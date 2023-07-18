Midnight Sun: Refunds unlikely after Stornoway’s ‘Glastonbury’ got cancelled

People who bought tickets for the inaugural Midnight Sun festival in Stornoway, only to suffer disappointment when it got cancelled, have been told not to expect any refunds.

The promoter behind May’s ill-fated event, Midnight Sun Festivals (MSF), is in liquidation.

And the joint liquidators, Graham Smith and Michelle Elliot, of FRP Advisory, say a return to creditors is “not anticipated”.

Ticket-holders are being urged to to check with their credit or debit card providers to see if any refunds can be obtained. They should also check home or travel insurance policies to see if their losses are covered.

‘Glastonbury of the north’

The Lewis festival was billed as the “first major rock and pop event to grace the island”.

It was due to be held over three days from May 25-27 at Lews Castle.

Legendary bands Primal Scream and The Pretenders were meant to appear.

Nearly £1 million was spent on the event, which some called the “Glastonbury of the north”.

But it was cancelled in mid-May, with the organisers blaming rising costs, limited infrastructure and the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on ticket sales.

Festival was scuppered by ‘unexpected and late-arising operational and logistical problems’

FRP Advisory highlighted “unexpected and late-arising operational and logistical challenges”.

These were insurmountable, leaving cancellation as the only option, it said.

Mr Smith added: “The Midnight Sun Festival was going to be an exciting event on the music festival calendar.

“However, despite their best efforts, the organisers were confronted with unexpected and late-arising operational and logistical problems, which left them with no option other than cancellation.

“We will now undertake a thorough review of the finances of the business and the recovery of any monies owed to the company. We will then be in a position to determine if there are any funds available for redistribution to ticket holders.”

He went on: “We would also encourage ticket holders to check with credit and debit card providers, bank and insurance companies, as this might be the most effective way of securing a refund.”

A dedicated email address, midnightsun@frpadvisory.com, has been set up for ticket holders wishing to contact FRP Advisory to register claims.

