not anticipated”.

Ticket-holders are being urged to to check with their credit or debit card providers to see if any refunds can be obtained. They should also check home or travel insurance policies to see if their losses are covered.

‘Glastonbury of the north’

The Lewis festival was billed as the “first major rock and pop event to grace the island”.

It was due to be held over three days from May 25-27 at Lews Castle.

Legendary bands Primal Scream and The Pretenders were meant to appear.

Nearly £1 million was spent on the event, which some called the “Glastonbury of the north”.

But it was cancelled in mid-May, with the organisers blaming rising costs, limited infrastructure and the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on ticket sales.

Festival was scuppered by ‘unexpected and late-arising operational and logistical problems’

FRP Advisory highlighted “unexpected and late-arising operational and logistical challenges”.

These were insurmountable, leaving cancellation as the only option, it said.

Mr Smith added: “The Midnight Sun Festival was going to be an exciting event on the music festival calendar.

“However, despite their best efforts, the organisers were confronted with unexpected and late-arising operational and logistical problems, which left them with no option other than cancellation.

Chrissie Hynde, of The Pretenders, at Glastonbury in June.
Chrissie Hynde, of The Pretenders, at Glastonbury in June. She should have been in Stornoway the month before. Image: James Veysey/Shutterstock

“We will now undertake a thorough review of the finances of the business and the recovery of any monies owed to the company.  We will then be in a position to determine if there are any funds available for redistribution to ticket holders.”

He went on: “We would also encourage ticket holders to check with credit and debit card providers, bank and insurance companies, as this might be the most effective way of securing a refund.”

A dedicated email address, midnightsun@frpadvisory.com, has been set up for ticket holders wishing to contact FRP Advisory to register claims.

Read more: Is the sun setting on big events in north of Scotland?

More from Business

Fantasy novels by author Sarah J Maas helped sales at Bloomsbury Publishing (Bloomsbury/PA)
Publisher Bloomsbury hails ‘good’ performance as sales lift 9%
The Government’s gambling White Paper is a ‘huge miss’ and will not prevent harm or lead to a drop in referrals, an NHS expert has told MPs (Matt Alexander/PA)
Gambling White Paper a ‘huge miss’ that will not prevent harm, MPs told
The Financial Conduct Authority will monitor firms’ actions to comply with a new consumer duty and take appropriate steps, chief executive Nikhil Rathi said (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Savings providers must keep customers informed about available rates – watchdog
Revolution Beauty has been locked in a battle with shareholder Boohoo for weeks (PA)
Two Revolution Beauty bosses to leave after Boohoo battle
Three SSE Renewables employees in high vis coats stood in front of Sloy Power Station.
Uncovering the Highlands’ hidden secret that’s been powering Scotland for 80 years
More than 100 current and former workers claim they have been subjected to harassment, assault, bullying or bigotry at the fast-food chain’s UK outlets (Ian West/PA)
McDonald’s apologises after staff allege they were sexually harassed
Ocado said its retail grocery arm returned to an underlying profit in recent months – but saw revenues held back as cash-strapped shoppers cut back on their spending (Katie Collins/PA)
Ocado sees ‘pathway’ to returning retail arm to profit amid pressure from M&S
Grocery price inflation fell to 14.9% in the four weeks to July 9 (Julien Behal/PA)
Grocery price inflation shows biggest drop since March peak
Leslie Castle, near Insch.
Scottish Thistle Awards: All the north and north-east round finalists
Proponents hope that smaller reactors can benefit from mass production (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Competition for small nuclear reactors launched by Government